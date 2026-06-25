The Cool Girl Way to Wear Bootcut Jeans Doesn't Include Boots At All

While promoting her Daisy Chain Fields festival, Rodrigo posed in front of a lineup poster wearing a lacey dress, bootcut jeans and a pair of black ballet pumps. She accessorized with the Paloma Wool Cayetano bag everyone is wearing. It was the perfect summery look that felt casual but cool.
It's the kind of outfit formula we could also see ourselves repeating all summer. The jeans give it a casualness whereas the lacey dress makes it feel right for the weather. It's great for days when it isn't too hot or when you want your look to be more than just the dress. It's exactly what we would wear to the Daisy Chain Fields festival itself—and we'll be wearing it until then.