It's a Rhode summer, and Hailey Bieber kicked it off by not only launching some of the season's most viral products and hosting an It-girl summit in Rhode Island, but also by debuting a new color combination for fashion people to obsess over and recreate for the remainder of 2026. What is it? Red and brown, a duo that makes any other pairing feel boring by comparison. Navy and brown? Over it. Brown and butter yellow? Feels expired. Red and brown, however, especially when worn à la Bieber, is a guaranteed hit every time.
What makes Bieber's new go-to color combination such a success is how it mixes neutrals with a pop of color, without sacrificing elegance and polish. Adding a bright pink or purple can sometimes err too far on the playful or kitschy side, whereas red, especially in recent years, has become more of a classic color option than a trendy one. It's bold but sophisticated. To make the pairing even chicer, follow Bieber's styling lead, wearing a red long-sleeve top with a brown pencil skirt—hers is vintage Prada from 1996—and finishing the ensemble off with brown, beaded thong sandals from Staud and a vintage black Chanel bag.
That's our top recommendation, but if you want to try other styling options, don't be shy. Pair a brown poplin dress with red sneakers or some brown linen pants with a red woven bag. In the fall, keep this duo going by introducing lightweight jackets and trousers to the mix, or try your hand at brown jeans, one of the denim trends we're expecting to see a lot of in the latter half of 2026.