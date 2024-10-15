From Saint Laurent to Coach, These are the Only 6 Designer Bags Celebs Are Wearing RN

When it comes to luxury items, the celebrity crowd can realistically have anything under the sun and if you ask us, it speaks volumes what you choose when your options are virtually endless. That's why this season, we're paying close attention to the handbags that the A-list crowd is carrying because not only are there a significant amount of crossover and repetition among their favorite bags, but the price points on some of them are far more accessible than what you might have guessed.

All that is to say that celebrity-approved designer handbags *are* the moment. Whether it's Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn bag that she's worn on repeat throughout the past few months or the new Saint Laurent It bag that Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier both adore, the following six handbags aren't just fan favorites in Hollywood, but they're selling out at lightening speeds IRL, proving that they're the only carryalls to know now.

Coach Brooklyn Bag

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

When Bella Hadid steps out in a new look, nine times out of ten her outfit credits are made up of ultra-luxury items whose price tags reflect that, but she's surprised us recently by backing the fall's hottest under-$500 bag. On several occasions, we've spotted her sporting the Coach Brooklyn Bag, a slouchy carryall tote that is not only in high demand, but is also delightfully more affordable than 90% of the It bags on the market right now. Hadid's is a black leather iteration but the bag also comes in on-trend burgundy and brown suede versions, too.

COACH Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Bag

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Ever since Saint Laurent debuted its Le 5 À 7 baguette shoulder bag in mid-2021, celebs have hardly wavered in their love for the style, and the newest iteration in the bag's family, the Bea, its fan base is only doubling down on their loyalty. Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier are the names we most often associate the bag and quite frankly, Bieber has carried her leopard-print version so often this season that she's single-handedly made the bag go viral.

Saint Laurent Bea Tote Bag $5100 SHOP NOW

The Row Bindle Bag

(Image credit: TheImageDirect.com)

Dakota Johnson's outfits have just been so good lately. I don't know what it is, but there's something about her effortless approach to fall style that has been resonating with me especially well, and it's this denim-on-denim outfit I can't get out of my mind—more specifically, her suede tote bag. An impossible-to-track-down brown suede version of The Row's large Bindle Bag, it's capacious, practical, and so on-trend for fall 2024.

The Row Small Bindle in Suede $1050 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Bag

(Image credit: Jesse Bauer)

Katie Holmes is the queen of elevated everyday style, a skill she flexes on the daily while running around NYC. One of her latest looks stands out the most because of the handbag she chose to pair with it: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35 Bag in grey suede, a top-handle bag featuring an ultra-chic skinny belt. It has been a viral piece on TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest all season long, so to see Holmes carrying it has only solidified the bag's reigning status.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck $745 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 Clutch

Let's be real, when is a celeb not carrying a Bottega Veneta bag? While the brand's more popular silhouettes like the Andiamo and Hop are what we're used to spotting the most of, Elsa Hosk opted for the beautifully underrated Lauren 1980, an oversized clutch done in the brand's signature intrecciato leather with a frame and tab closure. It may be an archival remake but the clutch, especially in a the luxe barolo shade, couldn't feel more current.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Lauren 1980 $8200 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Le Teckel Bag

Alaïa's east-west shoulder bag has been a hit all year long thanks to its fresh silhouette inspired by the elongated shape of a Dachshund (named after the French word for the breed), and Ashley Graham is simply the latest in a sweep of celebs and insiders who are carrying the bag. She opted for a white version to carry while in New York during fashion week.

ALAIA Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather $2450 SHOP NOW

