Dakota Johnson Just Elevated Basic Jeans, Sneaks and a Sweatshirt With Fresh Colour Choices

By Natalie Munro
published

Perhaps it's the fact Dakota Johnson resides in a warmer climate than us Brits, or maybe its her A-list inner circle that's keeping her up to date, but the actor does seem to be that bit ahead of the rest of us when it comes in styling up the latest spring trends. Jumping onto a trend that London is about to be swept with, Johnson's latest look involves a jeans-and-trainer combination that brought a fashionable twist to her comfortable errand-running outfit.

Stepping out in L.A., Johnson selected a pair of bright white cropped jeans to act as the base of her look. With a fresher feel than any blue, black or grey pair, white jeans offer an easy way to lighten up an outfit for the spring/summer months, without any extra effort.

Tapping into another growing spring trend, Johnson chose to style her cropped jeans with some sage-green Adidas trainers. Whilst most of London is still wearing boots on the daily, slowly but surely the colourful trainer trend is emerging as one of the biggest of the season. Whilst we've seen red, brown and blue shades all get snapped up by the style set, Johnson's muted green pair taps into the growing olive-green colour obsession that is set to usurp red this spring.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping her errand-running outfit comfortable and relaxed, Johnson paired her look with a slouchy jumper and a pair of sunglasses. Whilst L.A. remains ahead of us on the warm-weather front, I can guarantee that in a few weeks time London will be lit up with white jeans and colourful trainers—that's practically a promise.

To get Dakota Johnson's look and shop the emerging spring trends, read on to discover our edit of the best white jeans and colourful trainers below.

SHOP WHITE JEANS AND COLOURFUL TRAINERS

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans

These also come in seven other colours.

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Colourful trainers are set to be the biggest shoes trend of spring.

Marlow 90's Jean | White
Jigsaw
Marlow 90's Jean

Just jeans rise to below the belly button and feature a loose leg and slight puddle finish.

Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers

The two-tone blue design is one of my favourites.

Tapered Jeans
& Other Stories
Tapered Jeans

The tapered leg cut styles well with mary janes and ballet flats.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Fashion editors are backing the brown trainer trend this season.

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Emulate Johnsons look and opt for a pair of white cropped jeans.

Supernova Cushion 7 Mesh and Faux Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Supernova Cushion 7 Mesh and Faux Leather Sneakers

These sporty trainers are an easy way to add some texture and dimension to your look.

white cropped jeans
Sezane
Le Crop Jeans

Sezane's denim is a French girl favourite.

Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Add some colour into you wardrobe rotation with a simple shoe swap.

Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Dress up with smart loafers or style with mary janes.

Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers

This retro design was initally released in the '70s.

Dakota Johnson White Jeans Trainers Adidas
