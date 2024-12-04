This Timeless Color Combo Is Defining the Season's Chicest Outfits
Color trends? We don't know them. Although there's an explosion of beautiful hues on the most recent runways like powder pink, those of us (ahem, me) who prefer a much more restrained color palette will be sticking to our tried-and-true neutrals this season. After all, the fall and winter months are synonymous with moodier shades, so it should come as no surprise when I tell you that there's one color combination I'm wearing on repeat right now and it's actually devoid of color. Black-and-white outfits are what's littering my mood board—specifically the combination of a black coat, leather jacket, or blazer with a pair of white jeans or trousers.
With elegant dressing at the forefront of cool style this year, it's been impossible to escape all the ways fashion people have been wearing contrasting tones. Whether it was through a Meredith Blake–inspired contrast trim or a Chanel-girl vibe, this year has cast a renewed light on the timeless and classic quality of a great black-and-white look. And with the cold-weather season fast approaching, I'm highlighting the next chapter of the outfit trend: a black jacket with white pants. Below, find the seven ideas I've sourced to get you in the mood for a black-and-white start to the season.
White jeans in the winter? Yes, it's not only possible but can be incredibly chic. Style a pair of crisp white jeans with a black leather jacket for a high-contrast effect.
I don't know about you, but I wear my white trousers nonstop throughout the summer, and then they collect dust from the months of October through April. To lengthen their lifespan, I like the idea of winterizing them with a black jacket and pumps.
White and black creates a nice contrast for a burgundy accessory like the Bottega Veneta Liberta Bag I'm carrying here to really pop.
A black leather jacket with blue jeans is about as classic a look as it comes, and opting for white denim is a simple tweak that's a touch more forward.
Heading into the office in a blazer and jeans? The failsafe outfit should remain a staple in your work wardrobe rotation, but try topping off an all-white base with a black blazer to give it a subtle lift.
As true winter weather sinks in, try the look with a black wool coat instead. Bonus points for deploying a sweater as a scarf around your shoulders.
While Sylvie's combination may not feature jeans per se, her white silk trousers bring an evening-ready feel to the outfit that would be ideal for a cocktail event or night out.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
After 15 Years as a Fashion Writer, I Know These Free Style Tweaks Will Make a Big Impact
How to give your wardrobe a new lease on life.
By Emma Spedding
-
These Are the Buzzy Color Trends Everyone Will Wear With Jeans in 2025
Prepare your wardrobe.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Just Came Back From Paris—6 Coat Trends I Spotted Everywhere (and Bought Immediately)
*Adds to cart*
By Ana Escalante
-
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Basic Black Leggings This Winter
Some extremely relatable outfit inspo.
By Natalie Cantell
-
6 Chic and Effortless Outfits Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
File these away for a rainy day.
By Natalie Cantell
-
7 Wildly Chic Kendall Jenner Outfits That Are Dictating My Entire Shopping List
She never misses a beat.
By Allyson Payer
-
Selena Gomez's Jeans Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Your closet needs this trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
On Your Mark… 8 Holiday Party Outfits to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
Who doesn't love getting dressed up?
By Nikki Chwatt