Kate Middleton Wore This Flirty Summer Dress Years Before the Internet Caught Up

Kate Middleton wears a polka dot dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The year was 2006. On a sun-drenched August afternoon in Richmond, a 24-year-old Kate Middleton arrived at a polo match and unwittingly cemented one of her earliest and most memorable style moments. Dressed in a red V-neck dress scattered with polka dots, the future Princess of Wales captured the fashion world’s attention and kickstarted a trend that would dominate the decade.

Fast forward 19 years and the polka dot dress trend is enjoying a major renaissance. As summer 2025 takes hold, this nostalgic print is everywhere once again, proving its enduring appeal and reminding us just how ahead of the curve Middleton really was. Her look, with its retro-inspired neckline, vibrant red hue and playful dot pattern, feels as relevant today as it did nearly two decades ago.

Kate Middleton wears a red polkadot dress in 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back then, she paired hers with a classic raffia wedge. Today, you might swap that for a sleek heeled mule or a chic Mary Jane flat—proof that timeless pieces can always be reimagined for a new era.

With polka dots once again dominating new-in sections, now is the perfect time to embrace this joyful trend. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best polka dot dresses to wear this summer.

SHOP POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Sofia Dress
Reformation
Sofia Dress

While I love this in the polka dot, it also comes in a pretty floral print.

The Leila - Aura
Réalisation Par
The Leila Dress

Style with strappy sandals or pair with heeled mule.

Asos Design Cami Tie Strap Midi Tea Dress in Red Polka Dot Print
ASOS
Cami Tie Strap Midi Tea Dress

Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Clarice - Navy Polka Dot
Rixo
Clarice Dress

I always come back to Rixo for their elegant summer dresses.

Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress
Zara
Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress

This looks much more expensive than it actually it.

Levis Polka Dot Mini Tea Dress in Red
Levis
Polka Dot Mini Tea Dress

I'm banking this ahead of high summer.

Wrap Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Wrap Midi Dress

Style this with strappy sandals or wear with a knee-high boot when the weather cools.

Baukjen Cynthia Slip Midi Dress, Black Polka Dot
Baukjen
Slip Midi Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

Adela Dress
Reformation
Adela Dress

This also comes in a red floral design.

The Sadie - Petite Spot
Réalisation Par
The Sadie Dress

Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Navy Polka Dot Lyne Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Navy Polka Dot Lyne Midi Dress

The halterneck design adds such a pretty element to this simple dress.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

