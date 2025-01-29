If These Sneakers Aren't in Your Cart Already, Run—J.Law's About to Sell Them Out
Regarding trending footwear, Jennifer Lawrence's collection is the gold standard. When I think back on the last dozen shoe trends to kick off—from mesh flats and luxury slippers to jelly sandals and moccasins—it's clear the No Hard Feelings actress was responsible for or at least played a large role in growing most of them. Her taste is impeccable and forward-thinking, and yes, it extends into the world of sneakers.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row coat; Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R Sneakers ($2480); Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Crew Socks ($40); Luv Lou The Helena ($160)
This week while the sneaker world was abuzz with talk of retro styles taken from university gyms in the 1970s, Lawrence took the time to appreciate a very different type of trainers. By some, chunky sneakers could be considered "out," but not in Lawrence's world. There, New Balance's 1906R silhouette is the favorite, specifically a pair from the brand's highly regarded collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore.
Lawrence was spotted walking in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney wearing a green version of the sneakers from 2023 styled alongside Polo Ralph Lauren gold socks, lounge pants, a blue-and-white gingham shirt, and The Row's Fleur Coat. She finished off the winter look with a tied scarf and sunglasses from Luv Lou. Yes, the look was easy and comfy, but it was also sophisticated and cool, especially her choice of sneakers.
Of course, it couldn't be that easy. Her shoes, which she's been quietly wearing for at least eight months now, are highly sought after on the sneaker market. One size specifically is going for $2480 on GOAT. (It's important to note that other sizes are selling for much lower prices.) Seeing this and knowing I can't justify paying that much for sneakers right now, I went searching for more cost-effective alternatives. It didn't take long to stumble upon a pair of New Balance 1906R sneakers at Net-a-Porter that is just as good but a fraction of the cost of the ALD version at $155. Plus, they're still somehow available in most sizes.
Knowing Lawrence's influence, these affordable alts aren't going to stay in stock for long. Scroll down to shop them before it's too late.
Shop New Balance 1906R Sneakers
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
