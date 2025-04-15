Hailey Van Lith Went Pro In Custom Coach, the Official Handbag Sponsor of the WNBA

Three weeks ago, Hailey Van Lith was still in Fort Worth, Texas, working on a graduate degree and playing basketball for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. The 23-year-old from Wenatchee, WA, was busy leading her team to the Elite Eight, round four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament. Though TCU ended up falling to the University of Texas in that game, everything wasn't all bad, at least not for Van Lith. What came with that final collegiate match-up was the reality that now, she could transition into the next phase of her basketball career. At that point, she was three weeks away from going pro, joining the WNBA with the rest of her draft class in New York City.

Before she heard her name called by the W's commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, at the 2025 WNBA Draft, marking the beginning of her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, the team that drafted the 5'9'' point guard with the 11th pick, Van Lith had to prepare for the evening's most important activity (at least for fashion people like us): the orange carpet. Made to match the W's color scheme, the orange carpet is an iconic part of modern WNBA drafts, and an opportunity for draftees to give fans a sneak peek at their style ahead of the season, when tunnel fits become an important part of their pre-game routines.

This year, the orange carpet was sponsored by Coach, the official handbag sponsor of the WNBA. The brand announced the partnership on the morning of the draft, dressing a number of its biggest stars to celebrate the occasion. One such star was Van Lith. Below, follow along with Van Lith as she gets ready with Coach for the biggest day of her career thus far.

(Image credit: Ben Rosser/Courtesy of Coach)

This is the biggest day of your basketball career so far. How are you feeling going into the draft?

I feel great. Honestly, I feel very calm, and I'm super excited to walk the carpet and sit at the table and find out my future, but the majority, I'm just calm and joyful.

You only get to be drafted once. Tell us about your look for tonight and why it felt fitting for such a significant moment.

I think the draft is such a unique event [to dress for.] You don't want to be too red carpet-y or [dress like it's the] Met Gala. At the same time, it's not like a homecoming or prom. It's kind of a mix that you have to find. I also didn't want to be too plain. I wanted to do something a little different and stand out, so I think a lot of the shine on my dress and how we played with sheer fabric throughout, and incorporating the corset, made it very unique. It'll look great on the orange carpet—it'll shine well. I think it's the perfect, elegant look, but it has some youthfulness to it too.

Are there any details about your look or tales from the selection/fitting process that someone just seeing it from afar might not know?

The fitting process and putting the dress together were super fun. A lot of the patterns and the beads and the shine that you see on the dress is actually reworked vintage fabrics from different dresses from Coach. The way that they all got put together is really unique.

(Image credit: Ben Rosser/Courtesy of Coach)

A lot goes into picking which brand to wear to the draft. You're wearing custom Coach. Do you have any significant memories of the brand that have stuck with you?

I was actually just remembering it today, but my first big-girl gift that I got my mom for Christmas was a Coach bag from one of those outlet stores. I remember being so proud of myself that that was my gift for her.

How would you describe your personal style, and what can fans expect from you and your tunnel fits this season?

I play between masculine and feminine, and sometimes I blur the lines a little bit, which I think is super fun. Mostly, my style is elegant, and it really is timeless in that it's not basic, but it will pass the test of time; I think I won't have to change my personal style too much as I grow up. I love a good like elegant, chic look.

(Image credit: Ben Rosser/Courtesy of Coach)

Who in the W inspires your style?

A couple of W players that I really look to for inspiration would be Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. I think they are the two—both of them have different styles, but I try to incorporate hints of both in what I do.

You’re in New York for the draft, a city you’ve visited plenty of times, including for New York Fashion Week. What’s your favorite thing to do while you’re here?

Eat. Eat all the food. I love going to dinners. I love trying all the desserts, like all my social media feed is restaurants in New York that people are saying are insane. So eating, for sure.

(Image credit: Ben Rosser/Courtesy of Coach)

Do you remember the first big purchase you made with your own money earned from playing basketball? What was it?

I went on a trip to Italy a few summers ago, and I found a one-of-one (who knows?) authentic gold cross necklace from a little shop. It's beautiful, and I get compliments on it all the time. So that was my first big purchase with my basketball money.

In one year from now, what’s one thing you’ll want to have achieved in your time in the WNBA?

I think the goal is to have improved myself as a player. Hopefully, I will pursue a few of my interests off the court, too. You know, being an adult and a professional, I won't have to be in school, so I'm excited for both those opportunities.

Shop Hailey's Draft-Night Times Square Tabby Bag: