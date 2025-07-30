I Accidentally Packed Only One Skirt for a Trip, But I Created 5 Outfits With It

I am an overpacker. I have always been an overpacker. I am so good at overpacking that I could probably do it competitively. My checked luggage has been overweight more times than it's been an appropriate size, so you can only imagine my surprise when I unpacked my carry-on (my only piece of luggage) on a recent trip and realized I had packed only one skirt and no other bottoms.
Typically, I preplan my outfits and then throw in some additional tops and bottoms just in case. Not this time. I was in a bit of a rush and couldn't preplan my looks, but I definitely intended to have more options than just one skirt. At least, that's what I thought. What started as a mistake, though, quickly became a fun style challenge.
DL1961
Pleated Denim Skirt
The skirt was thankfully a great one—a pleated denim polka-dot skirt by DL1961. For me, it's the skirt of the summer. Polka dots have been trending for months now, but it's long been one of my favorite prints because of how whimsical it makes any look. It also reminds me of summers spent with my family in the south of Spain since polka dots are an essential part of the flamenco look. While I wasn't intending on wearing it for five days straight, it was a welcome mistake considering how easy it is to style.
Below, you can see exactly what I mean. It miraculously was the perfect base for everything I intended to wear and a nice reminder that sometimes you don't need more clothing—just one perfect piece that can bring everything together.
Look One: A Black Crop Top With Classic Cap-Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet Flats
Levi's
Amaya Blouse
DL961
Pleated Denim Skirt Knee Length
Look Two: A Pink Gingham Crop Top With Satin Ballet Flats and an Oversize Flower Hair Clip
Lovers and Friends
Aimee Crop Top
Miu Miu
Satin Bow Ballerina Flats
Lele Sadoughi
Peony Flower Claw Clip
Look Three: A Plain Tank Top With Satin Ballet Flats and a Vintage Yellow Bag
The Row
'90s Leather Shoulder Bag
J.Crew
Pointelle Tank Top
Miu Miu
The Day Buckle Mary Jane
Look Four: A Blue Button-Down With White Flats
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt
Everlane
The Day Glove
DL1961
Pleated Denim Skirt Knee Length
Look Five: A Funky Vintage Top With White Tabis and a Flower Hair Clip