Dakota Johnson Just Elevated Basic Jeans, Sneaks and a Sweatshirt With Fresh Colour Choices
Perhaps it's the fact Dakota Johnson resides in a warmer climate than us Brits, or maybe its her A-list inner circle that's keeping her up to date, but the actor does seem to be that bit ahead of the rest of us when it comes in styling up the latest spring trends. Jumping onto a trend that London is about to be swept with, Johnson's latest look involves a jeans-and-trainer combination that brought a fashionable twist to her comfortable errand-running outfit.
Stepping out in L.A., Johnson selected a pair of bright white cropped jeans to act as the base of her look. With a fresher feel than any blue, black or grey pair, white jeans offer an easy way to lighten up an outfit for the spring/summer months, without any extra effort.
Tapping into another growing spring trend, Johnson chose to style her cropped jeans with some sage-green Adidas trainers. Whilst most of London is still wearing boots on the daily, slowly but surely the colourful trainer trend is emerging as one of the biggest of the season. Whilst we've seen red, brown and blue shades all get snapped up by the style set, Johnson's muted green pair taps into the growing olive-green colour obsession that is set to usurp red this spring.
Keeping her errand-running outfit comfortable and relaxed, Johnson paired her look with a slouchy jumper and a pair of sunglasses. Whilst L.A. remains ahead of us on the warm-weather front, I can guarantee that in a few weeks time London will be lit up with white jeans and colourful trainers—that's practically a promise.
To get Dakota Johnson's look and shop the emerging spring trends, read on to discover our edit of the best white jeans and colourful trainers below.
SHOP WHITE JEANS AND COLOURFUL TRAINERS
Colourful trainers are set to be the biggest shoes trend of spring.
Just jeans rise to below the belly button and feature a loose leg and slight puddle finish.
Fashion editors are backing the brown trainer trend this season.
Emulate Johnsons look and opt for a pair of white cropped jeans.
These sporty trainers are an easy way to add some texture and dimension to your look.
Add some colour into you wardrobe rotation with a simple shoe swap.
Dress up with smart loafers or style with mary janes.
This retro design was initally released in the '70s.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
