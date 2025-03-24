Not a Mini and Not a Midi—This Trending '90s Skirt Style Is Far More Controversial

As someone who is on the petite side and not very adventurous when it comes to skirts, I'm pretty skeptical when there's a new trend circling, but I can be swayed. One thing that can admittedly sway me is a celebrity endorsement, like the one Elizabeth Olsen just gave what I consider to be the most controversial skirt trend of the season: knee-length skirts.

History shows that everything that was cool in the '90s (see Kate Moss example below) comes back around—even the trends that became controversial after they peaked. Unlike miniskirts, midi, and maxi skirts, knee skirts gained a reputation for being "frumpy" and associated with conservative officewear. But Prada and Miu Miu are working to revive the skirt trend, as a slew of models for the brands' F/W 25 collections wore knee-length skirts on the runways. Olsen, who has been out and about in NYC, paired her black knee-length skirt with a red top, camel-colored jacket, and black pumps. She looked elegant and chic, and anything but controversial. Keep scrolling to see her look and some knee-length skirt inspiration, and shop a few of the most stylish ones on the market.

On Elizabeth Olsen in NYC

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a camel jacket and knee-length black skirt

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a camel jacket and knee-length black skirt

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kate Moss in 1994

Kate Moss wearing a knee-length skirt in 1994

(Image credit: Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images)

On the Prada and Miu Miu S/S 25 Runways

Prada F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Prada F/W 25

Miu Miu F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Miu Miu F/W 25

Shop Stylish Knee-Length Skirts

Aritzia, Wilfred Liaison Skirt
Aritzia
Wilfred Liaison Skirt

Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
j.crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

Alena Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Alena Low Waist Skirt

Stretch Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Stretch Pencil Skirt

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Double Waist Drawstring Skirt
Vince
Double Waist Drawstring Skirt

Banana Republic, Siena Wool Pencil Skirt
Banana Republic
Siena Wool Pencil Skirt

The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt

Trace Slim Fit Stretch Wool Skirt
Theory
Trace Slim Fit Stretch Wool Skirt

