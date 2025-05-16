One of the best things about living in the UK is its proximity to the rest of Europe. With some of the most elite summer destinations in the world just a short flight away, I’ve been fortunate enough to explore many of my favourites over the years. But there’s one place that’s always held a certain allure: Ibiza. For the past 25 years, I’ve watched from afar as models, influencers, celebrities and countless friends have returned from the island raving about the magic of its party-filled shores. I’ve never been, so I knew that when I finally went, I wanted to do it properly. And now, the moment has arrived.

My trip to Ibiza is officially booked for the end of August, and I’m already in full planning mode. So much so, I’ve pulled down my 23kg suitcase and started mapping out outfits for every potential scenario the Balearic beauty might throw my way. Curating a wardrobe for Ibiza is no easy task. It’s a destination that demands range, from the polished glamour expected at Zuma to the effortlessly cool, laid-back vibe of Blue Marlin, the need to switch between styles whilst maintaining a sense of elegance can be a tricky challenge. Factor in strict luggage allowances, and it becomes a masterclass in packing restraint.

As a reformed over-packer, I’ve taken a more intentional approach this time, scouring the internet for versatile looks that travel well and deliver maximum impact. The result? Five fail-safe outfits that will see me through my holiday to Ibiza and any other sun-drenched escape with ease. Scroll on to see my five fashion-editor-approved outfits for a weekend in Ibiza. Happy travels!

Five Fashion-Editor-Approved Ibiza Outfits:

1. Beach Day

Style Notes: With some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, Ibiza makes beach club culture almost obligatory. Whether you're hoping for a Kate Moss sighting at the iconic Ses Salines or embracing the more relaxed vibe at O Beach Ibiza alongside the likes of Maya Jama, your beachwear needs to work hard and look refined. When looking for the perfect outfit, take inspiration from Iman Leila (pictured above). A bikini paired with a matching sarong and minimalist flip-flops is the ultimate trio—easy, chic and endlessly versatile. Even better, these staple pieces can be reworked throughout your trip, moving seamlessly from sun lounger to lunch without missing a beat.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Wailea One Piece Swimsuit £148 SHOP NOW If you're not a fan of bikinis, opt for this classic swimsuit from Reformation. It creates a built-in bra through the back strap, and this square-neck suit is perfect to double as a daytime bodysuit for a trip to the old town when layered underneath a white linen shirt-and-shorts set. DONDE ESTEBAN Estrellitas Patchwork Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Pareo £220 SHOP NOW This bright, bold kaftan perfectly embodies the Ibizan spirit whilst keeping you cool. I’ve seen people repurpose their kaftans as headscarves to keep their hair out of the way, and when paired with oversized sunglasses, it gives a stylishly relaxed look. Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Thick-strapped thong sandals are a timeless buy, and this pair from Reformation makes a great warm-weather accessory. Available in six versatile shades, there's a colour to match all your summer outfit combinations.

2. The Big Night Out

Style Notes: The Ibiza party scene is known for its bright, bold, bejewelled and often slightly garish outfits. It’s not unusual to see an array of fabulously chic standout looks, but these outfits often come with hefty price tags, and more often than not, limited rewear potential. If you're looking for something more pared-back and wearable, take a cue from Cheyenne Maya Carty (pictured above). Her rara dress favours subtle details over excessive frills for a piece you can easily rewear, on and off the island.

Shop the Look:

Rixo Christabel Sequined Minidress £345 SHOP NOW This dress perfectly captures the spirit of the Ibiza party scene. Pair it with gold heels and a matching bag and accessories for a standout look. 70mm Leather Sandals | 7 £404 SHOP NOW Taking florals to a new level with bold appliqué, these heels do all the hard work for you. Add timeless accessories like a chic black bag. Mejuri 14k Yellow Gold £498 SHOP NOW The perfect gold hoops to complete your outfit without stealing the spotlight. Mejuri makes beautifully lightweight jewellery, so you’ll barely feel them in your ears, which is ideal for warmer temperatures.

3. Dinner and Drinks

Style Notes: From what I’ve heard, the restaurant scene in Ibiza is second to none.. With renowned spots like La Olivia, Casa Maca and La Paloma, and celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence regularly dining at places like Amante and Pacha, eating out becomes a must-do experience on the island. In keeping with Ibiza's playful spirit, dinner attire tends to be more pared-back than partywear, yet still vibrant and fun. Personally, I would take a leaf from Teni Okunlola's style book and choose a beautiful and bold dress, like the one she’s wearing here. Add a touch of glam with sparkly accessories to keep your look chic yet elegant—perfect for a cool dinner overlooking the Mediterranean.

Shop the Look:

Nana Jacqueline Mariah Dress (red) £370 SHOP NOW Available in both shorter and longer versions depending on your taste, Nana Jacqueline’s reimagined red dress is a sight to behold. Its loose, airy silhouette reflects the laid-back, breezy style of the island whilst adding a touch of elegance and charm that is so iconic to the destination. Benedetta Bruzziches Small Venus Clutch Bag £736 SHOP NOW Who doesn’t love a glitterball? This bag from Benedetta Bruzziches comes in four colours and is the perfect size to hold your essentials: phone, ID and favourite lip combo. The Diamond Store 1.5ct Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet Claw Set in 18k Gold Vermeil £499 SHOP NOW Who doesn’t want a diamond tennis bracelet? Loved for their elegance and versatility, this piece will be one to add to your wrist stack for years to come.

4. Exploring Old Town

Style Notes: Ibiza boasts a richly cultural old town, known as Dalt Vila, which is filled with cobblestone streets, narrow alleyways and hidden nooks where you can easily get lost. When styling your outfits, take a leaf from Emily Wells (pictured above) and keep it casual, light and breezy, as you'll be out and about for quite some time. Focus on bold and bright printed trousers to stay in keeping with the island's vibrancy, and pair them with any variation of a light linen top. You can opt for something with ruffled visual interest, like Emily's choice, or a classic linen shirt; both would be perfect and are no doubt staples in your summer capsule anyway.

Shop the Look:

ALÉMAIS + Sam Pauletto Emerald Cove Printed Linen-Gauze Wide-Leg Pants £320 SHOP NOW If you're taking style cues from Emily and leaning into a nautical-print bottom, this pair is a fantastic choice. Crafted from airy linen, they’ll keep you cool and polished for sun-soaked island days. Nobodys Child White Lace Detail Top £55 SHOP NOW In hotter climates, I tend to favour a more covered-up silhouette, which makes this top from Nobody’s Child an ideal choice. The thoughtfully placed lace detailing paired with a breathable, weighty linen blend offers both elegance and ease, allowing you to wear your favourite bra whilst staying cool and comfortable throughout the day. Sezane Justine Basket Bag £220 SHOP NOW An oversized raffia bag is a great pack for your Ibizan getaway as a versatile piece that transitions from beach days to wandering through the old town. This one from Sézane is a great choice, and can be styled with printed trousers, flowing dresses, skirts and everything in between. THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW This pair of thong sandals from The Row is a cult favourite amongst fashion people. Combining height, comfort and understated style, they elevate any relaxed outfit.

5. Travel ‘Fit

Style Notes: Keep it simple with your travel-day outfit and don’t overthink it—comfort is key. Take inspiration from one of my favourite stylish people, Sarah Lysander (pictured above) and pair shorts with a polo top and an oversized jacket. It’s the perfect combination to keep you comfortable and warm on the flight, and you can ditch the jacket once you land in the Ibiza heat. It also makes the ideal outfit for the journey home as you return to the UK’s far cooler temperatures.

Shop the Look: