Kendall Jenner Just Wore the 2024 Legging Trend That's Also Runway-Approved
Arguably no trend has snuck up on the fashion world this year quite like capris, which began their rise in the spring/summer 2024 collections and continued to ascend at the fall/winter 2024 shows. I usually get a sense of trends and can spot them early, but I'll be the first to admit that before they hit the runway, I had no idea that a return to grace was in the cards for the cropped silhouette. Yet here we are, with brands like Tory Burch, Puppets and Puppets, Magda Butrym, and Ferragamo all getting in on the action, and now, one of the most influential celebrities in fashion entering the chat.
In a recent Instagram post, Kendall Jenner is posing next to a new Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet in an ALO workout set with gray, high-waisted capri leggings and a matching sports bra. Her exact style—the ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris—cost $88, come in three colors (black, gray, and red), and hit right under the knees, aligning them with many of the trendy pedal pushers on the runways. To finish the look, she added The Row's viral Idaho tote bag and a pair of almond-toe flats from Aeyde.
Shop Jenner's exact look below and get in on the capri-pants trend before it enters the full-blown fashion stratosphere.
On Kendall Jenner: ALO ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri ($88) and ALOsoft Iconic 90's Bra ($68); The Row Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote ($1690); Aeyde Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats ($295)
Shop Kendall's Exact Look
Shop the Capri-Pants Trend
Stylist Elly McGaw wore the gray version of these during NYFW and they looked beyond amazing.
Whenever I need to find a trend for a good price, I always hit up Revolve.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
