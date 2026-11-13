If you want a snapshot of the most elegant seasonal trends at any given moment, you need only turn your attention to Angelina Jolie. Ever polished, always impeccably dressed, the actor and philanthropist has an unparalleled talent for pulling together sophisticated ensembles. So, when I spotted her out this week, I was quick to note the styling choices that brought her look together.
As always, my eye was drawn to her shoes. Rather than reaching for classic ankle boots or dependable winter-ready Chelsea styles, Angelina opted for a sleeker pair of stiletto-heeled boots.
Styled with grey wide-leg trousers that skimmed her legs and fell almost to the floor, the combination offered just a glimpse of their pointed toes beneath, with the slim silhouette and sharp finish of the heels providing an elegant contrast to the volume of her trousers.
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Elsewhere, Angelina kept things refined, layering a brown wool coat over a white blouse and finishing the look with a tonal white leather handbag. Whilst Chelsea boots would have made for an easy, practical choice, her pointed stiletto styles brought a more polished feel to the ensemble.
A styling combination I'll be taking inspiration from this winter. Read on to shop the stiletto-heeled boots I'm recommending below.
Shop Stiletto Heel Boots:
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
These also come in suede beige and chocolate brown.
Mango
High Stiletto Heel Boot
Every great winter wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of black boots.
Charles & Keith
Pointed Stiletto Knee-High Boots
Style these with grey wide leg trousers to get Angelina's look.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Ankle Boots
The chisel toe finish gives these such an elevated feel.
Dune London
Omara Boots
I have these myself and they've become a go-to winter shoe.
Zara
Leather Heeled Boots
These are fully in stock right now, but I know that won't be the case for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.