5 Winter Denim Trends That Are Gaining Steam and 5 That Are Fading Out
One thing I know for sure is that there are few things more controversial than denim trends. One day, they're in, and the next, they're out. Plus, there are a dizzying number of factors that influence which denim styles are trending at the moment—everything from the runways to which generation you identify with plays a role. Are you team skinnies or baggy jeans? Cropped hems or puddle hems? Light or dark wash? If you've found yourself wondering what's even cool anymore, fret not because I've curated a simple guide to the trending denim styles of the season.
The fall/winter 2024 runways have spoken, and I can say with confidence that the five styles below will dominate for the months to come and even well into 2025. As with any newer denim piece, there are just as many that are now on their way out. Ahead, discover the biggest winter denim trends, from denim jackets to jeans and skirts, plus their older counterparts that are fading out.
Fading Out: Cropped Jeans
Gaining Steam: Flooded Hemlines
Puddle jeans are still reigning supreme, but designers have notably styled the baggy hems with sophisticated pieces like a belted blazer or structured coat to offset their casual vibe with a sense of polish.
Fading Out: Trucker Jackets
Gaining Steam: Nontraditional Denim Jackets
Gone are the days when the term denim jacket merely referenced a boxy trucker style. It's not that those are going anywhere, but there's a huge wave of nontraditional denim jackets blowing up, and they're redefining the entire category. Think denim bomber jackets, collarless styles, and belted silhouettes that feel undeniably fresh.
Fading Out: Flared Silhouettes
Gaining Steam: Slim Silhouettes
With each passing season, skinny jeans pose an ever stronger threat of return. This season may have been their biggest campaign yet, as many designers showcased skinny and slim-straight jeans on the runway, including Miu Miu's very controversial low-rise pair. Fret not—just look to Bally for the chic way to wear them this season (tucked into a pair of tall boots).
Fading Out: Denim Miniskirts
Gaining Steam: Denim Maxi Skirts
A lot of people had varying opinions when denim skirts came back into style, one of which being that they're a fad. Months later, the trend is still going strong, and we can't wait to see them styled with coats, sweaters, and boots this season.
Fading Out: Cargo Jeans
Gaining Steam: Trouser-Inspired Jeans
With the Y2K craze losing its momentum in light of the current era of elegance, nostalgic items like cargo trousers that tend to lean a bit kitschy are giving way to tailored trouser-inspired shapes that are a classic and ultra-sophisticated alt.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
