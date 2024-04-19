Hunter Schafer Wore 2024's Most Viral Shoes to the Challengers After-Party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

One of the best things about the Euphoria cast is how they all show up for each other, which is exactly what Hunter Schafer—or Jules as fans of the HBO series know her as—did after the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's latest project, Challengers. Following the premiere, which saw Zendaya walk the carpet in a custom lingerie-inspired Vera Wang gown, Schafer attended an after-party for the film at Funke in Beverly Hills. As per usual, the Hunger Games actress and model dressed for the occasion in her Prada best.

Specifically, Schafer arrived at the party in a relaxed-fit black suit with her strawberry-blonde hair tied back in a bun and a mini gray Galleria bag worn with the long crossbody strap on her shoulder. The outfit, to that point, was pretty simple. And then you look down at her shoes. On Schafer's feet were Prada's green satin pumps from the S/S 24 show, shoes that kick-started today's satin-footwear obsession. She went with the tall, classic stilettos, which aren't available yet in the moss green she's wearing but can be purchased in red and brown. Other satin options from the Italian brand include square-toe mules in green, orange, black, and brown; point-toe stiletto mules in black and green; and ankle-strap kitten heels in brown and black. There are also the countless satin-shoe choices that have come out since.

Below, see Schafer's look from the party and shop the most viral shoe trend of 2024 so far.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hunter Schafer: Prada bag and Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump ($1170)

Shop Prada's satin shoes:

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump $1170 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule $1170 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule $1170 SHOP NOW

prada Satin Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump $1170 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120 SHOP NOW

Shop more satin shoes:

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW These also come in orange and brown satin... just saying.

Reformation Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slide $148 SHOP NOW I know what I'll be wearing daily this summer.

zara Satin-Effect Heeled Shoes $40 SHOP NOW Oh, these are high.

Loulou Studio Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps $530 SHOP NOW I think about these satin slingbacks too often.

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flat $250 SHOP NOW Cute!

Le Monde Beryl Knot Satin Sandals $545 SHOP NOW These would be great wedding shoes for a warm-weather beach wedding.

Reformation Mikayla Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW The color of the year in satin form. Nice.

Jeffrey Campbell Gratis Pointed Toe Mule $135 SHOP NOW These will look so good with vintage 501s.

zara Satin Mules $50 SHOP NOW I've been obsessing over flat mules lately, and so are celebs like Jasmine Tookes and Laura Harrier.

Miu Miu Logo Strap Ballet Flat $975 SHOP NOW Duh.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule $248 SHOP NOW I think I need a pair.