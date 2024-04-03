Kendall Jenner Just Wore the 2024 Legging Trend That's Also Runway-Approved

(Image credit: David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Arguably no trend has snuck up on the fashion world this year quite like capris, which began their rise in the spring/summer 2024 collections and continued to ascend at the fall/winter 2024 shows. I usually get a sense of trends and can spot them early, but I'll be the first to admit that before they hit the runway, I had no idea that a return to grace was in the cards for the cropped silhouette. Yet here we are, with brands like Tory Burch, Puppets and Puppets, Magda Butrym, and Ferragamo all getting in on the action, and now, one of the most influential celebrities in fashion entering the chat.

In a recent Instagram post, Kendall Jenner is posing next to a new Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet in an ALO workout set with gray, high-waisted capri leggings and a matching sports bra. Her exact style—the ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris—cost $88, come in three colors (black, gray, and red), and hit right under the knees, aligning them with many of the trendy pedal pushers on the runways. To finish the look, she added The Row's viral Idaho tote bag and a pair of almond-toe flats from Aeyde.

Shop Jenner's exact look below and get in on the capri-pants trend before it enters the full-blown fashion stratosphere.

On Kendall Jenner: ALO ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri ($88) and ALOsoft Iconic 90's Bra ($68); The Row Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote ($1690); Aeyde Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats ($295)

Shop Kendall's Exact Look

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri $88 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Alosoft Iconic 90's Bra $68 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote $1690 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats $295 SHOP NOW

Shop the Capri-Pants Trend

mango Capri Leggings $40 SHOP NOW These are bound to sell out when the weather finally gets warmer.

Vince Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants $245 SHOP NOW I love this tailored version.

KHAITE Harden Stretch-Knit Shorts $980 $294 SHOP NOW Now these are a deal.

mango Side Opening Capri Jeans $90 SHOP NOW These are giving chic, modern-day Pleasantville vibes.

Zara ZW Collection Capri Pants $50 SHOP NOW These would be so fun to style.

Magda Butrym Cropped Legging $745 SHOP NOW Stylist Elly McGaw wore the gray version of these during NYFW and they looked beyond amazing.

Urban Renewal Remnants Cropped Capri Legging $35 SHOP NOW This price is too good to pass up.