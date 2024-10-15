From Saint Laurent to Coach, These are the Only 6 Designer Bags Celebs Are Wearing RN
When it comes to luxury items, the celebrity crowd can realistically have anything under the sun and if you ask us, it speaks volumes what you choose when your options are virtually endless. That's why this season, we're paying close attention to the handbags that the A-list crowd is carrying because not only are there a significant amount of crossover and repetition among their favorite bags, but the price points on some of them are far more accessible than what you might have guessed.
All that is to say that celebrity-approved designer handbags *are* the moment. Whether it's Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn bag that she's worn on repeat throughout the past few months or the new Saint Laurent It bag that Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier both adore, the following six handbags aren't just fan favorites in Hollywood, but they're selling out at lightening speeds IRL, proving that they're the only carryalls to know now.
Coach Brooklyn Bag
When Bella Hadid steps out in a new look, nine times out of ten her outfit credits are made up of ultra-luxury items whose price tags reflect that, but she's surprised us recently by backing the fall's hottest under-$500 bag. On several occasions, we've spotted her sporting the Coach Brooklyn Bag, a slouchy carryall tote that is not only in high demand, but is also delightfully more affordable than 90% of the It bags on the market right now. Hadid's is a black leather iteration but the bag also comes in on-trend burgundy and brown suede versions, too.
Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Bag
Ever since Saint Laurent debuted its Le 5 À 7 baguette shoulder bag in mid-2021, celebs have hardly wavered in their love for the style, and the newest iteration in the bag's family, the Bea, its fan base is only doubling down on their loyalty. Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier are the names we most often associate the bag and quite frankly, Bieber has carried her leopard-print version so often this season that she's single-handedly made the bag go viral.
The Row Bindle Bag
Dakota Johnson's outfits have just been so good lately. I don't know what it is, but there's something about her effortless approach to fall style that has been resonating with me especially well, and it's this denim-on-denim outfit I can't get out of my mind—more specifically, her suede tote bag. An impossible-to-track-down brown suede version of The Row's large Bindle Bag, it's capacious, practical, and so on-trend for fall 2024.
Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Bag
Katie Holmes is the queen of elevated everyday style, a skill she flexes on the daily while running around NYC. One of her latest looks stands out the most because of the handbag she chose to pair with it: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35 Bag in grey suede, a top-handle bag featuring an ultra-chic skinny belt. It has been a viral piece on TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest all season long, so to see Holmes carrying it has only solidified the bag's reigning status.
Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 Clutch
Let's be real, when is a celeb not carrying a Bottega Veneta bag? While the brand's more popular silhouettes like the Andiamo and Hop are what we're used to spotting the most of, Elsa Hosk opted for the beautifully underrated Lauren 1980, an oversized clutch done in the brand's signature intrecciato leather with a frame and tab closure. It may be an archival remake but the clutch, especially in a the luxe barolo shade, couldn't feel more current.
Alaïa Le Teckel Bag
Alaïa's east-west shoulder bag has been a hit all year long thanks to its fresh silhouette inspired by the elongated shape of a Dachshund (named after the French word for the breed), and Ashley Graham is simply the latest in a sweep of celebs and insiders who are carrying the bag. She opted for a white version to carry while in New York during fashion week.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
