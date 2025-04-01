So *This* Is the Evening Bag Color Everyone Should Be Wearing With Black Gowns

Today is April 1, a day known for pranks and fun among friends, but at Who What Wear, it marks the beginning of our shift away from wearing black all the time, including our bags. This is when we incorporate colorful styles into our outfits, even for special occasions like weddings, galas, and red carpet events. We’re not alone in this shift; Katie Holmes recently made a compelling case for opting for a bold cherry red clutch instead of a classic black evening bag.

On the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at the Palace Theatre in NYC, Holmes was photographed wearing a high-neck black gown complemented by gold hoop earrings. Her bold red Métier clutch created a striking contrast, adding depth and vibrancy to her classic look while maintaining an air of polished elegance.

On Katie Holmes: Métier Parallel 22 ($2450)

Cherry red bags, suitable for both day and night, are not a new trend. In fact, we noticed pops of this color throughout the streets of New York and Paris during the fall and winter months. That said, we believe it's particularly ideal for spring, and it seems Holmes agrees. If you'd like to follow her lead, keep scrolling to shop her exact clutch, along with more chic red evening bags.

