J.Law Skipped Her $890 Version of This Shoe Trend and Wore a $69 Alt Instead

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a yellow Bode button-down shirt with sunglasses, a white tank top, white trousers, a Loewe raffia tote, and Melissa jelly shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When you think of someone like Jennifer Lawrence, who has the kind of access to fashion that most people only dream of, it's easy to assume that the fanciest, most expensive item is the one that gets the most wear. Sometimes, that is the case. Other times, Lawrence and other celebs like her go for the unexpected choice—the more affordable one. After all, everyone who loves to shop knows that, like wine and cheeseburgers, the price of an item isn't always the best indicator of quality when it comes to fashion.

Proof of that can be found in the No Hard Feelings actress's latest outfit for a stroll around her neighborhood in New York City. Lawrence paired designer items—a yellow, relaxed button-down Bode shirt with embroidery; a Loewe raffia tote bag; and Phoebe Philo eyewear—with a $69 pair of Melissa jelly sandals. Celebrities wear low-price pieces too, so the addition of her cost-effective choice of footwear wouldn't be a huge deal if she hadn't already been spotted wearing jelly sandals from another brand that cost $890. The pair in question is The Row's Mara flats, which come in three colors and have already sold out multiple times. They're currently not available anywhere, but Lawrence has a red pair, which she frequented back in June.

Whatever her reasoning is for swapping them out for a more affordable alt, it doesn't much matter to me. I'm just happy to have a pair of Lawrence-approved jelly sandals that won't lead to my bank sending me angry texts again about going over my spending limit. Ahead, shop the actress's new favorite $69 pair of playful but chic footwear before summer ends.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt ($650); Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandals ($69); Phoebe Philo Score Sunglasses ($480); Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag ($2250)

Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa
Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal

Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Bode
Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt

LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza , Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag
LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza
Large Puzzle Raffia & Leather Tote Bag

phoebe philo, Score Sunglasses
phoebe philo
Score Sunglasses

Shop the jelly-shoe trend:

Jeffrey Campbell, Jellz Jelly Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Jellz Jelly Ballet Flat

These are a great The Row alt as well, but the clear colorway is selling out fast.

Iro Jelly Flats
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro Jelly Flats

Everyone's talking about and buying these RN.

Homeria Jelly Sandal
Ancient Greek Sandals
Homeria Jelly Sandal

I like the contrast of the clear upper with the darker base.

Glitter Crab Ballerina Shoes
MANGO
Glitter Crab Ballerina Shoes

A fun glitter moment for your end-of-summer travels.

Saionara Jelly Flip Flop
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Flip Flop

Obsessed.

X Melissa 55mm Filigree-Detailing Mules
Y/Project X Melissa
55mm Filigree-Detailing Mules

You'll feel like Cinderella in these jelly mules.

Jeffrey Campbell , Balanced Clear Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Balanced Clear Ballet Flat

Just perfect.

Jellyfl - Jelly Flats (extra Colors)
Los Angeles Apparel
Jelly Flats

These come in so many fun colors.

Jamie Jelly Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Jamie Jelly Flats

A pop of red does wonders for any outfit.

Ancient Greek Sandals, Elli Ballerina
Ancient Greek Sandals
Elli Ballerina

I need these. The little heel makes them even more tempting.

Terrain, Gardana Clogs
Terrain
Gardana Clogs

Lower East Side fashion people are smitten with these gardening clogs.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

