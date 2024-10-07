Hailey Bieber Wore the Shoe Color You're Not Wearing (But Should Be)

I swear, if I laid out all 60 pairs of shoes in my jam-packed closet, 80% of them would be black. That's nearly 50 pairs of black shoes, which I'll be the first to admit is not normal. I'll still try to justify it though. You see, I was always taught that if you're buying something you want to own for a long time and get a lot of wear out of, you should invest in the black option because it's versatile, classic, and overall just easier than more standout shades.

While I can still somewhat agree with this mentality, I now know that some variety is needed in my current shoe rotation. And after seeing Hailey Bieber's latest outfit, I have a good idea of another timeless and chic neutral to start my search with.

Hailey Bieber wearing a maxi Saint Laurent trench coat with white socks and navy blue suede Miu Miu loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Trench Coat in Twill ($5300); Bottega Veneta Smooth Leather Large Hop ($4900); Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers ($1170)

Suede Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Suede Penny Loafers

Bieber was spotted over the weekend wearing a very her outfit—aka an oversize Saint Laurent jacket paired with socks and loafers. Tiny, wire-rim sunglasses and a big leather bag finished off her signature street-style look. The color of her loafers, though, is what stood out to me, feeling different than what I usually see the model and entrepreneur in. On her feet were a pair of suede Miu Miu loafers, not in black, brown, or burgundy, but in navy blue, one of *the* colors of fall 2024.

Bottega Veneta, Carven, Bevza, Altuzarra, Alaïa, Chloé, and more all incorporated navy blue more often than usual in their F/W 24 collections, pushing it as the perfect, just-as-chic alternative for black this season. Ferragamo, Alaïa, and Miu Miu went even further to offer navy blue options in some of their most sought-after footwear silhouettes. And with influential celebrities like Bieber backing the color trend in a major way, I can only assume that more shoppable versions are en route to stores as we speak.

Get in on the trend early by shopping my favorite navy blue loafers and more below. And watch this space. There will no doubt be even more delicious footwear available later this fall.

Shop more affordable alternatives to Hailey's Miu Miu loafers:

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer

Veronica Beard, Hazelwood Suede Penny Loafers
Veronica Beard
Hazelwood Suede Penny Loafers

Jocelyn Loafer
COACH
Jocelyn Loafer

Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman
Loraine Loafers

Shop more navy blue shoes:

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Txt Sneaker

The Row , Sophie Suede Loafers
The Row
Sophie Suede Loafers

Madewell, The April Ballet Flat
Madewell
The April Ballet Flat

TKEES, Leather Thong Sandals
TKEES
Leather Thong Sandals

90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

Loeffler Randall, Leonie Leather Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Leather Ballet Flats

madewell, The Debbie Slingback Pump
madewell
The Debbie Slingback Pump

Manolo Blahnik, Maysale Suede Buckle Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Buckle Flats

Bernardo, Gwynn Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Bernardo
Gwynn Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Logo Strap Ballet Flat
Miu Miu
Logo Strap Ballet Flat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

