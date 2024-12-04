This Timeless Color Combo Is Defining the Season's Chicest Outfits

Color trends? We don't know them. Although there's an explosion of beautiful hues on the most recent runways like powder pink, those of us (ahem, me) who prefer a much more restrained color palette will be sticking to our tried-and-true neutrals this season. After all, the fall and winter months are synonymous with moodier shades, so it should come as no surprise when I tell you that there's one color combination I'm wearing on repeat right now and it's actually devoid of color. Black-and-white outfits are what's littering my mood board—specifically the combination of a black coat, leather jacket, or blazer with a pair of white jeans or trousers.

With elegant dressing at the forefront of cool style this year, it's been impossible to escape all the ways fashion people have been wearing contrasting tones. Whether it was through a Meredith Blake–inspired contrast trim or a Chanel-girl vibe, this year has cast a renewed light on the timeless and classic quality of a great black-and-white look. And with the cold-weather season fast approaching, I'm highlighting the next chapter of the outfit trend: a black jacket with white pants. Below, find the seven ideas I've sourced to get you in the mood for a black-and-white start to the season.

White jeans in the winter? Yes, it's not only possible but can be incredibly chic. Style a pair of crisp white jeans with a black leather jacket for a high-contrast effect.

I don't know about you, but I wear my white trousers nonstop throughout the summer, and then they collect dust from the months of October through April. To lengthen their lifespan, I like the idea of winterizing them with a black jacket and pumps.

White and black creates a nice contrast for a burgundy accessory like the Bottega Veneta Liberta Bag I'm carrying here to really pop.

A black leather jacket with blue jeans is about as classic a look as it comes, and opting for white denim is a simple tweak that's a touch more forward.

Heading into the office in a blazer and jeans? The failsafe outfit should remain a staple in your work wardrobe rotation, but try topping off an all-white base with a black blazer to give it a subtle lift.

As true winter weather sinks in, try the look with a black wool coat instead. Bonus points for deploying a sweater as a scarf around your shoulders.

While Sylvie's combination may not feature jeans per se, her white silk trousers bring an evening-ready feel to the outfit that would be ideal for a cocktail event or night out.

