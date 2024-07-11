Gigi Hadid's $160 Flats Have Been Controversially Cool for Years (and Still Are)
You know that old saying, "If loving you is wrong, I don't want to be right?" Well, that's exactly how I feel about Birkenstock's Boston clogs. These shoes are a game-changer for me, and I know I'm not alone in this sentiment. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's latest summer outfit, for example.
During a recent excursion to scout commercial real estate in New York City with her partner Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid was spotted sporting the controversially cool Bostons. For the outing, the model paired the comfortable flats with gray sweatpants and a cropped graphic T-shirt. Her accessories weren't half bad either: rectangular wire-framed sunglasses and Miu Miu's Arcadie bag in yellow.
For those unfamiliar, there's a divide on the Boston clogs because some believe they give off a "granola" or hippie vibe. However, for me, Hadid's choice of sweatpants was more controversial than her shoe choice, especially considering the heatwave in NYC. Birkenstock's Boston clogs are undeniably stylish. They have a simple slip-on silhouette with a suede upper and buckle detail that lends a refined appeal. They also provide unparalleled comfort. These flats boast a footbed that contours to the feet, offering a supportive and easy-on-the-foot shoe, especially for individuals with foot pain.
On Gigi Hadid: Birkenstock Boston Clogs ($160)
But that's not all—the shoe is incredibly versatile and wearable. I've styled them numerous times with jorts, a blazer, socks, and a T-shirt, as well as a Canadian tuxedo consisting of baggy jeans and a denim shirt. Furthermore, I've seen French girls effortlessly pair them with a linen skirt and a tailored vest, and I found the look incredibly chic. In short, the Bostons serve as the perfect finishing touch to nearly any outfit.
If you haven't yet embraced this cool, IYKYK slide, this is the time to do so, and I strongly recommend taking action before they sell out again. So, keep scrolling to see Hadid's look and explore more of the best clogs below.
Shop Birkenstock's Boston clogs:
I own this pair and they've become my go-to for everything from bodega runs to picnics in the park.
I'd love to see this iteration with a groutfit—gray sweatpants and a gray chunky sweater.
The braided detail and the stunning blue suede make this style an immediate yes in my book.
I keep seeing this pistachio-green hue everywhere. I'm obsessed.
This is my first time seeing this platform style, and I'm definitely intrigued. I could always use a little extra height.
Other similar flats to shop:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Casual Elegance Is My Summer Vibe—These 35 Nordstrom Finds Hit the Spot
Versatile and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm Craving Something New Yet Timeless—These Shopbop Buys Are It
New season, new wardrobe.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
Prepare to live in them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Shorts Trend I'm Ditching My Favorite Hot Pants For
This outfit is pure money.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Summer Accessory Trends All the Cool Girls Are Suddenly Wearing
From bags to jewelry.
By Allyson Payer
-
These 34 Romantic Dresses Are So Chic for Summer
Elegance is the theme this year.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sneaker Color That Makes Denim Shorts Look Very 2024
The perfect casual summer outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Kendall Jenner's Favorite Off-Duty Uniform
You'll never guess what it consists of.
By Eliza Huber