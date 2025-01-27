Kendall Jenner Landed in Paris and Ditched Black Blazers for These Stylish Alternatives

Paris Fashion Week is here, and naturally, Kendall Jenner's already debuted multiple faultless ensembles since touching down in the French fashion capital. The model, who walked in Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show on Monday, was first spotted the evening prior, wearing Bottega Veneta from head to toe while exiting The Ritz hotel to head out to dinner at Loulou, a beloved restaurant inside the Arts Décoratifs Museum.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

On Kendall Jenner: Bottega Veneta Structured Check Cotton Jacket ($4300), shirt, tie, and Striped Wool Trousers ($1500)

For her first night in Paris, Jenner wore look 37 from Bottega Veneta's Resort 2025 collection by Matthieu Blazy, the brand's former creative director, who announced his departure and subsequent new role at Chanel earlier this winter. The ensemble consisted of a sculpted, double-breasted plaid blazer, a yellow striped button-down shirt and matching tie, and black wool trousers. She finished off the look with white socks, black loafers, and her signature black '90s sunglasses.

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Lysandre Jacket ($9500); Hermès bag

Jenner, who has been known to love classic black blazers, noticeably left her favorite versions at home in Los Angeles for this particular business trip to Paris. The outfit she wore the next morning following Schiaparelli's show only further proved that to be true. Following the now-viral couture show, Jenner changed out of her bustier gown and into a brown lambskin blazer from The Row's winter 2024 collection, which is double-lined and a perfect counterpart for the model's matching suede Hermès Birkin bag. She and her stylist Dani Michelle kept this ensemble noticeably simpler, pairing the duo with a white tee, black trousers, and pointed-toe black boots.

Follow Jenner's lead by shopping the non-black, statement-making blazers below.

Shop 10 blazers that aren't black:

ZARA Wool Blend Plaid Blazer Zw Collection $159 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Kline Blazer $498 SHOP NOW

Line & Dot Dockers Blazer $184 SHOP NOW

Source Unknown Kant Suede Blazer $795 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer $220 SHOP NOW

ZARA Fitted Wool Blend Jacket Zw Collection $159 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Blazer $229 SHOP NOW