10 Specific Shoes NYC-Based Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Year

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Having lived in New York for a few years after college and visiting the city every year since, I can say from experience that figuring out what shoes to wear in NYC is difficult, to say the least. It's often quite hot or quite cold, there will likely be lots of walking involved throughout the day, and there are often puddles even when it hasn't rained in days. The shoes you wear in NYC are basically your armor. Given all of this, I'm always intrigued by the shoes that people choose to wear in the city—especially celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes.

For the most part, the shoes celebs wear in New York are pretty practical—lots of sneakers and flats. But I also notice a fair share of impractical footwear, which can probably be attributed to the fact that celebrities often have drivers bringing them door to door. So just for fun, I rounded up a slew of examples of NYC-based celebrities' shoes thus far this year. They're all still in stock so you can shop them too, regardless of where you live.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a yellow jacket and jeans in NYC

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence's Alaïa mesh flats are well-known for being wildly comfortable, making them a great choice for warm NYC days.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander jacket; Celine belt; Bottega Veneta bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Black

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Metallic Net Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Metallic Net Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Gigi Hadid wearing an all-black outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu loafers are a great option for NYC—they're as substantial as they are chic.

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence sweater; Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3450) and Leather Penny Loafers ($1150)

Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Leather Penny Loafers in Black

Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Penny Loafers in Ivory

20mm Distressed Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
20mm Distressed Leather Penny Loafers

Selena Gomez wearing a black dress

(Image credit: GothamGetty Images)

Selena Gomez's Christian Louboutin heels may not be great for hitting the NYC streets, but they sure are elegant.

On Selena Gomez: Oscar de la Renta dress; Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Bag ($3200); Christian Louboutin Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps ($995)

Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Christian Louboutin
Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps in Black

Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Christian Louboutin
Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps in White

Elle Fanning wearing a white shirt and jeans in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Always-stylish Elle Fanning was recently photographed walking around NYC in Miu Miu's latest It shoes: the Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals. I predict these will be impossible to get your hands on once summer arrives.

On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200); Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals ($895)

Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals in Red

Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals in Tobacco

Katie Holmes wearing a skirt in NYC

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales /Backgrid)

Ultimate NYC-girl Katie Holmes has an army of walkable shoes in her closet, but her classic Gucci loafers are one of the most-worn pairs.

On Katie Holmes: Isabel Marant skirt; Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($990)

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafers in Black

Gucci Jordaan Loafers
Gucci
Jordaan Leather Loafers in Dark Brown

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafers in Light Brown Suede

Karlie Kloss wearing black jeans in NYC

(Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss' casually elegant outfit was perfectly completed with a pair of timeless The Row loafers, which she's been photographed wearing on repeat occasions.

On Karlie Kloss: Khaite shirt; Hermès bag; The Row Flynn Leather Loafers ($1190)

The Row Flynn Leather Loafers
mytheresa

Bella Hadid wearing a Gucci outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid was just photographed in NYC wearing a full Gucci look, including the platform loafers everyone is coveting. Warning: They're far more Uber-friendly than sidewalk-friendly.

On Bella Hadid: Gucci jacket; tank, skort, belt, bag, and Horsebit Platform Loafers ($1350)

Women's Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafer
Gucci
Horsebit Platform Loafers in Beige and Ebony

Gucci Platform Loafers
Gucci
Horsebit Leather Platform Loafers in Sweet Chestnut

Selena Gomez wearing a white dress in NYC

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Just this week, Selena Gomez paired an ivory crinkled dress with a classic: Manolo Blahnik suede BB Pumps. (Proceed with caution when wearing these in NYC.)

On Selena Gomez: Maticevski Amber Gathered Metallic Cotton-Blend Midi Dress ($2595); Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pumps in Nude Suede ($725)

Bb Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik
BB Pointed Toe Pumps in Nude Suede

Bb Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik
BB Pointed Toe Pumps in Black

Bb 90mm Suede Stiletto Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
BB 90mm Suede Stiletto Pumps

Elle Fanning wearing khaki pants in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Driving loafers are one of the season's biggest (and most comfortable) shoe trends, and Elle Fanning wisely opted for a Prada pair in a neutral hue.

On Elle Fanning: The Row top and pants; Prada Calfskin Leather Drivers in Natural ($975)

Prada Leather Driving Loafers
Prada
Leather Driving Shoes in Natural

Calfskin Leather Drivers
Prada
Calfskin Leather Drivers in Avorio

Calfskin Leather Drivers
Prada
Calfskin Leather Drivers

Katie Holmes wearing khaki pants in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

You know it's almost summer when Katie Holmes starts wearing her Birkenstocks in the city again. Her latest go-to pair is a sleek style from its elevated 1774 line.

On Katie Holmes: Banana Republic Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pants ($130); Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Sandals ($490)

Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock 1774
Arizona Sandals in Black

Arizona Slides
Birkenstock 1774
Arizona Slides in Carafe

Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock 1774
Arizona Sandals in Moss

Explore More:
New York
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸