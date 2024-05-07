Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The time has come once again for fashion's biggest night of the year. Three-hundred and sixty days since last year's Met Gala dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld and his expansive design archive, it's time again for Anna Wintour, her assembly of co-chairs, and their guests to take to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate this year's exhibition, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

One such guest is Kylie Jenner, who arrived at the base of the Met steps toward the end of the red carpet portion of the evening in what can only be described as a wedding gown (though a very different one from the Off-White style she chose for the 2022 Met Gala). The custom ivory double-faced satin Oscar de la Renta dress features padded hips, a cone bra, and a very nipped-in corset waist, three attributes that, together, gave Jenner's look an overall vintage appearance. According to Vogue, the look was a nod to the garden statues mentioned in "The Garden of Time," J.G. Ballard's short story that inspired this year's Met Gala dress code.

With the dress, which also features a long satin train, she wore off-white slingback pumps and, at least for the walk from The Mark Hotel to her car, a matching double-satin shawl. In her hair, done in an updo, were ivory and pink roses.

On Kylie Jenner: Custom Oscar de la Renta

