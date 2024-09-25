Kate and Lila Moss Just Styled a Forgotten Fashion Trend That Is Ageless, Chic and Due a Revival
If both Kate and Lila Moss step out in an upcoming trend, you know it won't be long until I'm searching for it myself. Both seen in France's fashion capital for a series of fashion week appointments, the two models styled a new autumn trend that's been flying under-the-radar for the past few months. Wearing the rich, decadent, and cold-weather-ready velvet fashion trend, the pair reminded me that they're both regarded as modern trendsetters for very good reason.
Styling their velvet garments to very different effects, the two let their personal style shine through via their outfit pairings. Lila took a moodier approach to her outfit, pairing her velvet trousers with a rich leather jacket, black almond-toe boots, and a suede bag. By styling her velvet trousers with other heavy fabrics including suede and leather, Lila brought out the plush and lavish energy of the fabric, creating a rich-looking outfit that can take her well into the winter months.
Taking a lighter approach to her velvet styling, Lila's mother, Kate styled her velvet jacket with a sheer floral dress in a light and fresh colour palette.
Well overdue some time in the sun, it looks like it won't be long until we're all styling the reemerging trend, too. Bringing it back to the fore, the A/W 24 runways indulged in the luxurious fabric—sending down supple suiting at Dior, decadent dresses at Giorgio Armani Privé, and sculptural silhouettes at Ashi Studio—all laden in the textured design.
Model wears a velvet suit on the Dior A/W 24 Haute Couture runway.
Between Kate teaching us how to style the trend during these early autumn days, and Lila showing us a winter-ready approach, the two have certainly affirmed that the underrated trend deserves a place in your 2024 wardrobe.
SHOP THE VELVET FASHION TREND HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
