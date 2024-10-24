Hailey Bieber Wore the Fall Accessory French Girls Use to Make Loafers Look Chic (and Not Boring)

It's no secret that I often turn to French style muses when I seek outfit inspiration. Their elevated yet effortless aesthetic captivates me, and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. A perfect example is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted sporting a French-girl-favorite sock-and-shoe combo.

Leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles this week, Bieber was seen in a polished ensemble featuring crisp white ankle socks paired with classic loafers. This look was perfectly balanced with a sporty yet stylish upper half, showcasing gray bike shorts and a matching cropped tank top. To add a touch of vintage flair, which she loves to do, Bieber layered on a green bomber jacket, which complemented her outfit beautifully.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage '90s Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket; The Row Novus Leather Loafers ($1470); Set Active top and Bike Shorts ($60); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag ($8000)

Celebrities like Bieber, as well as chic Parisian people, rely on socks and loafers every fall to create the perfect transitional look. This pairing keeps their feet warm while allowing them to showcase some skin, especially when worn with a midi skirt or minidress. Additionally, it adds a preppy touch to any casual outfit, delivering the polished appearance that fashion people will be after in 2025, particularly following Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection .

For those looking to replicate Bieber’s effortless style and that enviable French aesthetic this fall, keep scrolling for a curated selection of the best ankle socks as well as our favorite loafers to pair with them. This isn’t just a roundup of the usual basic white crew socks , either. Expect to find an exciting range of colorful options and playful frilly details to elevate your seasonal wardrobe.

Shop the best ankle socks:

H&M 10-Pack Socks $18 SHOP NOW Immediately adding these to my cart.

Lusofie Slouch Socks $10 SHOP NOW These socks effortlessly create a stylishly slouched look.

Hue 3-Pack Scalloped Pointelle Crew Socks $16 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a more fashion-forward option.

J.Crew Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks $50 $40 SHOP NOW The red sock trend is here to stay.

Hanes 6-Pack Ankle Athletic Socks $18 $12 SHOP NOW I wear these with everything from New Balance sneakers to Saint Laurent loafers.

H&M 5-Pack Ribbed Socks $15 SHOP NOW Five pairs of socks for less than $20 is a bargain.

Zella 3-Pack Crew Socks $25 SHOP NOW These looks so warm and cozy.

Shop the best women's loafers:

THE ROW Soft Leather Flat Loafers $1250 SHOP NOW A pair that Bieber wears on repeat.

Madewell The Grayson Penny Loafers $178 SHOP NOW These look a lot more expensive than they are.

MANGO Leather Loafers $140 SHOP NOW The burgundy is so rich-looking.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than these.

Tory Burch Classic Loafers $298 SHOP NOW These come in 11 other colors, but my favorite is the red.