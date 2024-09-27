Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Same Leopard-Print It Item in Paris and L.A.

If you’re not a fan of leopard print, I have bad news for you: It’s everywhere this season. But I’m guessing that since you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of the print. Animal print comes back around every few years in some form (remember the leopard-print slip skirts last time around?), and I think we’re starting to get an idea of what shape the trend is going to take this season.

Celebrities, in particular, are really embracing leopard print this fall—mostly in the form of shoes and bags thus far. But recently, as temperatures have started to drop a bit, I’ve noticed that leopard-print coats are poised to be the It item of the season. And Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber just proved my point.

This week, Moss was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a leopard coat draped over a black midi dress with knee boots, a wide belt, and a Saint Laurent bowling bag. Moss, who is no stranger to leopard-print coats and has been photographed wearing them many times over the years, proved just how elegant they can make an outfit look. Bieber, on the other hand, was photographed in L.A. this week wearing a long leopard calf-hair coat with dark-denim jeans, a black T-shirt, red sneakers, and, yes, a leopard-print bag. Bieber proved how fun and interesting a simple outfit consisting of basics can look with the addition of leopard print.

Now that I've convinced you that you need a leopard-print coat this season, keep scrolling to shop some my favorites.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Kate Moss: Saint Laurent bag

(Image credit: ShopbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard ($5700); Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($59); Saint Laurent bag; Adidas sneakers

Shop Leopard-Print Coats

