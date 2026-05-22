Women Over 60 Look Chic at the Airport Thanks to This Comfortable Shoe Trend and Non-Basic Top

Dressing for the airport in a way that feels both comfortable and chic is confounding. It's always easier said than done, but Moore has proved it's not impossible. If anything, she's provided an easy-to-replicate formula that also feels distinctly Parisian—but not in a try-hard way. It's just breezy enough.
While striped shirts have been touted as a French-girl essential, we may love them even more as an airport basic. The pattern is easy enough to style with loose pants and slip-on flats but adds a little something that quickly elevates anything subtly. Consider this our go-to airport look for the entirety of Euro summer.
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