J.Law Just Wore the Casual Pant Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing Instead of Leggings This Year

As January arrives, it ushers in a delightful need for coziness—in and out of the house. Thus, it's the perfect time to indulge in comfortable clothes that can be taken from the sofa to the street. However, in 2025, we’re poised to set aside our beloved sweatpants and leggings, making way for a fresh take: track pants . And who better to champion this movement than the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence?

Just yesterday, J.Law stepped out in L.A., donning classic Adidas track pants that she styled with gorpcore-esque Loewe flats. This combination showcases her use of unique, trendy styling choices to defy the boundaries of this casual pant trend. She completed her ensemble with a playful graphic T-shirt layered over a long-sleeve top—a clever nod to a dated layering technique that deserves its own story.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Loewe Rise Loafer in Brushed Suede ($850); Adidas pants

While we saw track pants on fashion people everywhere at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, track pants in 2025 are different. They come in wide-leg cuts with unique details like pleats and materials like nylon and spandex, blending sophistication and comfort. The best part is that they look great with various shoe styles, such as Mary Janes, loafers, retro sneakers, and even kitten heels.

Read on to discover our edit of the best and most stylish track pants.

