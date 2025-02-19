J.Lo Just Wore the Anti-Trend Pant Color That's Fresher Than Black, Gray, and White
When we think of timeless, versatile pants, black, gray, and white usually come to mind. These neutral tones have long been wardrobe staples, offering effortless sophistication and flexibility. But there's another color that deserves just as much attention: brown. Often overlooked, brown pants bring an understated elegance that adds a fresh, chic vibe to any outfit. We're not the only ones who think so—just look at Jennifer Lopez's latest look.
J.Lo recently shared a series of photos from her trip to Dubai on Instagram. In them, she showed off a business-chic ensemble featuring brown wide-leg pants. She styled them in a monochromatic palette, pairing them with a matching brown double-breasted blazer and button-down shirt.
While brown, mainly chocolate brown, has been a go-to hue for the fashion set in the fall and winter, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as we head into spring. The color offers warmth without the heaviness of darker winter tones and works beautifully with the vibrant shades of spring, like green, powder pink, and soft yellow. If you're on board with brown pants, keep scrolling to shop some of the coolest pairs to wear in 2025.
Shop the best brown pants:
Shop the matching Double-Breasted Blazer ($55).
Style these with a white tank top and a sweater tied over your shoulders.
When it comes to elevated basics, Wardrobe.NYC can do no wrong.
Crescent is the newest womenswear brand at Nordstrom. It's known for its silhouettes that accentuate elevated aesthetics through minimal details.
Last spring, capri pants that hit above the ankle were very popular, but this year, the trend is all about kick-flare pants.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
All the Happenings in the World of Fashion and Sports Right Now
All in one place.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson's Velvet Thigh-Slit Gucci Gown for SNL's After-Party Is Giving Tom Ford Energy
Here for it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sabrina Carpenter Made Cropped Pants Look So Elegant With This Classic Heel Trend
The perfect combination.
By Allyson Payer
-
The BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet Looks Everyone’s Talking About
I'm obsessed.
By Natalie Munro
-
The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025
Amelia Gray is already a fan.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm Predicting This Black-Pant Trend Will Eclipse Capris This Spring
EmRata wears it well.
By Allyson Payer
-
Suddenly, All The Row-Style Girls Are Breaking This Fashion Rule
And you should, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Warning: You'll Regret Not Buying This 2025 Alternative If You Get a Basic Trench Instead
Guaranteed.
By Eliza Huber