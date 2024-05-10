Addison Rae Just Wore the Y2K Brand I Completely Forgot About
There are some brands and trends from the early 2000s that are making a comeback, and there are others that never really left—at least when it comes to the closets of some millennials and today's Gen Z style stars. Recently, TikToker Addison Rae was spotted wearing a casual "going out" muscle tank by Y2K It-brand, Miss Sixty. Founded in 1991, the Italian label was one of the first to focus solely on women's denim before branching out into more ready-to-wear categories. Although Miss Sixty may have peaked in popularity before most Zoomers even hit double digits, the 23-year-old TikTok personality counts herself as a longtime fan, sporting everything from its iconic denim to swimwear.
These days, it is possible to find "vintage" Miss Sixty pieces at many second-hand and resale shops (or, if you're my age, in my childhood closet). However, upon relaunching in 2017, the brand has doubled down on its Y2K-era successes, most recently unveiling this year's "vintage revival" summer collection. From super lowrise jeans to cargo pockets and micro mini skirts, this drop features several of our favorite throwback trends that have been on our fashion mood boards this year.
Inspired by this glimpse into the vintage vault, we've compiled several currently available pieces that reflect the best of the Y2K aesthetic, and that we would actually wear today. Whether you were a fan of trucker hats and skinny scarves or missed Saturday nights spent wearing glittery going-out tops and ruffled dresses, there's a trend or two (or three!) that we're happy to see resurrected 20+ years later. Keep scrolling to see today's spin on these "classic" millennial style staples, and, if you're looking for more outfit inspo, Addison Rae's your girl—she's just as obsessed with vintage and archival fashion as we are.
On Addison Rae: Celine sunglasses; Miss Sixty top; Bottega Veneta jacket; Dior shoes
Shop Our Favorite Y2K Trends Below
Cargo pants have re-entered the chat, and are not leaving any time soon.
Like most Y2K-era accessories, colorful shield sunglasses were totally impractical and delightfully fabulous.
Not sure how we ever wore these pleated micro-minis, but they are just too cute to pass up.
Any style of denim looks more modern when it has a high-rise waist.
Style this textured mini with a sleek blazer and Mary Janes to bring this retro-looking piece into the modern age.
Edge it up with studded embellishments for a more emo-rock take ont he trend.
Ruched, textured, and tied makes this tube top a true contender.
Think we left the bedazzlers in the '80s? Think again.
Bonus points for trucker hats without an obvious logo.
