Katie Holmes Just Wore the Anti-Trend Top That I Keep Seeing on French Women

Katie Holmes always manages to look effortlessly stylish, whether she's dressed to the nines or wearing a casual look. Over the weekend in NYC, she was spotted running errands in a simple yet chic outfit that included French women's favorite piece: a striped button-down shirt. Her oversize brown-and-white top was paired with cropped gray sweatpants, brown fisherman sandals, rectangular sunglasses, and her favorite Khaite Amelia Tote Bag.

Katie Holmes in NYC wearing a striped button-down shirt, brown fisherman sandals, gray sweatpants, brown sunglasses, and a Khaite tote bag.

(Image credit: Mega/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)

The appeal of the striped button-down shirt lies in its versatility and timeless style. French women have mastered the art of styling this wardrobe staple, treating it as a neutral piece that can be adapted in various ways, whether knotted, loosely worn, tucked in, or styled with open collars and rolled cuffs. French women always find unique and forward ways to make the striped button-down shirt their own. What's truly remarkable is that they've proven time and again that, whether they opt for a blue-and-white pinstriped button-down or a thick-stripe black-and-white silhouette, each one effortlessly elevates any outfit. Plus, these trendsetting individuals have mastered pairing these shirts with everything from relaxed jeans and elegant sandals to pleated miniskirts and a sleek combination of loafers and socks for a preppy yet playful look.

If you're feeling inspired by Holmes and want to add a touch of the French-girl aesthetic to your wardrobe with a striped button-down shirt, here are a few options that will give you that effortlessly cool look.

Shop my favorite striped button-down shirts:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

H&M's striped shirts always sell out fast.

Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Steve Madden
Stripe Button-Up Shirt

I love the subtle black stripes.

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

I want to recreate this look for the upcoming season.

MW, Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt

Yep, it's already in my cart.

Maeve, The Bennet Buttondown Shirt
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt

How luxe does this look?

Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt
Doen
Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt

Ready for compliments?

Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt
EDIKTED
Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Style with a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and ballet flats this fall.

abercrombie, Relaxed Poplin Shirt
abercrombie
Relaxed Poplin Shirt

Pair with white jeans, a beige trench coat, and suede loafers.

Wren Slim Shirt in Striped Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend
J.Crew
Wren Slim Shirt

Perfect for the office.

Striped Cotton Shirt
FRAME
Striped Cotton Shirt

Tennis-girl chic.

The Perfect Shirt
Banana Republic
The Perfect Shirt

A great more fitted option.

Line & Dot, Mer Button Down Top
Line & Dot
Mer Button Down Top

The double-cuffed detail makes this top stand out from the rest.

Ralph Lauren, Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt
Ralph Lauren
Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt

If it has Ralph Lauren's Polo logo on it, I'll take it.

gap, Organic Cotton Big Shirt
gap
Organic Cotton Big Shirt

This comes in four other color options.

Kelly Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt
STAUD
Kelly Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt

Just add dark-wash blue jeans and a black belt.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

