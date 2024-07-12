Angelina Jolie Wore the Classic Bag Trend I'd Pick Over a Birkin
Like everyone who grows up desiring to work in fashion, a Birkin bag has always been at the top of my wishlist, despite its exclusive nature and impossibly high price tag. It's something to work towards, you know? And not all dream closet items have to be realistic. That being said, as I've gotten older and settled into my tastes and style, my obsession with the bag has waned a bit. It's not as me as I always thought it would be, and other timeless purse options by other equally lauded houses now feel like a better fit, one of which is a favorite of my day-one style icon Angelina Jolie.
This week, the Girl, Interrupted actress was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter Vivienne, wearing a classic, easy pairing of a tan T-shirt and wide-leg black trousers. Accessories speaking, she kept things pretty simple, donning dainty gold earrings, black Dior sunglasses, and her go-to Celine handbag that, to me, is as close to perfect as a purse can get.
On Angelina Jolie: Celine bag; Dior sunglasses
The Celine Clasp Bag features a top handle, boxy shape, and satisfying gold clasp closure at the top. Designed in the style of a 1950s pocketbook, the Philo-era bag that has since been discontinued came in three variations—the mini, the handbag, and the shoulder bag—all of which were perfectly crafted and oozing in elegance. Since it's no longer produced by Celine under the creative leadership of Hedi Slimane, you can't just walk into a store and buy a Clasp Bag. Fortunately, I was able to source a few stellar secondhand options to go with if you, like me, are head over heels in love with this refined classic. Scroll down to shop my favorite pre-loved styles.
Shop Celine's Clasp Bag:
Shop the clasp bag trend:
I fell so hard for this Tory Burch bag shape when it debuted not too long ago. The mini version comes in an aqua blue that's so so pretty, but I'm tempted to go timeless with black.
The shearling detail makes this super elegant bag feel a little fun and youthful.
Now's the time to invest in Dries Van Noten.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
