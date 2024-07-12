Angelina Jolie Wore the Classic Bag Trend I'd Pick Over a Birkin

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Like everyone who grows up desiring to work in fashion, a Birkin bag has always been at the top of my wishlist, despite its exclusive nature and impossibly high price tag. It's something to work towards, you know? And not all dream closet items have to be realistic. That being said, as I've gotten older and settled into my tastes and style, my obsession with the bag has waned a bit. It's not as me as I always thought it would be, and other timeless purse options by other equally lauded houses now feel like a better fit, one of which is a favorite of my day-one style icon Angelina Jolie.

This week, the Girl, Interrupted actress was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter Vivienne, wearing a classic, easy pairing of a tan T-shirt and wide-leg black trousers. Accessories speaking, she kept things pretty simple, donning dainty gold earrings, black Dior sunglasses, and her go-to Celine handbag that, to me, is as close to perfect as a purse can get.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Angelina Jolie: Celine bag; Dior sunglasses

The Celine Clasp Bag features a top handle, boxy shape, and satisfying gold clasp closure at the top. Designed in the style of a 1950s pocketbook, the Philo-era bag that has since been discontinued came in three variations—the mini, the handbag, and the shoulder bag—all of which were perfectly crafted and oozing in elegance. Since it's no longer produced by Celine under the creative leadership of Hedi Slimane, you can't just walk into a store and buy a Clasp Bag. Fortunately, I was able to source a few stellar secondhand options to go with if you, like me, are head over heels in love with this refined classic. Scroll down to shop my favorite pre-loved styles.

Shop Celine's Clasp Bag:

Celine Medium Clasp Bag $2700 SHOP NOW

therealreal Medium Clasp Bag $1825 SHOP NOW

Celine Medium Clasp Bag $2775 SHOP NOW

Celine Medium Clasp Shoulder Bag $1200 SHOP NOW

Celine Celine Smooth Calfskin Mini Clasp Bag Light Grey $750 $710 SHOP NOW

Shop the clasp bag trend:

Tory Burch Eleanor Satchel $798 SHOP NOW I fell so hard for this Tory Burch bag shape when it debuted not too long ago. The mini version comes in an aqua blue that's so so pretty, but I'm tempted to go timeless with black.

Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag $3350 SHOP NOW This patent-leather bag lives rent free in my head.

STAUD Lennon Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW Stunning!

KHAITE Lilith Shearling-Trimmed Leather Tote $3400 SHOP NOW The shearling detail makes this super elegant bag feel a little fun and youthful.

Jil Sander Goji Sm Bamboo Bag $2180 SHOP NOW My love for this bag runs deep.

DeMellier The Cannes $425 SHOP NOW You won't regret adding this one to your bag collection—guaranteed.

Saint Laurent Small Gaia Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW Sometimes the prettiest things are the most simple.

Tory Burch Eleanor Mini Satchel $548 SHOP NOW Here's the mini version. Adorable.

MANGO Leather Clutch Bag With Metal Chain $180 $117 SHOP NOW I love a purse that can be worn in multiple ways.

Saint Laurent Suzanne Baguette Shoulder Bag in Patent Leather $1950 SHOP NOW I'm in love.

Dries Van Noten Crisp Boxy Smooth Leather Top Handle Bag $2520 SHOP NOW Now's the time to invest in Dries Van Noten.