J.Law Skipped Her $890 Version of This Shoe Trend and Wore a $69 Alt Instead
When you think of someone like Jennifer Lawrence, who has the kind of access to fashion that most people only dream of, it's easy to assume that the fanciest, most expensive item is the one that gets the most wear. Sometimes, that is the case. Other times, Lawrence and other celebs like her go for the unexpected choice—the more affordable one. After all, everyone who loves to shop knows that, like wine and cheeseburgers, the price of an item isn't always the best indicator of quality when it comes to fashion.
Proof of that can be found in the No Hard Feelings actress's latest outfit for a stroll around her neighborhood in New York City. Lawrence paired designer items—a yellow, relaxed button-down Bode shirt with embroidery; a Loewe raffia tote bag; and Phoebe Philo eyewear—with a $69 pair of Melissa jelly sandals. Celebrities wear low-price pieces too, so the addition of her cost-effective choice of footwear wouldn't be a huge deal if she hadn't already been spotted wearing jelly sandals from another brand that cost $890. The pair in question is The Row's Mara flats, which come in three colors and have already sold out multiple times. They're currently not available anywhere, but Lawrence has a red pair, which she frequented back in June.
Whatever her reasoning is for swapping them out for a more affordable alt, it doesn't much matter to me. I'm just happy to have a pair of Lawrence-approved jelly sandals that won't lead to my bank sending me angry texts again about going over my spending limit. Ahead, shop the actress's new favorite $69 pair of playful but chic footwear before summer ends.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt ($650); Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandals ($69); Phoebe Philo Score Sunglasses ($480); Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag ($2250)
Shop the jelly-shoe trend:
These are a great The Row alt as well, but the clear colorway is selling out fast.
I like the contrast of the clear upper with the darker base.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Easy Yet Elevated Outfit Formula Fashion People Will Be Wearing Straight Into Fall
Here are seven takes on the chic look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Season's Most Non-Parisian Shoe Trend in Paris
But she made it look elegant, of course.
By Allyson Payer
-
Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Outdated Top Trend That's Runway Approved
If my muse approves, I approve.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
Take note for your next flight.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Shopping Expert—33 Zara Items I Think You Should Wear Now and Into Fall
The perfect pieces for transitional dressing.
By Judith Jones
-
Blake Lively Wore the Pretty Shoe Trend I Always Avoid When in NYC
That's the only time I avoid it, though.
By Allyson Payer
-
Eva Mendes Wore the Anti-Trend Dress Style That Looks Expensive Every Time—Guaranteed
I'd pick it over an LBD any day.
By Eliza Huber
-
3 Celebrities Who Became Fashion It Girls This Summer
Making 2024 a chicer year.
By Allyson Payer