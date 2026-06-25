The Cool Girl Way to Wear Bootcut Jeans Doesn't Include Boots At All

We want to wear this Olivia Rodrigo outfit on repeat all summer.

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Olivia Rodrigo bootcut jeans and lacey dress
(Image credit: Courtesy of @oliviarodrigo)
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Millennials invented wearing dresses over jeans and now it seems Gen Z has adopted the once cringey look. At least, Olivia Rodrigo has.

While promoting her Daisy Chain Fields festival, Rodrigo posed in front of a lineup poster wearing a lacey dress, bootcut jeans and a pair of black ballet pumps. She accessorized with the Paloma Wool Cayetano bag everyone is wearing. It was the perfect summery look that felt casual but cool.

Olivia Rodrigo's Outfit

Olivia Rodrigo bootcut jeans outfit

(Image credit: Courtesy of @oliviarodrigo)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Paloma Wool Cayetano Bag ($360), Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic ($153), Repetto Camille Ballet Flats ($470).

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It's the kind of outfit formula we could also see ourselves repeating all summer. The jeans give it a casualness whereas the lacey dress makes it feel right for the weather. It's great for days when it isn't too hot or when you want your look to be more than just the dress. It's exactly what we would wear to the Daisy Chain Fields festival itself—and we'll be wearing it until then.

Shop the look.