Addison Rae Just Wore the Y2K Brand I Completely Forgot About

There are some brands and trends from the early 2000s that are making a comeback, and there are others that never really left—at least when it comes to the closets of some millennials and today's Gen Z style stars. Recently, TikToker Addison Rae was spotted wearing a casual "going out" muscle tank by Y2K It-brand, Miss Sixty. Founded in 1991, the Italian label was one of the first to focus solely on women's denim before branching out into more ready-to-wear categories. Although Miss Sixty may have peaked in popularity before most Zoomers even hit double digits, the 23-year-old TikTok personality counts herself as a longtime fan, sporting everything from its iconic denim to swimwear.

These days, it is possible to find "vintage" Miss Sixty pieces at many second-hand and resale shops (or, if you're my age, in my childhood closet). However, upon relaunching in 2017, the brand has doubled down on its Y2K-era successes, most recently unveiling this year's "vintage revival" summer collection. From super lowrise jeans to cargo pockets and micro mini skirts, this drop features several of our favorite throwback trends that have been on our fashion mood boards this year.

Inspired by this glimpse into the vintage vault, we've compiled several currently available pieces that reflect the best of the Y2K aesthetic, and that we would actually wear today. Whether you were a fan of trucker hats and skinny scarves or missed Saturday nights spent wearing glittery going-out tops and ruffled dresses, there's a trend or two (or three!) that we're happy to see resurrected 20+ years later. Keep scrolling to see today's spin on these "classic" millennial style staples, and, if you're looking for more outfit inspo, Addison Rae's your girl—she's just as obsessed with vintage and archival fashion as we are.

Addison Rae wearing a Miss Sixty top with low-rise jeans and black heels

On Addison Rae: Celine sunglasses; Miss Sixty top; Bottega Veneta jacket; Dior shoes

a model wears High Waist Wide Leg Cargo Jeans
AG
Gatina High Waist Wide Leg Cargo Jeans

Cargo pants have re-entered the chat, and are not leaving any time soon.

a model wears Flared Low Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Jeans

Low-rise flares will always seem iconic for millennials.

blue Shield Sunglasses
Giant Vintage Sunglasses
Giant Vintage Toner Y2k Rimless Shield Sunglasses

Like most Y2K-era accessories, colorful shield sunglasses were totally impractical and delightfully fabulous.

a model wears a Pleated Micro Mini Skort
Free People
Pleated Micro Mini Skort

Not sure how we ever wore these pleated micro-minis, but they are just too cute to pass up.

a model wears a pink floral midi dress with ruffles
Free People
Alma Midi Dress

Carrie Bradshaw would definitely have worn this girly, ruffly dress.

blue and white Floral Ruffled Dress
mango
Floral Ruffled Dress

The dangling ruffle is key to nailing this '00s style.

gray Glove Tanned Leather Shoulder Bag with a C logo for Coach
COACH
Studio Glove Tanned Leather Shoulder Bag

Baguette bags are back, and better than ever.

Black Heeled Sandals With Rhinestone Straps
mango
Heeled Sandals With Rhinestone Straps

Strappy sandals get bonus points for extra bling.

a model wears rhinestone-embellished baggy jeans
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Jeans

Face it: rhinestone-embellished jeans are timeless.

a model wears bootcut jeans with a denim jacket and a white tank top
H&M
Curvy Fit Bootcut High Jeans

Any style of denim looks more modern when it has a high-rise waist.

Black Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem
mango
Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem

Style this textured mini with a sleek blazer and Mary Janes to bring this retro-looking piece into the modern age.

a model wears embellished denim cutoff shorts
Blank NYC
Blank NYC Starstruck Embellished Shorts

Edge it up with studded embellishments for a more emo-rock take ont he trend.

a model wears bootcut jeans with black boots
Joe's
The Frankie Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans still manage to go with everything.

a model wears a gold foil halter top
ZARA
Foil Halter Top

This shiny top is begging for a night out on the town.

a model wears a red textured tube top
Silence + Noise
Silence + Noise Remy Textured Tube Top

Ruched, textured, and tied makes this tube top a true contender.

White Crystal-Embellished Denim Shorts
RE/DONE
+ Net Sustain + Pamela Anderson Crystal-Embellished Denim Shorts

Think we left the bedazzlers in the '80s? Think again.

a model wears a velvet trucker hat
Boys Lie Velvet Trucker Hat

It's time to resurrect those trucker hats.

A Model Wears a Low Rise Mini Crystal Stripe Skirt
alice + olivia
Laika Low Rise Mini Crystal Stripe Skirt

One can never wear too many rhinestones.

a model wears a black trucker hat with a yellow lightning bolt
Aviator Nation
Bolt Vintage Low Rise Trucker Hat

Bonus points for trucker hats without an obvious logo.

White and Pink Floral Skinny Silk Scarf
COACH
Floral Skinny Silk Scarf

There are so many ways to style a skinny scarf, even if it wont keep you warm.

