J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
Jennifer Lopez has mastered the art of easy elegance when it comes to street style. I know this because I've studied every one of the looks she put together during her recent trip to New York City with Ben Affleck, and each one managed to appear both immaculately put together and wholly effortless. But there's one outfit, in particular, that feels especially refined, and the best part about it is that it only really calls for two items, both of which you probably already own. Hey, if you're anything like me, you might even have multiple versions of each.
She wore the look in question for one of her and Affleck's many recent real-estate tours around Manhattan, particularly the Upper East Side. For the housing quest, the singer-actress chose a gray, belted wool coat that she kept buttoned up and tied closed for the entire day and knee-high leather Ralph Lauren boots, thus creating a low-effort yet impactful combination that's perfect this time of year. She then went with her go-to brown crocodile Birkin bag and oversize Le Specs sunglasses to further strengthen the look.
Check out J.Lo's NYC uniform below, and shop your way to copying it before spring weather fully arrives.
On Jennifer Lopez: Ralph Lauren boots; Hermès bag; Le Specs sunglasses
Shop J.Lo's elegant two-item outfit:
AllSaints might be known for its leather jackets, but trust me, you should not be sleeping on its other outerwear options.
I've been on the lookout for the perfect gray trench ever since I spotted one on The Row's runway a few seasons back, and this Mango option is at the tippy top of my buy list.
I've been relying heavily on Zara's classic outerwear for years now, and it's never disappointed me.
Staud's Wally boots sell out every season for a reason. They're just that good.
I'm not sure what it is about it, but this color looks so rich.
For a super-lightweight top layer for this spring and next fall, you can't go wrong with this Anine Bing cashmere-blend coat.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
