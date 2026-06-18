Sasha Obama Just Wore the Most-Wanted Miu Miu Sandals of Summer 2026

Malia and Sasha Obama have largely kept out of the public eye since leaving the White House in 2017, but the former first daughters made an exception today to celebrate the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. For the occasion, Sasha wore an off-the-shoulder white top cinched with an oversize belt, along with a matching midi skirt and a Stone Fruit Peeled Ring ($350). To complement the boho vibe of her belt, Sasha wore Miu Miu Leather Sandals ($1320) featuring cool metal embellishments. Her straight-from-the-runway shoes have been quickly selling out at Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, Fwrd, and Miu Miu's website, and I have a feeling her new outfit will make them fly off the shelves even faster.
As for the rest of the stylish family, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a pinstriped Thom Browne skirt suit and Soft Patent Wingtip Pumps ($990), while Malia chose a St. Agni