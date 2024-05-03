10 Specific Shoes NYC-Based Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Year
Having lived in New York for a few years after college and visiting the city every year since, I can say from experience that figuring out what shoes to wear in NYC is difficult, to say the least. It's often quite hot or quite cold, there will likely be lots of walking involved throughout the day, and there are often puddles even when it hasn't rained in days. The shoes you wear in NYC are basically your armor. Given all of this, I'm always intrigued by the shoes that people choose to wear in the city—especially celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes.
For the most part, the shoes celebs wear in New York are pretty practical—lots of sneakers and flats. But I also notice a fair share of impractical footwear, which can probably be attributed to the fact that celebrities often have drivers bringing them door to door. So just for fun, I rounded up a slew of examples of NYC-based celebrities' shoes thus far this year. They're all still in stock so you can shop them too, regardless of where you live.
Jennifer Lawrence's Alaïa mesh flats are well-known for being wildly comfortable, making them a great choice for warm NYC days.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander jacket; Celine belt; Bottega Veneta bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)
Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu loafers are a great option for NYC—they're as substantial as they are chic.
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence sweater; Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3450) and Leather Penny Loafers ($1150)
Selena Gomez's Christian Louboutin heels may not be great for hitting the NYC streets, but they sure are elegant.
On Selena Gomez: Oscar de la Renta dress; Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Bag ($3200); Christian Louboutin Condora Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps ($995)
Always-stylish Elle Fanning was recently photographed walking around NYC in Miu Miu's latest It shoes: the Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals. I predict these will be impossible to get your hands on once summer arrives.
On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200); Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals ($895)
Ultimate NYC-girl Katie Holmes has an army of walkable shoes in her closet, but her classic Gucci loafers are one of the most-worn pairs.
On Katie Holmes: Isabel Marant skirt; Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Gucci Jordaan Loafers ($990)
Karlie Kloss' casually elegant outfit was perfectly completed with a pair of timeless The Row loafers, which she's been photographed wearing on repeat occasions.
On Karlie Kloss: Khaite shirt; Hermès bag; The Row Flynn Leather Loafers ($1190)
Bella Hadid was just photographed in NYC wearing a full Gucci look, including the platform loafers everyone is coveting. Warning: They're far more Uber-friendly than sidewalk-friendly.
On Bella Hadid: Gucci jacket; tank, skort, belt, bag, and Horsebit Platform Loafers ($1350)
Just this week, Selena Gomez paired an ivory crinkled dress with a classic: Manolo Blahnik suede BB Pumps. (Proceed with caution when wearing these in NYC.)
On Selena Gomez: Maticevski Amber Gathered Metallic Cotton-Blend Midi Dress ($2595); Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pumps in Nude Suede ($725)
Driving loafers are one of the season's biggest (and most comfortable) shoe trends, and Elle Fanning wisely opted for a Prada pair in a neutral hue.
On Elle Fanning: The Row top and pants; Prada Calfskin Leather Drivers in Natural ($975)
You know it's almost summer when Katie Holmes starts wearing her Birkenstocks in the city again. Her latest go-to pair is a sleek style from its elevated 1774 line.
On Katie Holmes: Banana Republic Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pants ($130); Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Sandals ($490)
