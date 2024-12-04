This Timeless Color Combo Is Defining the Season's Chicest Outfits

By
published
in Features

black jacket and white jeans outfit

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Color trends? We don't know them. Although there's an explosion of beautiful hues on the most recent runways like powder pink, those of us (ahem, me) who prefer a much more restrained color palette will be sticking to our tried-and-true neutrals this season. After all, the fall and winter months are synonymous with moodier shades, so it should come as no surprise when I tell you that there's one color combination I'm wearing on repeat right now and it's actually devoid of color. Black-and-white outfits are what's littering my mood board—specifically the combination of a black coat, leather jacket, or blazer with a pair of white jeans or trousers.

With elegant dressing at the forefront of cool style this year, it's been impossible to escape all the ways fashion people have been wearing contrasting tones. Whether it was through a Meredith Blake–inspired contrast trim or a Chanel-girl vibe, this year has cast a renewed light on the timeless and classic quality of a great black-and-white look. And with the cold-weather season fast approaching, I'm highlighting the next chapter of the outfit trend: a black jacket with white pants. Below, find the seven ideas I've sourced to get you in the mood for a black-and-white start to the season.

fashion influencer @oliviasshoppingdiary wearing a leather bomber jacket with white jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @oliviasshoppingdiary)

White jeans in the winter? Yes, it's not only possible but can be incredibly chic. Style a pair of crisp white jeans with a black leather jacket for a high-contrast effect.

Wilfred, Josephine Bomber
Wilfred
Josephine Bomber

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Wide-Leg Belted Jeans
H&M
Wide-Leg Belted Jeans

Alex Penny Loafer
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alex Penny Loafer

Essential Suede Belt
Madewell
Essential Suede Belt

black jacket and white jeans outfit

(Image credit: @hannamw)

I don't know about you, but I wear my white trousers nonstop throughout the summer, and then they collect dust from the months of October through April. To lengthen their lifespan, I like the idea of winterizing them with a black jacket and pumps.

Nappa Leather Biker Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Biker Jacket

Payton Trouser
ALLSAINTS
Payton Trouser

Gracelynn Pump
Reformation
Gracelynn Pump

black jacket and white jeans outfit

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

White and black creates a nice contrast for a burgundy accessory like the Bottega Veneta Liberta Bag I'm carrying here to really pop.

Naomi Leather Jacket With Scarf
Ducie
Naomi Leather Jacket With Scarf

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer

Medium Liberta Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Medium Liberta Leather Shoulder Bag

Mega Wayfarer 51mm Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer 51mm Polarized Sunglasses

@annabelrosendahl wearing a leather jacket with white jeans and a brown suede Alaia Le Teckel Bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

A black leather jacket with blue jeans is about as classic a look as it comes, and opting for white denim is a simple tweak that's a touch more forward.

Trevanna Jacket
LAMARQUE
Trevanna Jacket

Lindsay Tee
Lovers and Friends
Lindsay Tee

Madewell, The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag

black jacket and white jeans outfit

(Image credit: @mfass)

Heading into the office in a blazer and jeans? The failsafe outfit should remain a staple in your work wardrobe rotation, but try topping off an all-white base with a black blazer to give it a subtle lift.

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Walker Bodysuit
CLYQUE
Walker Bodysuit

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Jeans

Elena Small Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Elena Small Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

@darjabarannik wearing a black coat, white jeans, and sweater tied around her shoulders

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

As true winter weather sinks in, try the look with a black wool coat instead. Bonus points for deploying a sweater as a scarf around your shoulders.

Lapels Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lapels Wool Coat

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

H&M, Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Abercrombie, Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

fashion influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a black blazer with white trousers and Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

While Sylvie's combination may not feature jeans per se, her white silk trousers bring an evening-ready feel to the outfit that would be ideal for a cocktail event or night out.

Elizabeth Deep V Blazer
ALL THE WAYS
Elizabeth Deep V Blazer

Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants
DESTREE
Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants

Rosa Mule
Marc Fisher LTD
Rosa Mule

Bridget Metal Shell Clutch
Simkhai
Bridget Metal Shell Clutch

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸