Not a Mini and Not a Midi—This Trending '90s Skirt Style Is Far More Controversial
As someone who is on the petite side and not very adventurous when it comes to skirts, I'm pretty skeptical when there's a new trend circling, but I can be swayed. One thing that can admittedly sway me is a celebrity endorsement, like the one Elizabeth Olsen just gave what I consider to be the most controversial skirt trend of the season: knee-length skirts.
History shows that everything that was cool in the '90s (see Kate Moss example below) comes back around—even the trends that became controversial after they peaked. Unlike miniskirts, midi, and maxi skirts, knee skirts gained a reputation for being "frumpy" and associated with conservative officewear. But Prada and Miu Miu are working to revive the skirt trend, as a slew of models for the brands' F/W 25 collections wore knee-length skirts on the runways. Olsen, who has been out and about in NYC, paired her black knee-length skirt with a red top, camel-colored jacket, and black pumps. She looked elegant and chic, and anything but controversial. Keep scrolling to see her look and some knee-length skirt inspiration, and shop a few of the most stylish ones on the market.
On Elizabeth Olsen in NYC
On Kate Moss in 1994
On the Prada and Miu Miu S/S 25 Runways
Pictured: Prada F/W 25
Pictured: Miu Miu F/W 25
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
