Blake Lively Just Wore a Denim Micro Mini With Naked Heels in New York City

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

One of the things that I love most about living in New York City is that no one bats an eye when you go all out in the dressing department, no matter what the occasion might be. I've slipped on the same sheer midi dress and kitten heels to run to Trader Joe's that I've worn to dinner at Balthazar, and never was I made to feel over- or underdressed.

The same goes for Blake Lively, who was spotted at Carbone with her It Ends With Us co-stars wearing a full-on look, including a rhinestone-embellished denim micro minidress by Self-Portrait, a matching Chanel crossbody bag, and the most beautiful Gucci naked heels I've ever seen. Oh, and she topped the outfit off with a Dries Van Noten floor-length denim trench coat (casual). Carbone is no shabby dinner spot—the waiters do wear tuxedos, after all—but I've seen people there wearing sweatsuits and sneakers, making me assume that Lively's showstopping take on the Canadian tuxedo was the fashion hit of the dinner rush. Then again, I'd expect nothing less from Serena van der Woodsen herself.

Ahead, shop Lively's exact minidress-and-jacket combo, both of which are still available but selling out alarmingly quickly. While you're at it, scroll through some of the top denim items on the market this summer.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Self-Portrait Denim Dress ($625); Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat ($1431); Gucci shoes; Chanel bag

DRIES VAN NOTEN Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat $2385 $1431 SHOP NOW

Shop the best denim buys:

J.Crew Claudia Dress $148 SHOP NOW I have this dress in white linen, and it's perfect for summer. The denim option is next on my buy list.

Madewell The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Vintage Canvas $138 SHOP NOW It's a barrel-leg-denim summer.

H&M Denim Midi Skirt $38 SHOP NOW The wash on this midi skirt makes it look way pricier than $38.

Rolla's Dallas Denim Minidress $169 SHOP NOW Just easy.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash $98 SHOP NOW A chambray shirt, to me, is just as essential of a wardrobe item as a white poplin button-down.

Levi's 501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $108 $54 SHOP NOW Need.

Reformation Tagliatelle Denim Dress $218 SHOP NOW Tea-length dresses like this one are so classic and refined.

AGOLDE Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans $258 SHOP NOW Oh, these are very good.

Madewell Denim Overlay Mini Shirtdress in Caulk Wash $128 SHOP NOW The tie-waist detail is so cool and different.

H&M Loose Denim Jacket $85 SHOP NOW This jacket is giving Khaite vibes on an H&M budget.

MANGO Slit Denim Skirt $70 SHOP NOW I personally love the stitching on this midi skirt.

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket $98 $65 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW So many WWW editors own these Free People jeans.