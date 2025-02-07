If either Kate or Lila Moss declares a trend has arrived, you can be sure it's officially here. And this week, the younger of the two firmly planted herself in the pro-skinny jeans camp, putting an end to any debate about whether the divisive denim is making a comeback.

Stepping out for an evening event in London, Lila Moss made the once-controversial style feel undeniably effortless. Her trick? A refined, neutral palette and some very worthy inspiration. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, save for a white silk tank top, her look was the epitome of understated elegance. The streamlined fit of her skinnies only amplified the polished silhouette, proving that this contentious cut can, indeed, feel modern again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Lila’s ability to make the trend look so natural shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, her mother, Kate Moss, has long been one of the most devoted champions of skinny jeans. Having grown up surrounded by such iconic style, it’s no wonder Lila’s approach to the trend felt effortless—almost instinctive.

While Lila’s look feels completely fresh for 2025—largely because we’ve seen so little of skinny jeans in recent years—there was something strikingly familiar about it. On closer inspection, it became clear that her outfit was almost a direct callback to a look Kate wore back in 2012. The similarities were uncanny: the same sleek, form-fitting denim, the same elegant black blazer, even the same fuss-free approach to styling. The only notable update? Lila swapped her mother’s classic black heeled boots for a pair of trending pointed-toe heels, adding a subtle nod to current footwear favourites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s proof that sleek styling transcends both trends and generations.

Read on to discover our edit of the best black skinny jeans below.

SHOP BLACK SKINNY JEANS AND BLAZERS:

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple white tee or pair with a satin shirt.

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £383 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cool grey shade.

Zara Sculpt High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These crop at ankle length and pair particularly well with ballet flats and loafers.

Mango Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Wool Blazer £175 SHOP NOW A simple black blazer is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Mother The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £275 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic and vast jeans collection.

Frame Pencil Super Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £270 SHOP NOW These kick out slights at the cuffs, for a more relaxed silhouette.

COS Oversized Fluid Single-Breasted Blazer £135 SHOP NOW The slouchy finish gives this a casual, wearable edge.

Agolde Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Style with sleek black boots or pair with pointed toe heels à la Lila.

Marks & Spencer Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans £33 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths—so you can find your perfect fit.

H&M Fitted Jacket £33 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Levi High Rise Super Skinny Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Style with a black blouse or top for a chic, tonal look.