J.Lo Somehow Just Made Denim Feel Like a Totally Normal Choice for a 5-Hour Flight

When I think about preparing for a flight, whether a quick two-hour jaunt or an extended five-hour journey, comfort is always my top priority. I tend to gravitate toward cozy and stylish pieces—typically opting for leggings, linen pants, or silk trousers. Jeans rarely make the cut for me. However, after catching sight of Jennifer Lopez’s latest travel ensemble, I find myself reconsidering my stance.

Spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City yesterday, J.Lo turned heads with a sophisticated yet comfortable outfit. She wore a beanie, a snug turtleneck sweater, and a long fur coat, which were perfectly complemented by flare jeans.

J.Lo wears a blue beanie, ivory shearling coat, white turtleneck, flare jeans, and white boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Jacquemus Le Bambinou bag; Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

At first glance, I couldn't help but think that denim could never offer the comfort I crave on a long flight. Yet as I dissected her outfit, it became clear that her jeans were quite okay for several hours in transit. The wide-leg silhouette of the flare jeans appeared roomy, allowing for plenty of movement, while the lightweight fabric hinted at a softness that promised flexibility throughout her journey.

As an anti-jeans flyer, I can scarcely believe I'm admitting this, but J.Lo may have mastered cozy yet chic airport style. If you’re eager to emulate her look, keep scrolling to explore the best flare jeans that will redefine your travel outfits.

Shop the best flare jeans:

Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans

The faded wash makes these look like a rare pair of vintage jeans.

Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans

These definitely look comfortable enough to wear to the airport

Flared High Jeans
H&M
Flared High Jeans

Suddenly every fashion person is wearing dark-wash jeans this fall.

Rag & Bone Miramar Wide Leg Jeans
Rag & Bone
Miramar Wide Leg Jeans

Don't be deceived by the appearance of these jeans; they are sweatpants, and yes, you need them.

Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans

The two front patch pockets lend a sophisticated feel.

Flare Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist
ZARA
Flare Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist

A classic pair of jeans that you can't go wrong with.

J.Lo wears large sunglasses, an ivory shearling coat, flare jeans, and white boots while holding hands with her sisters in NYC.

(Image credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

J.Lo was spotted in the same flare jeans outfit earlier in the day, proving the denim style's versatility.

Levi's Women's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans (also Available in Plus), (new) Blue, 25 Short
Levi's
726 High Rise Flare Jeans

I just know these will fly.

Fiona Flared Mid-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Fiona Flared Mid-Rise Jeans

I love a frayed hem.

Good Legs Patch Pocket Flare Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Patch Pocket Flare Jeans

I always come back to Good American for flattering and affordable denim.

paige, Charlie Flare Jeans
Paige
Charlie Flare Jeans

Trust me: Paige makes the most comfortable denim.

Haizley High Waist Extra Wide Leg Jeans
Veronica Beard
Haizley High Waist Extra Wide Leg Jeans

These look like a pair that Lopez frequently wears.

Flared Low Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Jeans

Style with a short blazer jacket and a corded necklace.

Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans
FRAME
Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans

This clean-cut pair will look great with a simple tee and matching denim jacket.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

