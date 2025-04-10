Spotted in London, Paris and L.A.: The Chic Flat Shoe That Makes Cropped Trousers Look Extremely Elegant
Cropped trousers and ballet flats are a timeless pairing—but right now, they're having a major moment. From Laura Harrier to Londoners and Parisians, here’s how fashion people are wearing them this season.
Now that the weather has finally brightened up, I’ve found myself reaching for my ballet flats more than any other shoe. They’re the kind of comfortable, easy staple that slots naturally into almost every outfit, but lately, I’ve been on the lookout for some fresh styling ideas that break away from my usual straight-leg or baggy jeans formula.
This week, inspiration struck when I saw Laura Harrier stepping out in a look that felt both elevated, entirely wearable and that also championed my favourite shoe trend. A long-time fan of jeans and wide-leg trousers, Harrier swapped them out in favour of one of the chicest styles of the season, cropped trousers, pairing them perfectly with some classic black, bow-adorned ballet flats.
An elegant take on spring styling, the cropped trousers, which finish just above the ankle, offer a clever way to show a subtle flash of skin, making your outfit feel light and breezy without having to reach for shorts or capris. The shorter hemline naturally draws attention to your shoes, which is exactly why understated ballet flats feel like such a perfect partner.
While I’ve spotted this pairing on stylish women from London to Los Angeles, there’s something about it that feels distinctly French. Perhaps it’s the use of timeless wardrobe staples—a refined trouser silhouette and a timeless flat—or the nonchalant elegance the combination exudes. With both pieces rooted in French fashion history, it’s a duo that captures that effortless, insouciant energy French women seem to master so well.
Low effort but high-impact, this comfortable combination is one of the easiest looks to style right now. With cropped trousers appearing across high street and designer labels, and ballet flats now a core offering from so many of my go-to brands, this easy outfit is one I'll be relying on a lot this season.
Ready to try the easy outfit formula for yourself? Shop our edit of the best cropped trousers and ballet flats below.
SHOP CROPPED TROUSERS AND BALLET FLATS:
This comes in five different leg lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
The soft square toe finish gives these a polished energy.
Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Style with ballet flats or dress these up with a pointed-toe heel.
While I love these in black, they also come in navy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
