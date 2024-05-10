Addison Rae Just Wore the Y2K Brand I Completely Forgot About

There are some brands and trends from the early 2000s that are making a comeback, and there are others that never really left—at least when it comes to the closets of some millennials and today's Gen Z style stars. Recently, TikToker Addison Rae was spotted wearing a casual "going out" muscle tank by Y2K It-brand, Miss Sixty. Founded in 1991, the Italian label was one of the first to focus solely on women's denim before branching out into more ready-to-wear categories. Although Miss Sixty may have peaked in popularity before most Zoomers even hit double digits, the 23-year-old TikTok personality counts herself as a longtime fan, sporting everything from its iconic denim to swimwear.

These days, it is possible to find "vintage" Miss Sixty pieces at many second-hand and resale shops (or, if you're my age, in my childhood closet). However, upon relaunching in 2017, the brand has doubled down on its Y2K-era successes, most recently unveiling this year's "vintage revival" summer collection. From super lowrise jeans to cargo pockets and micro mini skirts, this drop features several of our favorite throwback trends that have been on our fashion mood boards this year.

Inspired by this glimpse into the vintage vault, we've compiled several currently available pieces that reflect the best of the Y2K aesthetic, and that we would actually wear today. Whether you were a fan of trucker hats and skinny scarves or missed Saturday nights spent wearing glittery going-out tops and ruffled dresses, there's a trend or two (or three!) that we're happy to see resurrected 20+ years later. Keep scrolling to see today's spin on these "classic" millennial style staples, and, if you're looking for more outfit inspo, Addison Rae's your girl—she's just as obsessed with vintage and archival fashion as we are.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Addison Rae: Celine sunglasses; Miss Sixty top; Bottega Veneta jacket; Dior shoes

Shop Our Favorite Y2K Trends Below

AG Gatina High Waist Wide Leg Cargo Jeans $265 SHOP NOW Cargo pants have re-entered the chat, and are not leaving any time soon.

H&M Flared Low Jeans $32 SHOP NOW Low-rise flares will always seem iconic for millennials.

Giant Vintage Sunglasses Giant Vintage Toner Y2k Rimless Shield Sunglasses $32 SHOP NOW Like most Y2K-era accessories, colorful shield sunglasses were totally impractical and delightfully fabulous.

Free People Pleated Micro Mini Skort $30 SHOP NOW Not sure how we ever wore these pleated micro-minis, but they are just too cute to pass up.

Free People Alma Midi Dress $100 SHOP NOW Carrie Bradshaw would definitely have worn this girly, ruffly dress.

mango Floral Ruffled Dress $160 SHOP NOW The dangling ruffle is key to nailing this '00s style.

COACH Studio Glove Tanned Leather Shoulder Bag $350 SHOP NOW Baguette bags are back, and better than ever.

mango Heeled Sandals With Rhinestone Straps $80 SHOP NOW Strappy sandals get bonus points for extra bling.

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Jeans $80 SHOP NOW Face it: rhinestone-embellished jeans are timeless.

H&M Curvy Fit Bootcut High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW Any style of denim looks more modern when it has a high-rise waist.

mango Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem $130 SHOP NOW Style this textured mini with a sleek blazer and Mary Janes to bring this retro-looking piece into the modern age.

Blank NYC Blank NYC Starstruck Embellished Shorts $138 SHOP NOW Edge it up with studded embellishments for a more emo-rock take ont he trend.

Joe's The Frankie Bootcut Jeans $198 SHOP NOW Bootcut jeans still manage to go with everything.

ZARA Foil Halter Top $40 SHOP NOW This shiny top is begging for a night out on the town.

Silence + Noise Silence + Noise Remy Textured Tube Top $35 SHOP NOW Ruched, textured, and tied makes this tube top a true contender.

RE/DONE + Net Sustain + Pamela Anderson Crystal-Embellished Denim Shorts $395 SHOP NOW Think we left the bedazzlers in the '80s? Think again.

Boys Lie Velvet Trucker Hat $48 SHOP NOW It's time to resurrect those trucker hats.

alice + olivia Laika Low Rise Mini Crystal Stripe Skirt $295 SHOP NOW One can never wear too many rhinestones.

Aviator Nation Bolt Vintage Low Rise Trucker Hat $48 SHOP NOW Bonus points for trucker hats without an obvious logo.