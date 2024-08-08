Kendall Jenner Just Updated a Classic Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing With Fall's Key Bag Color

As any city dweller will tell you, dressing for the warmer months isn't always easy. Sure, heavy coats and layers no longer burden us, but constructing an outfit that feels stylish and heat wave–proof can prove challenging when you only want to put on a bikini.

Stepping out in Paris over the weekend, Kendall Jenner proved that summer dressing can be both elegant and uncomplicated. Running between appointments, the model opted for sleek black flip-flops to facilitate her busy day. With '90s charm and a relaxed silhouette, the flip-flop trend has taken off in fashion circles this summer. While flip-flops are undeniably casual shoes, the leather composition of Jenner's pair made the trend feel all the more city appropriate.

Making the most of summer temperatures, the It girl paired her classic summer sandals with a simple satin skirt. Skimming the body and falling to calf length, Jenner's skirt helped to instill her look with a polished energy that looked decidedly chic on the Parisian streets.

(Image credit: Splash)

Anchoring her casual look, Jenner carried a rising fall bag trend to complete her French ensemble. Selecting The Row's Margaux EW Clutch ($5850) in Cyprus—a rich forest green—the model balanced her light look with an earthy shade while welcoming in a new-season trend ahead of the rest of us. Fall shades (such as loden green, burgundy, and khaki) across handbags were something we witnessed on the fall/winter 2024 runways, and the move can provide the entry point into the new season before everything else feels suitable.

Balancing sweltering temperatures with Paris's unspoken dress code, Jenner's outfit formula is a lesson plan in sleek style. Read on to discover her look and shop our edit of the best satin skirts and flip-flops.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.