I Thought Gen Z Were the Only Ones Styling This Divisive Trend—Now the Chicest Over-50s Are Wearing It Too

For the longest time, I assumed footless tights were reserved for the most experimental of Gen Z's style set. But Jennifer Lopez has just made a case for the emerging trend to find a place in an entirely new styling demographic.
Stepping out in New York, Lopez wore a pair of black lace footless tights that cropped just above the ball of the foot. Worn with pointed-toe heels and a thigh-grazing tuxedo dress layered over a dramatic bow-adorned blouse, JLo crafted a glamorous daytime look to see her through a brimming day of engagements.
While the arrival of summer usually means your tights drawer gets a well-earned break, footless styles offer a lighter alternative to traditional full-coverage pairs. Their open-foot design feels fresher for warmer weather, while still bringing the texture and dimension that tights can add to an outfit. Styled with a mini dress, they offer extra coverage without feeling overly heavy on milder days.
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I can't necessarily see this trend hitting the mainstream anytime soon, but a growing number of stylish dressers across generations are giving it a try. If you're tempted to join this stylish set, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best footless tights available now.
Shop Footless Tights:
Diesel
Camo Lace Leggings
Style this with a long-line blazer to get J.Lo's look.
Asos Design
Sheer Lace Stirrup Leggings
The lace tights trend isn't showing any signs fo slowing down.
Swedish Stockings
Lia Stir-Up Leggings
Sleek, stirrup leggings will never go out of style.
Skims
Knit Lace Stirrup Leggings
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any sign of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.