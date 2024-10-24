Hailey Bieber Wore the Fall Accessory French Girls Use to Make Loafers Look Chic (and Not Boring)

It's no secret that I often turn to French style muses when I seek outfit inspiration. Their elevated yet effortless aesthetic captivates me, and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. A perfect example is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted sporting a French-girl-favorite sock-and-shoe combo.

Leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles this week, Bieber was seen in a polished ensemble featuring crisp white ankle socks paired with classic loafers. This look was perfectly balanced with a sporty yet stylish upper half, showcasing gray bike shorts and a matching cropped tank top. To add a touch of vintage flair, which she loves to do, Bieber layered on a green bomber jacket, which complemented her outfit beautifully.

Hailey Bieber wears a green jacket, tan set active top, leggings, socks, and black loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage '90s Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket; The Row Novus Leather Loafers ($1470); Set Active top and Bike Shorts ($60); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag ($8000)

Celebrities like Bieber, as well as chic Parisian people, rely on socks and loafers every fall to create the perfect transitional look. This pairing keeps their feet warm while allowing them to showcase some skin, especially when worn with a midi skirt or minidress. Additionally, it adds a preppy touch to any casual outfit, delivering the polished appearance that fashion people will be after in 2025, particularly following Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection.

For those looking to replicate Bieber’s effortless style and that enviable French aesthetic this fall, keep scrolling for a curated selection of the best ankle socks as well as our favorite loafers to pair with them. This isn’t just a roundup of the usual basic white crew socks, either. Expect to find an exciting range of colorful options and playful frilly details to elevate your seasonal wardrobe.

Shop the best ankle socks:

10-Pack Socks
H&M
10-Pack Socks

Immediately adding these to my cart.

Lusofie 3pairs White Slouch Socks for Women, Cotton Crew Scrunch Socks With Seamless Toe Slouchy Long White Socks for Women Teen Girls
Lusofie
Slouch Socks

These socks effortlessly create a stylishly slouched look.

3-Pack Scalloped Pointelle Crew Socks
Hue
3-Pack Scalloped Pointelle Crew Socks

You can't go wrong with a more fashion-forward option.

Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks
J.Crew
Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks

The red sock trend is here to stay.

Hanes Ultimate Womens 6-Pack Ankle Athletic Socks, White, Shoe Size 5-9 Us
Hanes
6-Pack Ankle Athletic Socks

I wear these with everything from New Balance sneakers to Saint Laurent loafers.

5-Pack Ribbed Socks
H&M
5-Pack Ribbed Socks

Five pairs of socks for less than $20 is a bargain.

3-Pack Crew Socks
Zella
3-Pack Crew Socks

These looks so warm and cozy.

Shop the best women's loafers:

Soft Leather Flat Loafers
THE ROW
Soft Leather Flat Loafers

A pair that Bieber wears on repeat.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

Timeless, chic, and versatile.

Madewell, The Grayson Penny Loafers
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafers

These look a lot more expensive than they are.

Leather Loafers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Loafers

The burgundy is so rich-looking.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

It doesn't get more classic than these.

tory burch, Classic Loafers
Tory Burch
Classic Loafers

These come in 11 other colors, but my favorite is the red.

Steve Madden, Radcliff Shoes
Steve Madden
Radcliff Shoes

Nearly every fashion person is wearing chocolate-brown suede shoes.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

