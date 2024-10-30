5 Winter Denim Trends That Are Gaining Steam and 5 That Are Fading Out

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Baum Und Pfergarten; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Diesel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Michael Kors)
One thing I know for sure is that there are few things more controversial than denim trends. One day, they're in, and the next, they're out. Plus, there are a dizzying number of factors that influence which denim styles are trending at the moment—everything from the runways to which generation you identify with plays a role. Are you team skinnies or baggy jeans? Cropped hems or puddle hems? Light or dark wash? If you've found yourself wondering what's even cool anymore, fret not because I've curated a simple guide to the trending denim styles of the season.

The fall/winter 2024 runways have spoken, and I can say with confidence that the five styles below will dominate for the months to come and even well into 2025. As with any newer denim piece, there are just as many that are now on their way out. Ahead, discover the biggest winter denim trends, from denim jackets to jeans and skirts, plus their older counterparts that are fading out.

Fading Out: Cropped Jeans

Gaining Steam: Flooded Hemlines

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Diesel)

Puddle jeans are still reigning supreme, but designers have notably styled the baggy hems with sophisticated pieces like a belted blazer or structured coat to offset their casual vibe with a sense of polish.

Xl Flood Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
XL Flood Straight Leg Jeans

Rumi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Unpublished
Rumi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Fading Out: Trucker Jackets

Gaining Steam: Nontraditional Denim Jackets

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Baum Und Pfergarten; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Zimmermann)

Gone are the days when the term denim jacket merely referenced a boxy trucker style. It's not that those are going anywhere, but there's a huge wave of nontraditional denim jackets blowing up, and they're redefining the entire category. Think denim bomber jackets, collarless styles, and belted silhouettes that feel undeniably fresh.

Denim Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Denim Peplum Jacket

Janet Denim Jacket
Anine Bing
Janet Denim Jacket

Luna Belted Denim Jacket
Reformation
Luna Belted Denim Jacket

Pleated Denim Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Pleated Denim Lady Jacket

Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

Fading Out: Flared Silhouettes

Gaining Steam: Slim Silhouettes

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Diesel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

With each passing season, skinny jeans pose an ever stronger threat of return. This season may have been their biggest campaign yet, as many designers showcased skinny and slim-straight jeans on the runway, including Miu Miu's very controversial low-rise pair. Fret not—just look to Bally for the chic way to wear them this season (tucked into a pair of tall boots).

'90s Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
'90s Straight Leg Jeans

Mid-Rise Slim Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch
J.Crew
Mid-Rise Slim Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch

Curvy Fit Slim High Jeans
H&M
Curvy Fit Slim High Jeans

+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Zw Collection Mid Rise Slim Jeans
Zw Collection
Mid Rise Slim Jeans

Fading Out: Denim Miniskirts

Gaining Steam: Denim Maxi Skirts

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Michael Kors)

A lot of people had varying opinions when denim skirts came back into style, one of which being that they're a fad. Months later, the trend is still going strong, and we can't wait to see them styled with coats, sweaters, and boots this season.

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

Trf Denim Balloon Skirt
ZARA
Trf Denim Balloon Skirt

Flared Denim Skirt
H&M
Flared Denim Skirt

Shaquille Panelled Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
HAIKURE
Shaquille Panelled Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

Alexa Chung for Madewell, Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash

Fading Out: Cargo Jeans

Gaining Steam: Trouser-Inspired Jeans

A collage of runway images featuring denim trends from the fall/winter 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carolina Herrera; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst)

With the Y2K craze losing its momentum in light of the current era of elegance, nostalgic items like cargo trousers that tend to lean a bit kitschy are giving way to tailored trouser-inspired shapes that are a classic and ultra-sophisticated alt.

Annina Trouser
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Trouser

Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew
Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch

High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Toteme
High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Madewell, The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Zw Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Zw Collection
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

