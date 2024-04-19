Hunter Schafer Wore 2024's Most Viral Shoes to the Challengers After-Party
One of the best things about the Euphoria cast is how they all show up for each other, which is exactly what Hunter Schafer—or Jules as fans of the HBO series know her as—did after the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's latest project, Challengers. Following the premiere, which saw Zendaya walk the carpet in a custom lingerie-inspired Vera Wang gown, Schafer attended an after-party for the film at Funke in Beverly Hills. As per usual, the Hunger Games actress and model dressed for the occasion in her Prada best.
Specifically, Schafer arrived at the party in a relaxed-fit black suit with her strawberry-blonde hair tied back in a bun and a mini gray Galleria bag worn with the long crossbody strap on her shoulder. The outfit, to that point, was pretty simple. And then you look down at her shoes. On Schafer's feet were Prada's green satin pumps from the S/S 24 show, shoes that kick-started today's satin-footwear obsession. She went with the tall, classic stilettos, which aren't available yet in the moss green she's wearing but can be purchased in red and brown. Other satin options from the Italian brand include square-toe mules in green, orange, black, and brown; point-toe stiletto mules in black and green; and ankle-strap kitten heels in brown and black. There are also the countless satin-shoe choices that have come out since.
Below, see Schafer's look from the party and shop the most viral shoe trend of 2024 so far.
On Hunter Schafer: Prada bag and Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump ($1170)
Shop Prada's satin shoes:
Shop more satin shoes:
These also come in orange and brown satin... just saying.
These would be great wedding shoes for a warm-weather beach wedding.
I've been obsessing over flat mules lately, and so are celebs like Jasmine Tookes and Laura Harrier.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.