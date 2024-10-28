Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
Last week, I stumbled upon some paparazzi photos of Hailey Bieber leaving Pilates in L.A. wearing fold-over pants. Instantly, I felt a rush—part nostalgia and part surprise. Those pants whisked me back to my formative years, specifically when I was around 11 or 12. My wardrobe then revolved around fold-over, flared yoga pants—often paired with a Sugar Lips tank top. It was my go-to look, a combination of comfort and casual style.
While I was aware that this pant trend has been making waves on social media platforms, I hadn't seen it worn by other celebrity trendsetters recently, which made me somewhat hesitant to bring it up in conversation. However, everything changed today when singer and actress Addison Rae took to TikTok to promote her new song, "Aquamarine." In her latest video, she twirled and danced while donning a pair of gray fold-over pants.
On Hailey Bieber: Form Fitted Zip-Up Jacket ($78) and Fold Over Pants ($72); Adidas Samba Sneakers ($100)
The sight of both Bieber and Rae—two influential fashion enthusiasts with their own unique styles—embracing this trend within such a short period was undeniably telling. It felt like a well-timed signal that the fold-over pant trend was not just returning. It is reclaiming its spot in the spotlight.
Like other pieces of activewear that effortlessly transition into high-fashion garments, fold-over pants exude a timeless charm, reappearing at the forefront of fashion nearly every year. This rings particularly true for the fall and winter when thicker garments and different pant styles become must-haves as consumers seek warmth and comfort. This year, the movement toward slim-fitting bottoms, seen on the fall 2024 runways and in street style, further elevates the appeal of fold-over pants.
@addisonre ♬ Aquamarine - Addison Rae
On Addison Rae: Pink Wink Push-Up Balconette Bra ($45) and All-Day Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings ($45)
Whether you feel hesitant about the return of the pant trend or are eager to embrace it, I urge you to keep reading and shop for Bieber's and Rae's coveted fold-over pants along with other styles.
Shop Bieber's and Rae's pants:
Grab the gray pair and match Rae or one of the 17 other colors.
Shop more of our favorite fold-over pants:
Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about designing flattering pants.
This is your sign to try Beyond Yoga's soft Spacedye fabric.
