Women Over 60 Look Chic at the Airport Thanks to This Comfortable Shoe Trend and Non-Basic Top

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Julianne Moore at the airport.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore just provided us all of the chic airport outfit inspiration we could ever ask for. While arriving in Nice during the Cannes Film Festival, Moore was spotted wearing a blue striped shirt with black trousers and a blazer, accessorizing with a large black tote bag and simple white flats.

Julianne Moore wearing a striped shirt and flats at the airport.

On Julianne Moore: Bottega Veneta Rocco Slipper, Mitre Square Sunglasses, and Barbara Tote Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing for the airport in a way that feels both comfortable and chic is confounding. It's always easier said than done, but Moore has proved it's not impossible. If anything, she's provided an easy-to-replicate formula that also feels distinctly Parisian—but not in a try-hard way. It's just breezy enough.

While striped shirts have been touted as a French-girl essential, we may love them even more as an airport basic. The pattern is easy enough to style with loose pants and slip-on flats but adds a little something that quickly elevates anything subtly. Consider this our go-to airport look for the entirety of Euro summer.

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Shop the striped-shirt look below.