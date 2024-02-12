I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder

After kicking off the new year with all the best fashion intentions, I always find that by February I'm struggling to find outfits that feel fresh and exciting. Months of winter (and the classic British gloom) have meant that utilitarian thinking has had to be front and centre, minus the festive party interlude, and I'm officially exhausted with the knitwear and jeans rotation. It's time to hit refresh—and I can always rely on my favourite influencers to give me a good dose of outfit inspiration.

Here's what I'm looking for: understatedly cool outfits that have just the right amount of polish to make them look well-considered, without looking fussy. It's got to be simple, but high-impact, and ideally be based around a few staples I already own (or am happy to upgrade). And while I want the outfits to look expensive, I don't want them to break the bank. After much scrolling, I think I've found five that fit the bill. Scroll on to see my picks.

1. Perfect Layers

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: This is the year I'm determined to master the art of layering, and Liv's outfit is an example of my dream look. The rich tones are deliciously good, and the individual elevated staples can be reworked in so many different outfits.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Will Oversized Shirt £128 SHOP NOW A blue button down can be styled in so many ways throughout the year, and is the perfect complementary colour for the brown pieces.

& Other Stories Cashmere-Blend Knit Jumper £175 SHOP NOW A cosy layer for chilly days.

The Frankie Shop Ripley Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants £194 SHOP NOW I cannot stop singing the praises of The Frankie Shop's laidback tailoring.

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £225 SHOP NOW This brown is the ideal match for the trousers.

adidas Samba OG in Preloved Brown £120 SHOP NOW Trust me, Sambas aren't going anywhere any time soon.

2. Faux Fur Jacket + Jeans

Style Notes: Everyone might be talking about the mob wife aesthetic, but Camille's outfit is such a great way to nod to the trend without going full Sopranos. Plus, a faux fur jacket is always going to come in handy.

Shop the Look:

Magda Butrym Short Shag Shearling Coat in Brown £3470 SHOP NOW Yes, it's an investment, but this vintage-inspired jacket has a timeless feel that means you'll be reaching for it for years to come.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW So many of our editors swear by Mango's denim.

Russell & Bromley Sling Back Point Pump £275 SHOP NOW Another way to nod to the mob wife trend is with a sharp-toed heel.

Jacquemus Le Bambino Long Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag £765 SHOP NOW I predict you'll see this bag on the arms of many of your favourite influencers this year.

3. Column Skirt + Jumper

Style Notes: I've grown a bit tired of my midi skirts, and I think a column skirt is such a fresh alternative. Styled with a red jumper, it strikes the ideal balance between polished and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW No one will believe this is a high street find.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £148 SHOP NOW Red continues to be a top colour this season, and this oversized cashmere jumper is the ideal way to embrace the trend. Tuck the front into the skirt to keep the svelte silhouette.

Mango Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes £50 SHOP NOW Patent Mary-Jane heels are such a fun styling touch for this look.

The Row Sofia 10.00 Medium Leather Top Handle Bag £3660 SHOP NOW A true modern classic.

4. Sculptural Top + Trousers

Style Notes: After the festive rush, the idea of putting together sleek evening looks feels a tad overwhelming. Débora proves that really all you need is one really beautiful statement top that can instantly elevate trousers you probably already own.

Shop the Look:

Cult Gaia Samantha Off-the-Shoulder Gathered Gauze Bustier Top £380 SHOP NOW Pair this with jeans or trousers and you've instantly got a fashion-forward evening look.

COS Wide-Led Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These versatile trousers can easily go from work to after-hours plans.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace £185 SHOP NOW The sculptural chain will balance out the romantic puffy sleeves.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £110 SHOP NOW We love a low heel.

5. Slip Skirt + Textured Jumper + Tall Boots

Style Notes: The dream transitional season outfit formula. You could easily swap the chunky knit for a lightweight jumper for less chilly days.

Shop the Look:

Mango Midi Satin Skirt £50 SHOP NOW If you haven't invested in a slip skirt yet, now's the time to nab this versatile essential.

Simone Rocha Bow-Embellished Cable-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater £595 SHOP NOW I just can't resist this Simone Rocha sweater...

Hush Camila Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots £239 SHOP NOW These are the ideal boots to pair with skirts and dresses.

& Other Stories Small Leather Shoulder Bag £95 SHOP NOW Yes, you do need a new black shoulder bag.

