Katie Holmes Just Wore the Anti-Trend Top That I Keep Seeing on French Women

Katie Holmes always manages to look effortlessly stylish, whether she's dressed to the nines or wearing a casual look. Over the weekend in NYC, she was spotted running errands in a simple yet chic outfit that included French women's favorite piece: a striped button-down shirt. Her oversize brown-and-white top was paired with cropped gray sweatpants, brown fisherman sandals, rectangular sunglasses, and her favorite Khaite Amelia Tote Bag.

(Image credit: Mega/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)

The appeal of the striped button-down shirt lies in its versatility and timeless style. French women have mastered the art of styling this wardrobe staple, treating it as a neutral piece that can be adapted in various ways, whether knotted, loosely worn, tucked in, or styled with open collars and rolled cuffs. French women always find unique and forward ways to make the striped button-down shirt their own. What's truly remarkable is that they've proven time and again that, whether they opt for a blue-and-white pinstriped button-down or a thick-stripe black-and-white silhouette, each one effortlessly elevates any outfit. Plus, these trendsetting individuals have mastered pairing these shirts with everything from relaxed jeans and elegant sandals to pleated miniskirts and a sleek combination of loafers and socks for a preppy yet playful look.

If you're feeling inspired by Holmes and want to add a touch of the French-girl aesthetic to your wardrobe with a striped button-down shirt, here are a few options that will give you that effortlessly cool look.

Shop my favorite striped button-down shirts:

H&M Oxford Shirt $20 SHOP NOW H&M's striped shirts always sell out fast.

Steve Madden Stripe Button-Up Shirt $69 SHOP NOW I love the subtle black stripes.

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW I want to recreate this look for the upcoming season.

Madewell Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt $88 SHOP NOW Yep, it's already in my cart.

Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt $98 SHOP NOW How luxe does this look?

Doen Hava Striped Cotton-Voile Shirt $250 SHOP NOW Ready for compliments?

EDIKTED Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt $51 SHOP NOW Style with a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and ballet flats this fall.

abercrombie Relaxed Poplin Shirt $60 $51 SHOP NOW Pair with white jeans, a beige trench coat, and suede loafers.

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt $63 SHOP NOW Perfect for the office.

Banana Republic The Perfect Shirt $80 $65 SHOP NOW A great more fitted option.

Line & Dot Mer Button Down Top $109 SHOP NOW The double-cuffed detail makes this top stand out from the rest.

Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt $148 SHOP NOW If it has Ralph Lauren's Polo logo on it, I'll take it.

gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt $70 $55 SHOP NOW This comes in four other color options.