Kate Middleton Wore This Flirty Summer Dress Years Before the Internet Caught Up

The year was 2006. On a sun-drenched August afternoon in Richmond, a 24-year-old Kate Middleton arrived at a polo match and unwittingly cemented one of her earliest and most memorable style moments. Dressed in a red V-neck dress scattered with polka dots, the future Princess of Wales captured the fashion world’s attention and kickstarted a trend that would dominate the decade.

Fast forward 19 years and the polka dot dress trend is enjoying a major renaissance. As summer 2025 takes hold, this nostalgic print is everywhere once again, proving its enduring appeal and reminding us just how ahead of the curve Middleton really was. Her look, with its retro-inspired neckline, vibrant red hue and playful dot pattern, feels as relevant today as it did nearly two decades ago.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back then, she paired hers with a classic raffia wedge. Today, you might swap that for a sleek heeled mule or a chic Mary Jane flat—proof that timeless pieces can always be reimagined for a new era.

With polka dots once again dominating new-in sections, now is the perfect time to embrace this joyful trend. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best polka dot dresses to wear this summer.

SHOP POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Reformation Sofia Dress £198 SHOP NOW While I love this in the polka dot, it also comes in a pretty floral print.

Réalisation Par The Leila Dress £190 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or pair with heeled mule.

ASOS Cami Tie Strap Midi Tea Dress £36 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Rixo Clarice Dress £225 SHOP NOW I always come back to Rixo for their elegant summer dresses.

Zara Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually it.

Levis Polka Dot Mini Tea Dress £55 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of high summer.

& Other Stories Wrap Midi Dress £77 SHOP NOW Style this with strappy sandals or wear with a knee-high boot when the weather cools.

Baukjen Slip Midi Dress £159 £79 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Reformation Adela Dress £228 SHOP NOW This also comes in a red floral design.

Réalisation Par The Sadie Dress £220 SHOP NOW Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.