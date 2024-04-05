J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time

Jennifer Lopez has mastered the art of easy elegance when it comes to street style. I know this because I've studied every one of the looks she put together during her recent trip to New York City with Ben Affleck, and each one managed to appear both immaculately put together and wholly effortless. But there's one outfit, in particular, that feels especially refined, and the best part about it is that it only really calls for two items, both of which you probably already own. Hey, if you're anything like me, you might even have multiple versions of each.

She wore the look in question for one of her and Affleck's many recent real-estate tours around Manhattan, particularly the Upper East Side. For the housing quest, the singer-actress chose a gray, belted wool coat that she kept buttoned up and tied closed for the entire day and knee-high leather Ralph Lauren boots, thus creating a low-effort yet impactful combination that's perfect this time of year. She then went with her go-to brown crocodile Birkin bag and oversize Le Specs sunglasses to further strengthen the look.

Check out J.Lo's NYC uniform below, and shop your way to copying it before spring weather fully arrives.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Ralph Lauren boots; Hermès bag; Le Specs sunglasses

Shop J.Lo's elegant two-item outfit:

AllSaints Kikki Trench Coat $465 SHOP NOW AllSaints might be known for its leather jackets, but trust me, you should not be sleeping on its other outerwear options.

ZARA Heeled Knee High Boots $80 SHOP NOW Classic knee-high boots for $80? Don't mind if I do.

mango Cotton Trench Coat With Belt $160 SHOP NOW I've been on the lookout for the perfect gray trench ever since I spotted one on The Row's runway a few seasons back, and this Mango option is at the tippy top of my buy list.

TOTEME Slim Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots $1130 SHOP NOW I think about these mock-croc Toteme boots too often.

VERO MODA Chloe Trench Coat $99 SHOP NOW Just easy.

Anne Klein Brenice Knee High Boot $149 SHOP NOW Anne Klein has really stepped it up in the shoe department.

ZARA Long Belted Wool Blend Coat $169 SHOP NOW I've been relying heavily on Zara's classic outerwear for years now, and it's never disappointed me.

STAUD Western Wally Suede Cowboy Boots $495 SHOP NOW Staud's Wally boots sell out every season for a reason. They're just that good.

LESET Jane Belted Wool-Blend Twill Trench Coat $990 SHOP NOW I'm not sure what it is about it, but this color looks so rich.

Massimo Dutti Low-Heel Boots $299 SHOP NOW Oh, these are very sleek.

mango Belt Handmade Coat $230 $150 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW Give me everything in brown suede, and I'll be happy.

ANINE BING Dylan Double-Breasted Belted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat $900 SHOP NOW For a super-lightweight top layer for this spring and next fall, you can't go wrong with this Anine Bing cashmere-blend coat.