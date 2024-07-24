Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For

Katie Holmes walking in New York City wearing a baseball cap, black T-shirt, white trousers, and almond-toe black flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

When it comes to effortless New York City street style, no celebrity does it better than Katie Holmes. Whether she's popping into Blick for art supplies in SoHo or going to a runway show in Meatpacking, she always just looks like she threw something fantastic together without a second thought and headed for the door. Never does Holmes appear overly stylized—rather, her outfits always exude an air of elegance and effortlessness that comes from knowing your personal style so well that it doesn't take a second thought. And the ensemble she was just spotted wearing is hardly what I'd call an exception.

Earlier this week, the Dawson's Creek alum was seen walking through the city in a vintage baseball cap, a simple black tee, and stone-colored trousers, a burgundy tote bag tossed over her right shoulder. Those four pieces alone are enough to send me searching through my closet for similar items to recreate the look, but her shoe choice is really what caught my eye about her outfit. Comfortable and classic, yet on-trend, she wore a pair of almond-toe black flats, a.k.a. every in-the-know fashion person's favorite 2024 alt for standard ballet slippers, not to mention heels.

If you're ready to put away the bandaids and opt for a more practical shoe that's just as elegant as any pair of slingbacks or pumps, scroll down.

Katie Holmes walking in New York City wearing a baseball cap, black T-shirt, white trousers, and almond-toe black flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Katie Holmes

Shop almond-toe flats:

Pointed Flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

These won't still be in stock on August 1—count on it.

Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats

If you want the original almond-toe flats that every fashion person has their eye on, get these.

massimo dutti, Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
massimo dutti
Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

I'm going to Paris today and will be hitting up Massimo Dutti immediately upon my arrival to pick up a pair of these.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Screaming.

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

If you like the Loro Piana Rebecca flats but can't afford them right now (I relate), this Marc Fisher alt is perfect for you. Plus, the burgundy leather is beyond chic.

Glove Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Flat

Mansur's flats are so comfy.

massimo dutti, Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
massimo dutti
Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

The black version is probably also going to come home to NYC with me.

Romp Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Romp Flat

I've loved these for so long. The gold version is fun too.

Suede Flats
H&M
Suede Flats

These are selling out so fast, and for good reason. The toe shape is so classic and elegant while the leopard print exterior adds a touch of extravagance.

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

Just easy.

Loro Piana, Rebecca Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats

Woah, the Rebecca slingbacks are disgustingly cool.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

