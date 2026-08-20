Fun tidbit: Margot Robbie is currently in Paris filming the Ocean's Eleven prequel, which is great news for us, as we've been getting lots of glimpses into what she's wearing this summer. And one of those outfits included a piece you may or may not have thought about since approximately 2015 (when they were wildly popular): a casual jumpsuit.
While out walking this week, Robbie was photographed wearing the aforementioned piece, in a gauzy cotton, which she layered over a white square-neck sports bra. While a casual jumpsuit has potential to look dated, the fact that Robbie just wore one, and the simple, modern way in which she styled hers, made it look anything but. The only other component of the one-and-done outfit was a pair of suede Tory Burch slide sandals, which proved to be the perfect shoe to wear with this boho-inspired jumpsuit outfit.
Scroll on to see Robbie's casual jumpsuit look for yourself, and to shop similar styles.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.