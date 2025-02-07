Lila Moss Just Wore the Ageless Jeans-and-Jacket Pairing That Kate Has Worn for Years

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If either Kate or Lila Moss declares a trend has arrived, you can be sure it's officially here. And this week, the younger of the two firmly planted herself in the pro-skinny jeans camp, putting an end to any debate about whether the divisive denim is making a comeback.

Stepping out for an evening event in London, Lila Moss made the once-controversial style feel undeniably effortless. Her trick? A refined, neutral palette and some very worthy inspiration. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, save for a white silk tank top, her look was the epitome of understated elegance. The streamlined fit of her skinnies only amplified the polished silhouette, proving that this contentious cut can, indeed, feel modern again.

Lila Moss wears black skinny jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Lila’s ability to make the trend look so natural shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, her mother, Kate Moss, has long been one of the most devoted champions of skinny jeans. Having grown up surrounded by such iconic style, it’s no wonder Lila’s approach to the trend felt effortless—almost instinctive.

While Lila’s look feels completely fresh for 2025—largely because we’ve seen so little of skinny jeans in recent years—there was something strikingly familiar about it. On closer inspection, it became clear that her outfit was almost a direct callback to a look Kate wore back in 2012. The similarities were uncanny: the same sleek, form-fitting denim, the same elegant black blazer, even the same fuss-free approach to styling. The only notable update? Lila swapped her mother’s classic black heeled boots for a pair of trending pointed-toe heels, adding a subtle nod to current footwear favourites.

Kate Moss wears black skinny jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s proof that sleek styling transcends both trends and generations.

Read on to discover our edit of the best black skinny jeans below.

SHOP BLACK SKINNY JEANS AND BLAZERS:

Skinny High Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Oversized Blazer
Arket
Oversized Blazer

Style this with a simple white tee or pair with a satin shirt.

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

This also comes in a cool grey shade.

Trf Sculpt High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Sculpt High-Waist Jeans

These crop at ankle length and pair particularly well with ballet flats and loafers.

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Single-Breasted Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Wool Blazer

A simple black blazer is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
Mother
The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic and vast jeans collection.

Pencil Super Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
Frame
Pencil Super Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

These kick out slights at the cuffs, for a more relaxed silhouette.

Oversized Fluid Single-Breasted Blazer
COS
Oversized Fluid Single-Breasted Blazer

The slouchy finish gives this a casual, wearable edge.

+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Style with sleek black boots or pair with pointed toe heels à la Lila.

Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans

These come in short, regular and long lengths—so you can find your perfect fit.

Fitted Jacket
H&M
Fitted Jacket

This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

720™ High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Levi
High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Style with a black blouse or top for a chic, tonal look.

Slim Parfait - Black - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Sézane
Slim Parfait Jeans

These also come in three other shades.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸