Halle Berry Just Wore the Jacket-and-Skirt Pairing That Can Only Be Described As Incredibly Sensual

How do you keep a blazer from looking too formal or worse, a little stiff? Halle Berry has the answer—and it’s nothing short of alluring. Stepping out in New York, the actor gave a classic navy blazer a fresh, spring 2025 spin by styling it with one of the season's most talked-about trends: an elegant lace skirt.

Berry didn’t just opt for any blazer—she chose a sharply tailored, double-breasted style with smart pinstripe detailing, tapping into the pinstripe trend that’s been permeating style crowds while providing her outfit with a structured base. Contrasting the formal energy of her sleek outer layer, Berry wove a delicate energy into her evening outfit by way of her chic lace skirt.

Halle Berry wears a pinstripe blazer with a sheer lace skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping her styling sleek with black pointed-toe heels and minimal jewellery, Berry let the sultry outfit take centre stage. Both strong and powerful yet very romantic, this clever combination creates a captivating ensemble that looks incredibly polished, despite being surprisingly easy to put together.

It's not just Berry either—fashion insiders are backing lace skirts and dresses with full force this season. Styling them with wool coats, knee-high boots and fuzzy jumpers as we wait out the winter months, this trend will also prove to be a key silhouette throughout the spring season.

Obsessed with Berry's striking ensemble, below I've curated an edit of the best pinstripe blazers and lace skirts. Read on to discover my selects below.

SHOP PINSTRIPE BLAZERS AND LACE SKIRTS:

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Style with the matching trousers or use this to dress up your favourite pair of jeans.

Asymmetric Lace Skirt
Zara
Asymmetric Lace Skirt

Style this with knee high boots for the next few weeks, before slipping into sandals when the sun comes out.

Chelsea Jacket - Navy Ecru Tennis Stripes - Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Chelsea Jacket

The rich navy shade gives this a moody energy that sees it style well throughout late winter and early spring days.

Lace Skirt
H&M
Lace Skirt

The chocolate brown colour trend remains one of the most important shades of the season.

Massimo Dutti, Double-Breasted Pinstripe Blazer
Massimo Dutti
Double-Breasted Pinstripe Blazer

The double-breasted fastening gives this a smarter finish—allowing it to slot into your workwear wardrobe with ease.

Short Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Short Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.

MANGO, Pinstripe Suit Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pinstripe Suit Blazer

This has a slightly neater, shorter cut that means it pairs particularly well with logo vest tops or slim-fitting tees.

Scalloped Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Skirt
Saint Laurent
Scalloped Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Skirt

Style with a boxy knit or pair with a sleek pinstripe blazer à la Berry

Selected Femme Rita Pinstripe Blazer
Anthropologie
Rita Pinstripe Blazer

A sleek pinstripe blazer is a capsule wardrobe staple I'll never tire of.

Perla Skirt
Reformation
Perla Skirt

Style with an oversized tee to give this a casual edge, or dress this up with a satin blouse.

Double-Breasted Pinstriped Wool and Cotton-Blend Blazer
Acne Studios
Double-Breasted Pinstriped Wool and Cotton-Blend Blazer

The wool composition will ensure a cosy finish—making the the perfect layer as we move away from winter's extra-chilly days.

By Anthropologie Sheer Lace Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Sheer Lace Midi Skirt

I'm banking this for a long summer's evening.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

