Halle Berry Just Wore the Jacket-and-Skirt Pairing That Can Only Be Described As Incredibly Sensual

How do you keep a blazer from looking too formal or worse, a little stiff? Halle Berry has the answer—and it’s nothing short of alluring. Stepping out in New York, the actor gave a classic navy blazer a fresh, spring 2025 spin by styling it with one of the season's most talked-about trends: an elegant lace skirt.

Berry didn’t just opt for any blazer—she chose a sharply tailored, double-breasted style with smart pinstripe detailing, tapping into the pinstripe trend that’s been permeating style crowds while providing her outfit with a structured base. Contrasting the formal energy of her sleek outer layer, Berry wove a delicate energy into her evening outfit by way of her chic lace skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping her styling sleek with black pointed-toe heels and minimal jewellery, Berry let the sultry outfit take centre stage. Both strong and powerful yet very romantic, this clever combination creates a captivating ensemble that looks incredibly polished, despite being surprisingly easy to put together.

It's not just Berry either—fashion insiders are backing lace skirts and dresses with full force this season. Styling them with wool coats, knee-high boots and fuzzy jumpers as we wait out the winter months, this trend will also prove to be a key silhouette throughout the spring season.

Obsessed with Berry's striking ensemble, below I've curated an edit of the best pinstripe blazers and lace skirts. Read on to discover my selects below.

SHOP PINSTRIPE BLAZERS AND LACE SKIRTS:

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £55 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or use this to dress up your favourite pair of jeans.

Zara Asymmetric Lace Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Style this with knee high boots for the next few weeks, before slipping into sandals when the sun comes out.

Sézane Chelsea Jacket £190 SHOP NOW The rich navy shade gives this a moody energy that sees it style well throughout late winter and early spring days.

H&M Lace Skirt £38 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend remains one of the most important shades of the season.

Massimo Dutti Double-Breasted Pinstripe Blazer £169 SHOP NOW The double-breasted fastening gives this a smarter finish—allowing it to slot into your workwear wardrobe with ease.

Massimo Dutti Short Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Skirt £90 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.

Mango Pinstripe Suit Blazer £90 SHOP NOW This has a slightly neater, shorter cut that means it pairs particularly well with logo vest tops or slim-fitting tees.

Saint Laurent Scalloped Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Skirt £2740 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy knit or pair with a sleek pinstripe blazer à la Berry

Anthropologie Rita Pinstripe Blazer £150 SHOP NOW A sleek pinstripe blazer is a capsule wardrobe staple I'll never tire of.

Reformation Perla Skirt £178 SHOP NOW Style with an oversized tee to give this a casual edge, or dress this up with a satin blouse.

Acne Studios Double-Breasted Pinstriped Wool and Cotton-Blend Blazer £1000 SHOP NOW The wool composition will ensure a cosy finish—making the the perfect layer as we move away from winter's extra-chilly days.