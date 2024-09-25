Kate and Lila Moss Just Styled a Forgotten Fashion Trend That Is Ageless, Chic and Due a Revival

If both Kate and Lila Moss step out in an upcoming trend, you know it won't be long until I'm searching for it myself. Both seen in France's fashion capital for a series of fashion week appointments, the two models styled a new autumn trend that's been flying under-the-radar for the past few months. Wearing the rich, decadent, and cold-weather-ready velvet fashion trend, the pair reminded me that they're both regarded as modern trendsetters for very good reason.

Styling their velvet garments to very different effects, the two let their personal style shine through via their outfit pairings. Lila took a moodier approach to her outfit, pairing her velvet trousers with a rich leather jacket, black almond-toe boots, and a suede bag. By styling her velvet trousers with other heavy fabrics including suede and leather, Lila brought out the plush and lavish energy of the fabric, creating a rich-looking outfit that can take her well into the winter months.

Taking a lighter approach to her velvet styling, Lila's mother, Kate styled her velvet jacket with a sheer floral dress in a light and fresh colour palette.

Well overdue some time in the sun, it looks like it won't be long until we're all styling the reemerging trend, too. Bringing it back to the fore, the A/W 24 runways indulged in the luxurious fabric—sending down supple suiting at Dior, decadent dresses at Giorgio Armani Privé, and sculptural silhouettes at Ashi Studio—all laden in the textured design.

Model wears a velvet suit on the Dior A/W 24 Haute Couture runway.

Between Kate teaching us how to style the trend during these early autumn days, and Lila showing us a winter-ready approach, the two have certainly affirmed that the underrated trend deserves a place in your 2024 wardrobe.

SHOP THE VELVET FASHION TREND HERE:

Rixo Macie Dress £245 SHOP NOW I'm banking this cute minidress ahead of party season.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Velvet Straight Leg Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching set or wear with a black halterneck.

COS Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer £155 SHOP NOW A richvelevet blazer is perfect for late-autumn layering.

Charles & Keith Velvet Buckled Mary Jane Flats £65 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear these on their own.

Whistles Velvet Full Length Trouser £99 SHOP NOW Style with heels or pair with a sleek loafer.

Kitri Josette Green Velvet Mini Dress £170 SHOP NOW This olive green colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat £133 SHOP NOW These also come in a golden yellow shade.

COS Open-Back Velvet Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark grey shade.

Nobodys Child Black Velvet Blazer £145 SHOP NOW Style with jeans to elevate your daily look.

ME+EM Crushed Velvet Platform £175 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Monsoon Fay Velvet Feather Sleeve Cowl Top Black £69 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 8—24.

Mint Velvet Black Velvet Wide Trousers £69 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths.