Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For

When it comes to effortless New York City street style, no celebrity does it better than Katie Holmes. Whether she's popping into Blick for art supplies in SoHo or going to a runway show in Meatpacking, she always just looks like she threw something fantastic together without a second thought and headed for the door. Never does Holmes appear overly stylized—rather, her outfits always exude an air of elegance and effortlessness that comes from knowing your personal style so well that it doesn't take a second thought. And the ensemble she was just spotted wearing is hardly what I'd call an exception.

Earlier this week, the Dawson's Creek alum was seen walking through the city in a vintage baseball cap, a simple black tee, and stone-colored trousers, a burgundy tote bag tossed over her right shoulder. Those four pieces alone are enough to send me searching through my closet for similar items to recreate the look, but her shoe choice is really what caught my eye about her outfit. Comfortable and classic, yet on-trend, she wore a pair of almond-toe black flats, a.k.a. every in-the-know fashion person's favorite 2024 alt for standard ballet slippers, not to mention heels.

If you're ready to put away the bandaids and opt for a more practical shoe that's just as elegant as any pair of slingbacks or pumps, scroll down.

WHO: Katie Holmes

Shop almond-toe flats:

H&M Pointed Flats $25 SHOP NOW These won't still be in stock on August 1—count on it.

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW If you want the original almond-toe flats that every fashion person has their eye on, get these.

massimo dutti Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe $149 SHOP NOW I'm going to Paris today and will be hitting up Massimo Dutti immediately upon my arrival to pick up a pair of these.

Marc Fisher LTD Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW If you like the Loro Piana Rebecca flats but can't afford them right now (I relate), this Marc Fisher alt is perfect for you. Plus, the burgundy leather is beyond chic.

Mansur Gavriel Glove Flat $445 SHOP NOW Mansur's flats are so comfy.

massimo dutti Slingback Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe $149 SHOP NOW The black version is probably also going to come home to NYC with me.

Jeffrey Campbell Romp Flat $135 SHOP NOW I've loved these for so long. The gold version is fun too.

H&M Suede Flats $70 SHOP NOW These are selling out so fast, and for good reason. The toe shape is so classic and elegant while the leopard print exterior adds a touch of extravagance.

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Pump $145 SHOP NOW Just easy.