I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder

After kicking off the new year with all the best fashion intentions, I always find that by February I'm struggling to find outfits that feel fresh and exciting. Months of winter (and the classic British gloom) have meant that utilitarian thinking has had to be front and centre, minus the festive party interlude, and I'm officially exhausted with the knitwear and jeans rotation. It's time to hit refresh—and I can always rely on my favourite influencers to give me a good dose of outfit inspiration.

Anouk in layered look.

@anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve )

Here's what I'm looking for: understatedly cool outfits that have just the right amount of polish to make them look well-considered, without looking fussy. It's got to be simple, but high-impact, and ideally be based around a few staples I already own (or am happy to upgrade). And while I want the outfits to look expensive, I don't want them to break the bank. After much scrolling, I think I've found five that fit the bill. Scroll on to see my picks.

1. Perfect Layers

@_livmadeline wearing a layered look.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: This is the year I'm determined to master the art of layering, and Liv's outfit is an example of my dream look. The rich tones are deliciously good, and the individual elevated staples can be reworked in so many different outfits.

Shop the Look:

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

A blue button down can be styled in so many ways throughout the year, and is the perfect complementary colour for the brown pieces.

Cashmere-Blend Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere-Blend Knit Jumper

A cosy layer for chilly days.

Ripley pleated woven wide-leg pants
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants

I cannot stop singing the praises of The Frankie Shop's laidback tailoring.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

This brown is the ideal match for the trousers.

Samba OG Shoes
adidas
Samba OG in Preloved Brown

Trust me, Sambas aren't going anywhere any time soon.

2. Faux Fur Jacket + Jeans

camillecharriere in a faux fur jacket

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Everyone might be talking about the mob wife aesthetic, but Camille's outfit is such a great way to nod to the trend without going full Sopranos. Plus, a faux fur jacket is always going to come in handy.

Shop the Look:

Short shag shearling coat in brown
Magda Butrym
Short Shag Shearling Coat in Brown

Yes, it's an investment, but this vintage-inspired jacket has a timeless feel that means you'll be reaching for it for years to come.

Mid-rise straight jeans
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

So many of our editors swear by Mango's denim.

Russell & Bromley slingback heels
Russell & Bromley
Sling Back Point Pump

Another way to nod to the mob wife trend is with a sharp-toed heel.

Le Bambino Long patent-leather shoulder bag
Jacquemus
Le Bambino Long Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

I predict you'll see this bag on the arms of many of your favourite influencers this year.

3. Column Skirt + Jumper

@nlmarilyn wearing a column skirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: I've grown a bit tired of my midi skirts, and I think a column skirt is such a fresh alternative. Styled with a red jumper, it strikes the ideal balance between polished and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

DOUBLE-FACED WOOL COLUMN MAXI SKIRT
Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt

No one will believe this is a high street find.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Red continues to be a top colour this season, and this oversized cashmere jumper is the ideal way to embrace the trend. Tuck the front into the skirt to keep the svelte silhouette.

Patent leather-effect heeled shoes
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

Patent Mary-Jane heels are such a fun styling touch for this look.

Sofia 10.00 medium leather top handle bag
The Row
Sofia 10.00 Medium Leather Top Handle Bag

A true modern classic.

4. Sculptural Top + Trousers

@deborabrosa wearing a sculptural top

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: After the festive rush, the idea of putting together sleek evening looks feels a tad overwhelming. Débora proves that really all you need is one really beautiful statement top that can instantly elevate trousers you probably already own.

Shop the Look:

Samantha off-the-shoulder gathered gauze bustier top
Cult Gaia
Samantha Off-the-Shoulder Gathered Gauze Bustier Top

Pair this with jeans or trousers and you've instantly got a fashion-forward evening look.

WIDE-LEG TAILORED TWILL TROUSERS
COS
Wide-Led Tailored Twill Trousers

These versatile trousers can easily go from work to after-hours plans.

Axiom Chain Necklace
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace

The sculptural chain will balance out the romantic puffy sleeves.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

We love a low heel.

5. Slip Skirt + Textured Jumper + Tall Boots

@symphonyofsilk wearing slip skirt

@symphonyofsilk

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: The dream transitional season outfit formula. You could easily swap the chunky knit for a lightweight jumper for less chilly days.

Shop the Look:

Midi satin skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

If you haven't invested in a slip skirt yet, now's the time to nab this versatile essential.

Bow-embellished cable-knit alpaca-blend sweater
Simone Rocha
Bow-Embellished Cable-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater

I just can't resist this Simone Rocha sweater...

Camila Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots
Hush
Camila Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots

These are the ideal boots to pair with skirts and dresses.

Small Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Yes, you do need a new black shoulder bag.

