J.Lo Somehow Just Made Denim Feel Like a Totally Normal Choice for a 5-Hour Flight

When I think about preparing for a flight, whether a quick two-hour jaunt or an extended five-hour journey, comfort is always my top priority. I tend to gravitate toward cozy and stylish pieces—typically opting for leggings, linen pants, or silk trousers. Jeans rarely make the cut for me. However, after catching sight of Jennifer Lopez’s latest travel ensemble, I find myself reconsidering my stance.

Spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City yesterday, J.Lo turned heads with a sophisticated yet comfortable outfit. She wore a beanie, a snug turtleneck sweater, and a long fur coat, which were perfectly complemented by flare jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Jacquemus Le Bambinou bag; Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

At first glance, I couldn't help but think that denim could never offer the comfort I crave on a long flight. Yet as I dissected her outfit, it became clear that her jeans were quite okay for several hours in transit. The wide-leg silhouette of the flare jeans appeared roomy, allowing for plenty of movement, while the lightweight fabric hinted at a softness that promised flexibility throughout her journey.

As an anti-jeans flyer, I can scarcely believe I'm admitting this, but J.Lo may have mastered cozy yet chic airport style. If you’re eager to emulate her look, keep scrolling to explore the best flare jeans that will redefine your travel outfits.

Shop the best flare jeans:

MANGO Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans $70 SHOP NOW The faded wash makes these look like a rare pair of vintage jeans.

Gap Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans $80 SHOP NOW These definitely look comfortable enough to wear to the airport

H&M Flared High Jeans $25 SHOP NOW Suddenly every fashion person is wearing dark-wash jeans this fall.

Rag & Bone Miramar Wide Leg Jeans $188 SHOP NOW Don't be deceived by the appearance of these jeans; they are sweatpants, and yes, you need them.

Reformation Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans $168 SHOP NOW The two front patch pockets lend a sophisticated feel.

ZARA Flare Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist $46 SHOP NOW A classic pair of jeans that you can't go wrong with.

(Image credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

J.Lo was spotted in the same flare jeans outfit earlier in the day, proving the denim style's versatility.

Levi's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans $70 $60 SHOP NOW I just know these will fly.

MANGO Fiona Flared Mid-Rise Jeans $70 SHOP NOW I love a frayed hem.

Good American Good Legs Patch Pocket Flare Jeans $199 $129 SHOP NOW I always come back to Good American for flattering and affordable denim.

Paige Charlie Flare Jeans $259 SHOP NOW Trust me: Paige makes the most comfortable denim.

Veronica Beard Haizley High Waist Extra Wide Leg Jeans $328 SHOP NOW These look like a pair that Lopez frequently wears.

H&M Flared Low Jeans $20 SHOP NOW Style with a short blazer jacket and a corded necklace.