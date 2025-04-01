So *This* Is the Evening Bag Color Everyone Should Be Wearing With Black Gowns

Today is April 1, a day known for pranks and fun among friends, but at Who What Wear, it marks the beginning of our shift away from wearing black all the time, including our bags. This is when we incorporate colorful styles into our outfits, even for special occasions like weddings, galas, and red carpet events. We’re not alone in this shift; Katie Holmes recently made a compelling case for opting for a bold cherry red clutch instead of a classic black evening bag.

On the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at the Palace Theatre in NYC, Holmes was photographed wearing a high-neck black gown complemented by gold hoop earrings. Her bold red Métier clutch created a striking contrast, adding depth and vibrancy to her classic look while maintaining an air of polished elegance.

Katie Holmes wears a black gown and red clutch.

On Katie Holmes: Métier Parallel 22 ($2450)

Cherry red bags, suitable for both day and night, are not a new trend. In fact, we noticed pops of this color throughout the streets of New York and Paris during the fall and winter months. That said, we believe it's particularly ideal for spring, and it seems Holmes agrees. If you'd like to follow her lead, keep scrolling to shop her exact clutch, along with more chic red evening bags.

Shop Katie Holmes's Clutch

Parallel 22 Glossy Calfskin Classic Red
Métier
Parallel 22 Glossy Calfskin Classic Red

Shop More Red Evening Bags

Mini Top-Handle Box Clutch
Anthropologie
Mini Top-Handle Box Clutch

Banana Republic, Riviera Leather Clutch
Banana Republic
Riviera Leather Clutch

Khaite, Audrey Clutch in Rebel Suede
Khaite
Audrey Clutch in Rebel Suede

MANGO, Leather Handbag With Fringes
MANGO
Leather Handbag With Fringes

La Pochette Rond Croc-Embossed Clutch Bag
Jacquemus
La Pochette Rond Croc-Embossed Clutch Bag

Karina Satin Clutch
olga berg
Karina Satin Clutch

Asymmetrical Hardware Woven Satchel
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Hardware Woven Satchel

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

