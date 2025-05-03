Kate Middleton Wore This Flirty Summer Dress Years Before the Internet Caught Up
19 years ago Kate Middleton stepped out in a red polka dot dress that's been on my mind ever since. Click through to discover how the trend is taking off again for summer 2025.
The year was 2006. On a sun-drenched August afternoon in Richmond, a 24-year-old Kate Middleton arrived at a polo match and unwittingly cemented one of her earliest and most memorable style moments. Dressed in a red V-neck dress scattered with polka dots, the future Princess of Wales captured the fashion world’s attention and kickstarted a trend that would dominate the decade.
Fast forward 19 years and the polka dot dress trend is enjoying a major renaissance. As summer 2025 takes hold, this nostalgic print is everywhere once again, proving its enduring appeal and reminding us just how ahead of the curve Middleton really was. Her look, with its retro-inspired neckline, vibrant red hue and playful dot pattern, feels as relevant today as it did nearly two decades ago.
Back then, she paired hers with a classic raffia wedge. Today, you might swap that for a sleek heeled mule or a chic Mary Jane flat—proof that timeless pieces can always be reimagined for a new era.
With polka dots once again dominating new-in sections, now is the perfect time to embrace this joyful trend. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best polka dot dresses to wear this summer.
SHOP POLKA DOT DRESSES:
Style this with strappy sandals or wear with a knee-high boot when the weather cools.
The halterneck design adds such a pretty element to this simple dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
