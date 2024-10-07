Hailey Bieber Wore the Shoe Color You're Not Wearing (But Should Be)

I swear, if I laid out all 60 pairs of shoes in my jam-packed closet, 80% of them would be black. That's nearly 50 pairs of black shoes, which I'll be the first to admit is not normal. I'll still try to justify it though. You see, I was always taught that if you're buying something you want to own for a long time and get a lot of wear out of, you should invest in the black option because it's versatile, classic, and overall just easier than more standout shades.

While I can still somewhat agree with this mentality, I now know that some variety is needed in my current shoe rotation. And after seeing Hailey Bieber's latest outfit, I have a good idea of another timeless and chic neutral to start my search with.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Trench Coat in Twill ($5300); Bottega Veneta Smooth Leather Large Hop ($4900); Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers ($1170)

Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers $1170 SHOP NOW

Bieber was spotted over the weekend wearing a very her outfit—aka an oversize Saint Laurent jacket paired with socks and loafers. Tiny, wire-rim sunglasses and a big leather bag finished off her signature street-style look. The color of her loafers, though, is what stood out to me, feeling different than what I usually see the model and entrepreneur in. On her feet were a pair of suede Miu Miu loafers, not in black, brown, or burgundy, but in navy blue, one of *the* colors of fall 2024.

Bottega Veneta, Carven, Bevza, Altuzarra, Alaïa, Chloé, and more all incorporated navy blue more often than usual in their F/W 24 collections, pushing it as the perfect, just-as-chic alternative for black this season. Ferragamo, Alaïa, and Miu Miu went even further to offer navy blue options in some of their most sought-after footwear silhouettes. And with influential celebrities like Bieber backing the color trend in a major way, I can only assume that more shoppable versions are en route to stores as we speak.

Get in on the trend early by shopping my favorite navy blue loafers and more below. And watch this space. There will no doubt be even more delicious footwear available later this fall.

Shop more affordable alternatives to Hailey's Miu Miu loafers:

