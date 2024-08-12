Katie Holmes Just Wore the Anti-Trend Top That I Keep Seeing on French Women
Katie Holmes always manages to look effortlessly stylish, whether she's dressed to the nines or wearing a casual look. Over the weekend in NYC, she was spotted running errands in a simple yet chic outfit that included French women's favorite piece: a striped button-down shirt. Her oversize brown-and-white top was paired with cropped gray sweatpants, brown fisherman sandals, rectangular sunglasses, and her favorite Khaite Amelia Tote Bag.
On Katie Holmes: Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)
The appeal of the striped button-down shirt lies in its versatility and timeless style. French women have mastered the art of styling this wardrobe staple, treating it as a neutral piece that can be adapted in various ways, whether knotted, loosely worn, tucked in, or styled with open collars and rolled cuffs. French women always find unique and forward ways to make the striped button-down shirt their own. What's truly remarkable is that they've proven time and again that, whether they opt for a blue-and-white pinstriped button-down or a thick-stripe black-and-white silhouette, each one effortlessly elevates any outfit. Plus, these trendsetting individuals have mastered pairing these shirts with everything from relaxed jeans and elegant sandals to pleated miniskirts and a sleek combination of loafers and socks for a preppy yet playful look.
If you're feeling inspired by Holmes and want to add a touch of the French-girl aesthetic to your wardrobe with a striped button-down shirt, here are a few options that will give you that effortlessly cool look.
Shop my favorite striped button-down shirts:
Style with a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and ballet flats this fall.
If it has Ralph Lauren's Polo logo on it, I'll take it.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
