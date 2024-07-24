Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For
When it comes to effortless New York City street style, no celebrity does it better than Katie Holmes. Whether she's popping into Blick for art supplies in SoHo or going to a runway show in Meatpacking, she always just looks like she threw something fantastic together without a second thought and headed for the door. Never does Holmes appear overly stylized—rather, her outfits always exude an air of elegance and effortlessness that comes from knowing your personal style so well that it doesn't take a second thought. And the ensemble she was just spotted wearing is hardly what I'd call an exception.
Earlier this week, the Dawson's Creek alum was seen walking through the city in a vintage baseball cap, a simple black tee, and stone-colored trousers, a burgundy tote bag tossed over her right shoulder. Those four pieces alone are enough to send me searching through my closet for similar items to recreate the look, but her shoe choice is really what caught my eye about her outfit. Comfortable and classic, yet on-trend, she wore a pair of almond-toe black flats, a.k.a. every in-the-know fashion person's favorite 2024 alt for standard ballet slippers, not to mention heels.
If you're ready to put away the bandaids and opt for a more practical shoe that's just as elegant as any pair of slingbacks or pumps, scroll down.
WHO: Katie Holmes
Shop almond-toe flats:
If you want the original almond-toe flats that every fashion person has their eye on, get these.
I'm going to Paris today and will be hitting up Massimo Dutti immediately upon my arrival to pick up a pair of these.
If you like the Loro Piana Rebecca flats but can't afford them right now (I relate), this Marc Fisher alt is perfect for you. Plus, the burgundy leather is beyond chic.
The black version is probably also going to come home to NYC with me.
These are selling out so fast, and for good reason. The toe shape is so classic and elegant while the leopard print exterior adds a touch of extravagance.
Woah, the Rebecca slingbacks are disgustingly cool.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The 5 Breakout Performances Heating Up Our Screens This Summer
Here to fill your Love Island void.
By Jessica Baker
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Made Hot Pants Look Elegant, and Honestly, We're Shocked
Paul Mescal's got some competition.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 30 Chic Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Make Any Outfit Instantly Look Expensive
Luxe vibes right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
We Went Shopping With Drag Race Star Plastique Tiara
The Drag Race star finds the perfect red carpet look.
By Jessica Baker
-
Pamela Anderson Just Wore Summer 2024's #1 Skirt Trend With Sneakers in France
Honestly, everyone needs one.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Synonymous with Parisian elegance.
By Nikki Chwatt