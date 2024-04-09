Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Miniskirt Trend That Has Elegant Fashion People Hooked
Managing a brimming calendar of press events, photo shots and work engagements, Kaia Gerber often uses her downtime to style up the casual items in her wardrobe. Frequently reaching for laid-back trainers, baggy jeans and roomy knits, yesterday she changed her tune, stepping out in New York in an off-duty ensemble that retained her relaxed aesthetic whilst tapping into one of the seasons most elegant trends.
Spring might usually be the time that we start to see miniskirts come back to the fore but celebrities have been opting for another style this season. For her day in the city, Gerber reached for a trending, calf-grazing pencil skirt to form the foundation of her look.
The pencil skirt has been fairly quiet since its heyday in the '90s but now the silhouette is back on the radars of those most stylish this spring having featured heavily in the 2024 designer collections. Wearing hers with an open-toe mules and a boat-neck top, Kaia evaded the "stuffy" connotations that have followed the skirt around for years, instead creating a polished ensemble that felt lowkey yet elegant, and very now.
Whilst miniskirts will never be "out", Gerber proves that the grown-up pencil skirt trend offers just as much styling potential for the warmer months, whilst providing the coverage that early-spring often calls for, making it an ideal solution for the changeable weather we're currently experiencing.
To shop the skirt that fashion people are gravitating towards this spring, scroll on to re-create Kaia Gerber's look and to see our edit of the best pencil skirts below.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S PENCIL SKIRT OUTFIT:
This wool blend skirt will keep you warm during these early spring days.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PENCIL SKIRTS:
Juxtapose the formal nature and style with a graphic tee and trainers.
The snake print trend is taking off this season.
This skirt comes in three different pieces designed to be layered together.
This skirt is reversible and can be worn the other way around.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
