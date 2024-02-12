I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder
After kicking off the new year with all the best fashion intentions, I always find that by February I'm struggling to find outfits that feel fresh and exciting. Months of winter (and the classic British gloom) have meant that utilitarian thinking has had to be front and centre, minus the festive party interlude, and I'm officially exhausted with the knitwear and jeans rotation. It's time to hit refresh—and I can always rely on my favourite influencers to give me a good dose of outfit inspiration.
Here's what I'm looking for: understatedly cool outfits that have just the right amount of polish to make them look well-considered, without looking fussy. It's got to be simple, but high-impact, and ideally be based around a few staples I already own (or am happy to upgrade). And while I want the outfits to look expensive, I don't want them to break the bank. After much scrolling, I think I've found five that fit the bill. Scroll on to see my picks.
1. Perfect Layers
Style Notes: This is the year I'm determined to master the art of layering, and Liv's outfit is an example of my dream look. The rich tones are deliciously good, and the individual elevated staples can be reworked in so many different outfits.
Shop the Look:
A blue button down can be styled in so many ways throughout the year, and is the perfect complementary colour for the brown pieces.
I cannot stop singing the praises of The Frankie Shop's laidback tailoring.
2. Faux Fur Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: Everyone might be talking about the mob wife aesthetic, but Camille's outfit is such a great way to nod to the trend without going full Sopranos. Plus, a faux fur jacket is always going to come in handy.
Shop the Look:
Yes, it's an investment, but this vintage-inspired jacket has a timeless feel that means you'll be reaching for it for years to come.
Another way to nod to the mob wife trend is with a sharp-toed heel.
I predict you'll see this bag on the arms of many of your favourite influencers this year.
3. Column Skirt + Jumper
Style Notes: I've grown a bit tired of my midi skirts, and I think a column skirt is such a fresh alternative. Styled with a red jumper, it strikes the ideal balance between polished and contemporary.
Shop the Look:
Red continues to be a top colour this season, and this oversized cashmere jumper is the ideal way to embrace the trend. Tuck the front into the skirt to keep the svelte silhouette.
Patent Mary-Jane heels are such a fun styling touch for this look.
4. Sculptural Top + Trousers
Style Notes: After the festive rush, the idea of putting together sleek evening looks feels a tad overwhelming. Débora proves that really all you need is one really beautiful statement top that can instantly elevate trousers you probably already own.
Shop the Look:
Pair this with jeans or trousers and you've instantly got a fashion-forward evening look.
These versatile trousers can easily go from work to after-hours plans.
5. Slip Skirt + Textured Jumper + Tall Boots
Style Notes: The dream transitional season outfit formula. You could easily swap the chunky knit for a lightweight jumper for less chilly days.
Shop the Look:
If you haven't invested in a slip skirt yet, now's the time to nab this versatile essential.
I just can't resist this Simone Rocha sweater...
These are the ideal boots to pair with skirts and dresses.
