J.Lo Just Wore the Anti-Trend Pant Color That's Fresher Than Black, Gray, and White

When we think of timeless, versatile pants, black, gray, and white usually come to mind. These neutral tones have long been wardrobe staples, offering effortless sophistication and flexibility. But there's another color that deserves just as much attention: brown. Often overlooked, brown pants bring an understated elegance that adds a fresh, chic vibe to any outfit. We're not the only ones who think so—just look at Jennifer Lopez's latest look.

J.Lo recently shared a series of photos from her trip to Dubai on Instagram. In them, she showed off a business-chic ensemble featuring brown wide-leg pants. She styled them in a monochromatic palette, pairing them with a matching brown double-breasted blazer and button-down shirt.

While brown, mainly chocolate brown, has been a go-to hue for the fashion set in the fall and winter, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as we head into spring. The color offers warmth without the heaviness of darker winter tones and works beautifully with the vibrant shades of spring, like green, powder pink, and soft yellow. If you're on board with brown pants, keep scrolling to shop some of the coolest pairs to wear in 2025.

Shop the best brown pants:

Zw Collection Pleated Pants $70 SHOP NOW Style these with a white tank top and a sweater tied over your shoulders.

Reformation The Mason Pant $178 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

WARDROBE.NYC Wool Straight-Leg Pants $900 SHOP NOW When it comes to elevated basics, Wardrobe.NYC can do no wrong.

LOULOU DE SAISON Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $390 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight brown pants for spring.

madewell The Harlow Pant $118 $60 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

MANGO Wideleg Suit Trousers $100 SHOP NOW Low-rise-pants lovers, rejoice.

CRESCENT Wool Blend Cuffed Trousers $84 SHOP NOW Crescent is the newest womenswear brand at Nordstrom. It's known for its silhouettes that accentuate elevated aesthetics through minimal details.

Zw Collection Zipper Pants $90 SHOP NOW We love this whole look.

STAUD Knack Cropped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants $195 SHOP NOW Last spring, capri pants that hit above the ankle were very popular, but this year, the trend is all about kick-flare pants.