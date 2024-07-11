Gigi Hadid's $160 Flats Have Been Controversially Cool for Years (and Still Are)

(Image credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

You know that old saying, "If loving you is wrong, I don't want to be right?" Well, that's exactly how I feel about Birkenstock's Boston clogs . These shoes are a game-changer for me, and I know I'm not alone in this sentiment. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's latest summer outfit, for example.

During a recent excursion to scout commercial real estate in New York City with her partner Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid was spotted sporting the controversially cool Bostons. For the outing, the model paired the comfortable flats with gray sweatpants and a cropped graphic T-shirt. Her accessories weren't half bad either: rectangular wire-framed sunglasses and Miu Miu's Arcadie bag in yellow.

For those unfamiliar, there's a divide on the Boston clogs because some believe they give off a "granola" or hippie vibe. However, for me, Hadid's choice of sweatpants was more controversial than her shoe choice, especially considering the heatwave in NYC. Birkenstock's Boston clogs are undeniably stylish. They have a simple slip-on silhouette with a suede upper and buckle detail that lends a refined appeal. They also provide unparalleled comfort. These flats boast a footbed that contours to the feet, offering a supportive and easy-on-the-foot shoe, especially for individuals with foot pain.

But that's not all—the shoe is incredibly versatile and wearable. I've styled them numerous times with jorts, a blazer, socks, and a T-shirt, as well as a Canadian tuxedo consisting of baggy jeans and a denim shirt . Furthermore, I've seen French girls effortlessly pair them with a linen skirt and a tailored vest , and I found the look incredibly chic. In short, the Bostons serve as the perfect finishing touch to nearly any outfit .

If you haven't yet embraced this cool, IYKYK slide, this is the time to do so, and I strongly recommend taking action before they sell out again. So, keep scrolling to see Hadid's look and explore more of the best clogs below.

Shop Birkenstock's Boston clogs:

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $158 SHOP NOW The exact rich-looking pair seen on Hadid.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $160 SHOP NOW I own this pair and they've become my go-to for everything from bodega runs to picnics in the park.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $160 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong here.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $160 SHOP NOW These are so clean-looking.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs $145 SHOP NOW I'd love to see this iteration with a groutfit—gray sweatpants and a gray chunky sweater.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Braid Clogs $150 SHOP NOW The braided detail and the stunning blue suede make this style an immediate yes in my book.

BIRKENSTOCK Zueco Boston Exquisite Clogs $220 SHOP NOW I keep seeing this pistachio-green hue everywhere. I'm obsessed.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Clogs $150 SHOP NOW This is my first time seeing this platform style, and I'm definitely intrigued. I could always use a little extra height.

Other similar flats to shop:

Schutz Schutz Ava Loafer Slides $128 SHOP NOW The linen and leather combination is so good for summer.

Schutz Grace Buckle Genuine Calf Hair Clog $178 $71 SHOP NOW These are over $100 off—a great deal!

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Mules $495 SHOP NOW Calling all minimalist fashionistas, these are for you.

Rothy's The Casual Clogs $159 SHOP NOW These are such chic Rothy's.