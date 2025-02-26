It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Color Will Upend Last Year's White-Skirt Trend

I think we can all agree that the white midi and maxi skirts of 2024 felt fresh and pretty, which is why they became massively popular, and I loved seeing all the interesting ways that people styled them. I also think that the trend is feeling a bit oversaturated at this point. While people will certainly pull theirs back out this spring and summer (as they should), it's time to see what's next for 2025.

Full midi and maxi skirts are still a major trend, but there's another neutral color that makes a lot of sense for 2025: chocolate brown. As we all know, chocolate brown is very much in for 2025, and after seeing that Kate Hudson wore a full chocolate-brown maxi skirt to dinner last night in NYC, I'm even more convinced of the inevitability of brown skirts being a thing this spring and summer. Additionally, plenty of brands currently have brown midi and maxi skirts in their collections, so that's certainly a strong indicator of the trend.

With that, keep scrolling to see how Hudson elegantly styled her brown skirt with a lighter brown leather jacket, a bag, and boots. Plus, check out some of my favorite brown-skirt outfits from months past, and shop chic ones for your own 2025 wardrobe.

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

More Brown-Skirt Outfits

Shop Brown Midi and Maxi Skirts

Camila Coelho Gurina Skirt $188 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

MIKOH Delia Skirt $184 SHOP NOW

DISSH Amy Choc Linen Midi Skirt $130 SHOP NOW

With Jéan Maeve Midi Skirt in Brown $139 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt $530 SHOP NOW