J.Law Skipped Her $890 Version of This Shoe Trend and Wore a $69 Alt Instead

When you think of someone like Jennifer Lawrence, who has the kind of access to fashion that most people only dream of, it's easy to assume that the fanciest, most expensive item is the one that gets the most wear. Sometimes, that is the case. Other times, Lawrence and other celebs like her go for the unexpected choice—the more affordable one. After all, everyone who loves to shop knows that, like wine and cheeseburgers, the price of an item isn't always the best indicator of quality when it comes to fashion.

Proof of that can be found in the No Hard Feelings actress's latest outfit for a stroll around her neighborhood in New York City. Lawrence paired designer items—a yellow, relaxed button-down Bode shirt with embroidery; a Loewe raffia tote bag; and Phoebe Philo eyewear—with a $69 pair of Melissa jelly sandals. Celebrities wear low-price pieces too, so the addition of her cost-effective choice of footwear wouldn't be a huge deal if she hadn't already been spotted wearing jelly sandals from another brand that cost $890. The pair in question is The Row's Mara flats, which come in three colors and have already sold out multiple times. They're currently not available anywhere, but Lawrence has a red pair, which she frequented back in June.

Whatever her reasoning is for swapping them out for a more affordable alt, it doesn't much matter to me. I'm just happy to have a pair of Lawrence-approved jelly sandals that won't lead to my bank sending me angry texts again about going over my spending limit. Ahead, shop the actress's new favorite $69 pair of playful but chic footwear before summer ends.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt ($650); Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandals ($69); Phoebe Philo Score Sunglasses ($480); Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag ($2250)

Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal $69 SHOP NOW

Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt $650 SHOP NOW

LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag $2250 SHOP NOW

phoebe philo Score Sunglasses $480 SHOP NOW

Shop the jelly-shoe trend:

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Jelly Ballet Flat $50 SHOP NOW These are a great The Row alt as well, but the clear colorway is selling out fast.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Jelly Flats $125 SHOP NOW Everyone's talking about and buying these RN.

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria Jelly Sandal $245 SHOP NOW I like the contrast of the clear upper with the darker base.

MANGO Glitter Crab Ballerina Shoes $50 SHOP NOW A fun glitter moment for your end-of-summer travels.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip Flop $185 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

Y/Project X Melissa 55mm Filigree-Detailing Mules $215 SHOP NOW You'll feel like Cinderella in these jelly mules.

Jeffrey Campbell Balanced Clear Ballet Flat $50 SHOP NOW Just perfect.

Los Angeles Apparel Jelly Flats $18 SHOP NOW These come in so many fun colors.

Jeffrey Campbell Jamie Jelly Flats $50 SHOP NOW A pop of red does wonders for any outfit.

Ancient Greek Sandals Elli Ballerina $140 SHOP NOW I need these. The little heel makes them even more tempting.