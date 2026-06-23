My mom, who's over 50, always complains to me that she has a hard time getting dressed in the summer because she doesn't like to show her legs. She wears a lot of white-jeans outfits and maxi-dress ensembles but is quick to get bored with both. I've been thinking of an alternative for her that offers good coverage, is warm weather–friendly, and is still polished, and this week, Jennifer Lopez just reminded me of one of the chicest items that checks all the boxes.
Skipping dresses and pants entirely, J.Lo stepped out for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour in L.A. in an elegant summer look. Her outfit began with a cropped white long-sleeve blouse with billowy sleeves, which she styled with ivory high-waisted Bermuda shorts and a very thin belt. To finish the look, the singer and actress added sleek pointed-toe PVC heels. For accessories, she chose oversize aviator sunglasses and a gorgeous Hermès Kelly bag.
Bermuda shorts are nothing new, but they're dominating right now as a sought-after summer staple. Everyone, from celebrities like Sadie Sink and Alexa Chung to It girls in