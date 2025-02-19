J.Lo Just Wore the Anti-Trend Pant Color That's Fresher Than Black, Gray, and White

When we think of timeless, versatile pants, black, gray, and white usually come to mind. These neutral tones have long been wardrobe staples, offering effortless sophistication and flexibility. But there's another color that deserves just as much attention: brown. Often overlooked, brown pants bring an understated elegance that adds a fresh, chic vibe to any outfit. We're not the only ones who think so—just look at Jennifer Lopez's latest look.

J.Lo recently shared a series of photos from her trip to Dubai on Instagram. In them, she showed off a business-chic ensemble featuring brown wide-leg pants. She styled them in a monochromatic palette, pairing them with a matching brown double-breasted blazer and button-down shirt.

Jennifer Lopez wears a brown blazer, brown button-down shirt, black clutch, brown pants, and platform heels.

(Image credit: @jlo)

While brown, mainly chocolate brown, has been a go-to hue for the fashion set in the fall and winter, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as we head into spring. The color offers warmth without the heaviness of darker winter tones and works beautifully with the vibrant shades of spring, like green, powder pink, and soft yellow. If you're on board with brown pants, keep scrolling to shop some of the coolest pairs to wear in 2025.

Shop the best brown pants:

Dress Pants
H&M
Dress Pants

Shop the matching Double-Breasted Blazer ($55).

Pleated Pants Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Pleated Pants

Style these with a white tank top and a sweater tied over your shoulders.

Mason Pant
Reformation
The Mason Pant

An editor favorite.

Wool Straight-Leg Pants
WARDROBE.NYC
Wool Straight-Leg Pants

When it comes to elevated basics, Wardrobe.NYC can do no wrong.

Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
LOULOU DE SAISON
Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The perfect lightweight brown pants for spring.

madewell, The Harlow Pant
madewell
The Harlow Pant

Sale alert!

MANGO, Wideleg Suit Trousers
MANGO
Wideleg Suit Trousers

Low-rise-pants lovers, rejoice.

Wool Blend Cuffed Trousers
CRESCENT
Wool Blend Cuffed Trousers

Crescent is the newest womenswear brand at Nordstrom. It's known for its silhouettes that accentuate elevated aesthetics through minimal details.

Zw Collection Zipper Pants
Zw Collection
Zipper Pants

We love this whole look.

Knack Cropped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants
STAUD
Knack Cropped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants

Last spring, capri pants that hit above the ankle were very popular, but this year, the trend is all about kick-flare pants.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City.

