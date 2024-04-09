Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Miniskirt Trend That Has Elegant Fashion People Hooked

By Natalie Munro
published

Managing a brimming calendar of press events, photo shots and work engagements, Kaia Gerber often uses her downtime to style up the casual items in her wardrobe. Frequently reaching for laid-back trainers, baggy jeans and roomy knits, yesterday she changed her tune, stepping out in New York in an off-duty ensemble that retained her relaxed aesthetic whilst tapping into one of the seasons most elegant trends.

Spring might usually be the time that we start to see miniskirts come back to the fore but celebrities have been opting for another style this season. For her day in the city, Gerber reached for a trending, calf-grazing pencil skirt to form the foundation of her look.

The pencil skirt has been fairly quiet since its heyday in the '90s but now the silhouette is back on the radars of those most stylish this spring having featured heavily in the 2024 designer collections. Wearing hers with an open-toe mules and a boat-neck top, Kaia evaded the "stuffy" connotations that have followed the skirt around for years, instead creating a polished ensemble that felt lowkey yet elegant, and very now.

Kaia Gerber wears a pencil skirt with mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst miniskirts will never be "out", Gerber proves that the grown-up pencil skirt trend offers just as much styling potential for the warmer months, whilst providing the coverage that early-spring often calls for, making it an ideal solution for the changeable weather we're currently experiencing.

To shop the skirt that fashion people are gravitating towards this spring, scroll on to re-create Kaia Gerber's look and to see our edit of the best pencil skirts below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S PENCIL SKIRT OUTFIT:

Long-Sleeved Microfibre Top
H&M
Long-Sleeved Microfibre Top

So simple, so chic.

Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

This wool blend skirt will keep you warm during these early spring days.

open toe mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

This also comes in black and pink.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PENCIL SKIRTS:

Mango, Slit Long Skirt
Mango
Slit Long Skirt

This would style well with a roomy V-neck knit.

Nala Skirt
Reformation
Nala Skirt

Wear with a button down or style with a white tee.

Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt
Whistles
Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt

This is comes in petit and regular sizes.

Column Skirt
H&M
Column Skirt

The easiest way to put a smart spin on an outfit.

Wool Midi Skirt
The Attico
Wool Midi Skirt

This neutral shade is so easy to work into a capsule collection.

Albaray Tailored Pinstripe Maxi Skirt, Navy
Albaray
Albaray Tailored Pinstripe Maxi Skirt

Juxtapose the formal nature and style with a graphic tee and trainers.

Alumo Scuba Midi Skirt
The Row
Alumo Scuba Midi Skirt

I'll always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Leif Denim Midi Skirt
Agolde
Leif Denim Midi Skirt

Denim pencil skirts are back on the agenda this spring.

Snake-Effect Sequined Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt
COMMANDO
Snake-Effect Sequined Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt

The snake print trend is taking off this season.

Set of Three Ruffled Cotton-Jersey Midi Skirts
Jil Sander
Set of Three Ruffled Cotton-Jersey Midi Skirts

This skirt comes in three different pieces designed to be layered together.

+ Net Sustain Bow-Detailed Ruched Woven Midi Skirt
Ganni
Bow-Detailed Ruched Woven Midi Skirt

The bow detailing adds a playful twist.

Reversible Wool Midi Wrap Skirt
Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Reversible Wool Midi Wrap Skirt

This skirt is reversible and can be worn the other way around.

