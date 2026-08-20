This Wedding-Guest Dress Trend Will Define Fall 2026

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Gabrielle Union recently shared a carousel of personal photos on Instagram from R&B singer Coco Jones's wedding to NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Bring It On star wore a blush-pink Zuhair Murad dress from the fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection for the black-tie event. And while her glam was flawless as usual, it was her long-sleeved jersey maxi dress that captured my attention.

With a slew of fall and winter save-the-dates already hitting my inbox, excitement for crisp autumn air and snowy holiday settings is building. And thanks to Gabrielle Union, I'm eager to abandon my strapless LBD looks and summer sundresses for a more seasonably appropriate long-sleeved style.

Keep scrolling to see how the actress styled her chic, soft-pink look for a wedding in Connecticut, then browse a selection of similarly polished jersey maxi dresses with sleeves to wear to events throughout the rest of the year.

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Gabrielle Union wears a long sleeved pink Zuhair Murad fall 2026 dress to Coco Jones&#039;s wedding.

(Image credit: @gabunion)

On Gabrielle Union: Zuhair Murad dress

Gabrielle Union wears a long sleeved pink Zuhair Murad fall 2026 dress to Coco Jones&#039;s wedding.

(Image credit: @gabunion)

Shop Long-Sleeved Jersey Maxi Dresses to Wear to Fall and Winter Weddings

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.