It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Color Will Upend Last Year's White-Skirt Trend
I think we can all agree that the white midi and maxi skirts of 2024 felt fresh and pretty, which is why they became massively popular, and I loved seeing all the interesting ways that people styled them. I also think that the trend is feeling a bit oversaturated at this point. While people will certainly pull theirs back out this spring and summer (as they should), it's time to see what's next for 2025.
Full midi and maxi skirts are still a major trend, but there's another neutral color that makes a lot of sense for 2025: chocolate brown. As we all know, chocolate brown is very much in for 2025, and after seeing that Kate Hudson wore a full chocolate-brown maxi skirt to dinner last night in NYC, I'm even more convinced of the inevitability of brown skirts being a thing this spring and summer. Additionally, plenty of brands currently have brown midi and maxi skirts in their collections, so that's certainly a strong indicator of the trend.
With that, keep scrolling to see how Hudson elegantly styled her brown skirt with a lighter brown leather jacket, a bag, and boots. Plus, check out some of my favorite brown-skirt outfits from months past, and shop chic ones for your own 2025 wardrobe.
More Brown-Skirt Outfits
Shop Brown Midi and Maxi Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
