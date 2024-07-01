Blake Lively Just Wore a Denim Micro Mini With Naked Heels in New York City
One of the things that I love most about living in New York City is that no one bats an eye when you go all out in the dressing department, no matter what the occasion might be. I've slipped on the same sheer midi dress and kitten heels to run to Trader Joe's that I've worn to dinner at Balthazar, and never was I made to feel over- or underdressed.
The same goes for Blake Lively, who was spotted at Carbone with her It Ends With Us co-stars wearing a full-on look, including a rhinestone-embellished denim micro minidress by Self-Portrait, a matching Chanel crossbody bag, and the most beautiful Gucci naked heels I've ever seen. Oh, and she topped the outfit off with a Dries Van Noten floor-length denim trench coat (casual). Carbone is no shabby dinner spot—the waiters do wear tuxedos, after all—but I've seen people there wearing sweatsuits and sneakers, making me assume that Lively's showstopping take on the Canadian tuxedo was the fashion hit of the dinner rush. Then again, I'd expect nothing less from Serena van der Woodsen herself.
Ahead, shop Lively's exact minidress-and-jacket combo, both of which are still available but selling out alarmingly quickly. While you're at it, scroll through some of the top denim items on the market this summer.
On Blake Lively: Self-Portrait Denim Dress ($625); Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat ($1431); Gucci shoes; Chanel bag
Shop the best denim buys:
I have this dress in white linen, and it's perfect for summer. The denim option is next on my buy list.
A chambray shirt, to me, is just as essential of a wardrobe item as a white poplin button-down.
Tea-length dresses like this one are so classic and refined.
I love how you can bring this dress into fall by swapping sandals for boots.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
