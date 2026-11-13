Instead of Chelsea Boots—Elegant Over-50s Are Wearing This Winter Shoe Trend With Wide-Leg Trousers

Have more fun with your winter shoe rotation! Instead of Chelsea boots, the chicest dressers—Angelina Jolie included—are wearing this more elegant pair.

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Angelina Jolie steps outside wearing grey wide-leg trousers with a brown coat and black pointed-toe heeled boots.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you want a snapshot of the most elegant seasonal trends at any given moment, you need only turn your attention to Angelina Jolie. Ever polished, always impeccably dressed, the actor and philanthropist has an unparalleled talent for pulling together sophisticated ensembles. So, when I spotted her out this week, I was quick to note the styling choices that brought her look together.

As always, my eye was drawn to her shoes. Rather than reaching for classic ankle boots or dependable winter-ready Chelsea styles, Angelina opted for a sleeker pair of stiletto-heeled boots.

Angelina Jolie steps outside wearing grey wide-leg trousers with a brown coat and black pointed-toe heeled boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styled with grey wide-leg trousers that skimmed her legs and fell almost to the floor, the combination offered just a glimpse of their pointed toes beneath, with the slim silhouette and sharp finish of the heels providing an elegant contrast to the volume of her trousers.

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Elsewhere, Angelina kept things refined, layering a brown wool coat over a white blouse and finishing the look with a tonal white leather handbag. Whilst Chelsea boots would have made for an easy, practical choice, her pointed stiletto styles brought a more polished feel to the ensemble.

A styling combination I'll be taking inspiration from this winter. Read on to shop the stiletto-heeled boots I'm recommending below.

Shop Stiletto Heel Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.