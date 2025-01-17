J.Law Just Wore the Casual Pant Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing Instead of Leggings This Year

As January arrives, it ushers in a delightful need for coziness—in and out of the house. Thus, it's the perfect time to indulge in comfortable clothes that can be taken from the sofa to the street. However, in 2025, we’re poised to set aside our beloved sweatpants and leggings, making way for a fresh take: track pants. And who better to champion this movement than the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence?

Just yesterday, J.Law stepped out in L.A., donning classic Adidas track pants that she styled with gorpcore-esque Loewe flats. This combination showcases her use of unique, trendy styling choices to defy the boundaries of this casual pant trend. She completed her ensemble with a playful graphic T-shirt layered over a long-sleeve top—a clever nod to a dated layering technique that deserves its own story.

Jennifer lawrence wears a mask, white long-sleeve shirt, graphic t-shirt, and black adidas track pants.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Loewe Rise Loafer in Brushed Suede ($850); Adidas pants

While we saw track pants on fashion people everywhere at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, track pants in 2025 are different. They come in wide-leg cuts with unique details like pleats and materials like nylon and spandex, blending sophistication and comfort. The best part is that they look great with various shoe styles, such as Mary Janes, loafers, retro sneakers, and even kitten heels.

Read on to discover our edit of the best and most stylish track pants.

Shop our favorite track pants

Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants
adidas
Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants

Style with a T-shirt and wool coat like J.Law.

Terra Pant
WellBeing + BeingWell
Terra Pants

Obsessed.

Drawstring Cargo Pants
adidas
Drawstring Cargo Pants

This cargo style gives off cool-girl energy.

Luca Airweight Trouser With Stripe
SPLITS59
Luca Airweight Trouser With Stripe

The pleated details make these look and feel like elegant trousers.

Underdog Pants
FP Movement
Underdog Pants

Don't sleep on FP Movement.

Celeste Pant
THE UPSIDE
Celeste Pant

I'm adding these to my cart immediately.

Bdg Jess Nylon Track Pant
BDG
Bdg Jess Nylon Track Pant

The above is exactly how I'd style these.

Bootcut Sporty Neon Joggers
Jaded London
Bootcut Sporty Neon Joggers

So fun.

athleta, Venice Pants
athleta
Venice Pants

I've been obsessed with navy clothing lately. It's so rich-looking.

Tammy Tailored Trousers
4th & Reckless
Tammy Tailored Trousers

I know burgundy is in, but I'm still not over cherry red.

Iets Frans… Tricot Straight Leg Jogger
Iets Frans
Tricot Straight Leg Jogger

These also come in a pretty cobalt blue.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

