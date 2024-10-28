Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend

Last week, I stumbled upon some paparazzi photos of Hailey Bieber leaving Pilates in L.A. wearing fold-over pants. Instantly, I felt a rush—part nostalgia and part surprise. Those pants whisked me back to my formative years, specifically when I was around 11 or 12. My wardrobe then revolved around fold-over, flared yoga pants—often paired with a Sugar Lips tank top. It was my go-to look, a combination of comfort and casual style.

While I was aware that this pant trend has been making waves on social media platforms, I hadn't seen it worn by other celebrity trendsetters recently, which made me somewhat hesitant to bring it up in conversation. However, everything changed today when singer and actress Addison Rae took to TikTok to promote her new song, "Aquamarine." In her latest video, she twirled and danced while donning a pair of gray fold-over pants.

Hailey Bieber wears Form black zip up sweatshirt with fold over black pants and black adidas samba sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Form Fitted Zip-Up Jacket ($78) and Fold Over Pants ($72); Adidas Samba Sneakers ($100)

The sight of both Bieber and Rae—two influential fashion enthusiasts with their own unique styles—embracing this trend within such a short period was undeniably telling. It felt like a well-timed signal that the fold-over pant trend was not just returning. It is reclaiming its spot in the spotlight.

Like other pieces of activewear that effortlessly transition into high-fashion garments, fold-over pants exude a timeless charm, reappearing at the forefront of fashion nearly every year. This rings particularly true for the fall and winter when thicker garments and different pant styles become must-haves as consumers seek warmth and comfort. This year, the movement toward slim-fitting bottoms, seen on the fall 2024 runways and in street style, further elevates the appeal of fold-over pants.

@addisonre

♬ Aquamarine - Addison Rae

On Addison Rae: Pink Wink Push-Up Balconette Bra ($45) and All-Day Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings ($45)

Whether you feel hesitant about the return of the pant trend or are eager to embrace it, I urge you to keep reading and shop for Bieber's and Rae's coveted fold-over pants along with other styles.

Shop Bieber's and Rae's pants:

All-Day Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings
PINK
All-Day Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings

Grab the gray pair and match Rae or one of the 17 other colors.

Fold Over Pants - Black
FORM
Fold Over Pants

Everyone on my FYP loves this exact pair.

Shop more of our favorite fold-over pants:

Flared Yoga Leggings in Softmove™
H&M
Flared Yoga Leggings

Don't sleep on H&M's activewear.

Never Better Foldover Pants
FP Movement
Never Better Foldover Pants

These also come in brown and black.

Skims, Cotton Jersey Foldover Pants
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pants

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about designing flattering pants.

Raquel Airweight Foldover Flare Legging
Splits59
Raquel Airweight Foldover Flare Legging

You can't go wrong with a pair of Splits59 pants.

Alosoft Foldover Bootcut Legging - Dark Cactus
Alo
Alosoft Foldover Bootcut Leggings

Wear these for yoga or a long travel day.

Spacedye Foldover Wide Leg Pant
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Foldover Wide Leg Pants

This is your sign to try Beyond Yoga's soft Spacedye fabric.

aritzia,

tna
Chill Foldover Pants

The baby pink is so pretty.

Rib Fold Over Pants - Black
Adanola
Rib Fold Over Pants

These come in sizes XXS to XXXL.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

