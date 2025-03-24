Not a Mini and Not a Midi—This Trending '90s Skirt Style Is Far More Controversial

As someone who is on the petite side and not very adventurous when it comes to skirts, I'm pretty skeptical when there's a new trend circling, but I can be swayed. One thing that can admittedly sway me is a celebrity endorsement, like the one Elizabeth Olsen just gave what I consider to be the most controversial skirt trend of the season: knee-length skirts.

History shows that everything that was cool in the '90s (see Kate Moss example below) comes back around—even the trends that became controversial after they peaked. Unlike miniskirts, midi, and maxi skirts, knee skirts gained a reputation for being "frumpy" and associated with conservative officewear. But Prada and Miu Miu are working to revive the skirt trend, as a slew of models for the brands' F/W 25 collections wore knee-length skirts on the runways. Olsen, who has been out and about in NYC, paired her black knee-length skirt with a red top, camel-colored jacket, and black pumps. She looked elegant and chic, and anything but controversial. Keep scrolling to see her look and some knee-length skirt inspiration, and shop a few of the most stylish ones on the market.

On Elizabeth Olsen in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kate Moss in 1994

(Image credit: Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images)

On the Prada and Miu Miu S/S 25 Runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Prada F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Miu Miu F/W 25

Shop Stylish Knee-Length Skirts

Aritzia Wilfred Liaison Skirt $118 $47 SHOP NOW

j.crew Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse $118 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alena Low Waist Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Stretch Pencil Skirt $100 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $118 $60 SHOP NOW

Vince Double Waist Drawstring Skirt $328 $246 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Siena Wool Pencil Skirt $140 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Theory Trace Slim Fit Stretch Wool Skirt $165 SHOP NOW