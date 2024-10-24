Hailey Bieber Wore the Fall Accessory French Girls Use to Make Loafers Look Chic (and Not Boring)
It's no secret that I often turn to French style muses when I seek outfit inspiration. Their elevated yet effortless aesthetic captivates me, and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. A perfect example is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted sporting a French-girl-favorite sock-and-shoe combo.
Leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles this week, Bieber was seen in a polished ensemble featuring crisp white ankle socks paired with classic loafers. This look was perfectly balanced with a sporty yet stylish upper half, showcasing gray bike shorts and a matching cropped tank top. To add a touch of vintage flair, which she loves to do, Bieber layered on a green bomber jacket, which complemented her outfit beautifully.
On Hailey Bieber: Vintage '90s Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket; The Row Novus Leather Loafers ($1470); Set Active top and Bike Shorts ($60); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag ($8000)
Celebrities like Bieber, as well as chic Parisian people, rely on socks and loafers every fall to create the perfect transitional look. This pairing keeps their feet warm while allowing them to showcase some skin, especially when worn with a midi skirt or minidress. Additionally, it adds a preppy touch to any casual outfit, delivering the polished appearance that fashion people will be after in 2025, particularly following Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection.
For those looking to replicate Bieber’s effortless style and that enviable French aesthetic this fall, keep scrolling for a curated selection of the best ankle socks as well as our favorite loafers to pair with them. This isn’t just a roundup of the usual basic white crew socks, either. Expect to find an exciting range of colorful options and playful frilly details to elevate your seasonal wardrobe.
Shop the best ankle socks:
I wear these with everything from New Balance sneakers to Saint Laurent loafers.
Shop the best women's loafers:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
