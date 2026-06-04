After an afternoon spent street-style spotting at New York's Chelsea Hotel during yesterday's Prada Mode event, it became very clear that some of the chicest summer trends for 2026 aren't new at all. In fact, New York's best-dressed were making a case for many of the elevated classics already lurking in our wardrobes.
Chances are, at least one of these elegant staples is currently hanging in your closet. Read on to discover the blouse, print and shoe trend that New York's style set is backing for summer 2026.
3 Long-Standing Summer Trends New York's Coolest Are Wearing Now
1. Embroidered Sleeveless Blouse
Style Notes: A white cotton sleeveless top has long been one of summer's hardest-working wardrobe staples, and for 2026, New York's fashion crowd is gravitating towards delicately embroidered versions. Attending the Prada Mode event last night, Myha'la styled hers with straight-leg jeans, crafting an outfit that felt entirely polished, yet perfectly relaxed.
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Shop Sleeveless White Blouses:
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Lace Insert Peplum Top
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Doen
Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top
Doen's blouses are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Strappy Top
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
2. Polka Dots
Style Notes: Whilst polka-dots will never go "out", there are certainly moments in time when the time-tested print feels more relevant than others. Judging by the looks on display in New York, that moment is arriving once again. Making a case for the enduring print, Ziwe stepped out in a coordinating Prada two-piece rendered in classic navy polka dots. Elegant yet unfussy, polka dots offer an easy route into playful dressing without ever feeling like too much.
Shop the Polkadot Trend:
Prada
Sleeveless Polka-Dot Marocain Silk Shirt
A pretty polkadot top will never go out of style.
Prada
Polka-Dot Marocain Skirt
Wear this with a satin heel or style with a simple ballet flat.
Reformation
Bellarose Dress
This also comes in red and a floral print.
3. Satin Shoes
Style Notes: In truth, I've always found leather and suede shoes too heavy for summer styling, so when the warmer months roll around, my instinct is to reach for glossy satin styles instead. No longer the reserve of brides, this sheeny trend imparts all of the elegance of a classic leather heel, but with a certain freshness and lightness that far better suits the warmer months.
Shop Satin Shoes:
Reformation
Natasha Pump
The dainty ankle strap adds extra security as well as a sleek point of interest.
Herbert Levine
Pump Du Jour 50 Satin Pumps
Whilst I love this in the purple, it also comes in light cream.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.