5 Winter Denim Trends That Are Gaining Steam and 5 That Are Fading Out

One thing I know for sure is that there are few things more controversial than denim trends. One day, they're in, and the next, they're out. Plus, there are a dizzying number of factors that influence which denim styles are trending at the moment—everything from the runways to which generation you identify with plays a role. Are you team skinnies or baggy jeans? Cropped hems or puddle hems? Light or dark wash? If you've found yourself wondering what's even cool anymore, fret not because I've curated a simple guide to the trending denim styles of the season.

The fall/winter 2024 runways have spoken, and I can say with confidence that the five styles below will dominate for the months to come and even well into 2025. As with any newer denim piece, there are just as many that are now on their way out. Ahead, discover the biggest winter denim trends, from denim jackets to jeans and skirts, plus their older counterparts that are fading out.

Fading Out: Cropped Jeans

Gaining Steam: Flooded Hemlines

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Diesel)

Puddle jeans are still reigning supreme, but designers have notably styled the baggy hems with sophisticated pieces like a belted blazer or structured coat to offset their casual vibe with a sense of polish.

Levi's XL Flood Straight Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Unpublished Rumi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $118 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $179 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

Fading Out: Trucker Jackets

Gaining Steam: Nontraditional Denim Jackets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Baum Und Pfergarten; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Zimmermann)

Gone are the days when the term denim jacket merely referenced a boxy trucker style. It's not that those are going anywhere, but there's a huge wave of nontraditional denim jackets blowing up, and they're redefining the entire category. Think denim bomber jackets, collarless styles, and belted silhouettes that feel undeniably fresh.

Liberowe Denim Peplum Jacket $1090 SHOP NOW

Anine Bing Janet Denim Jacket $450 SHOP NOW

Reformation Luna Belted Denim Jacket $218 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Pleated Denim Lady Jacket $168 $117 SHOP NOW

H&M Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat $75 SHOP NOW

Fading Out: Flared Silhouettes

Gaining Steam: Slim Silhouettes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Diesel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

With each passing season, skinny jeans pose an ever stronger threat of return. This season may have been their biggest campaign yet, as many designers showcased skinny and slim-straight jeans on the runway, including Miu Miu's very controversial low-rise pair. Fret not—just look to Bally for the chic way to wear them this season (tucked into a pair of tall boots).

Madewell '90s Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Mid-Rise Slim Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch $90 SHOP NOW

H&M Curvy Fit Slim High Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $210 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection Mid Rise Slim Jeans $51 SHOP NOW

Fading Out: Denim Miniskirts

Gaining Steam: Denim Maxi Skirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Michael Kors)

A lot of people had varying opinions when denim skirts came back into style, one of which being that they're a fad. Months later, the trend is still going strong, and we can't wait to see them styled with coats, sweaters, and boots this season.

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt $188 SHOP NOW

ZARA Trf Denim Balloon Skirt $49 SHOP NOW

H&M Flared Denim Skirt $35 SHOP NOW

HAIKURE Shaquille Panelled Organic Denim Maxi Skirt $273 SHOP NOW

Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash $168 SHOP NOW

Fading Out: Cargo Jeans

Gaining Steam: Trouser-Inspired Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carolina Herrera; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst)

With the Y2K craze losing its momentum in light of the current era of elegance, nostalgic items like cargo trousers that tend to lean a bit kitschy are giving way to tailored trouser-inspired shapes that are a classic and ultra-sophisticated alt.

Citizens of Humanity Annina Trouser $238 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch $140 SHOP NOW

Toteme High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans $390 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW