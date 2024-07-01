Blake Lively Just Wore a Denim Micro Mini With Naked Heels in New York City

Blake Lively wearing an embellished denim minidress with a matching trench coat and naked heels at Carbone in New York City.

One of the things that I love most about living in New York City is that no one bats an eye when you go all out in the dressing department, no matter what the occasion might be. I've slipped on the same sheer midi dress and kitten heels to run to Trader Joe's that I've worn to dinner at Balthazar, and never was I made to feel over- or underdressed.

The same goes for Blake Lively, who was spotted at Carbone with her It Ends With Us co-stars wearing a full-on look, including a rhinestone-embellished denim micro minidress by Self-Portrait, a matching Chanel crossbody bag, and the most beautiful Gucci naked heels I've ever seen. Oh, and she topped the outfit off with a Dries Van Noten floor-length denim trench coat (casual). Carbone is no shabby dinner spot—the waiters do wear tuxedos, after all—but I've seen people there wearing sweatsuits and sneakers, making me assume that Lively's showstopping take on the Canadian tuxedo was the fashion hit of the dinner rush. Then again, I'd expect nothing less from Serena van der Woodsen herself.

Ahead, shop Lively's exact minidress-and-jacket combo, both of which are still available but selling out alarmingly quickly. While you're at it, scroll through some of the top denim items on the market this summer.

On Blake Lively: Self-Portrait Denim Dress ($625); Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat ($1431); Gucci shoes; Chanel bag

Denim Dress
Self-Portrait
Denim Dress

Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Double-Breasted Belted Denim Coat

Shop the best denim buys:

Claudia Dress in Denim
J.Crew
Claudia Dress

I have this dress in white linen, and it's perfect for summer. The denim option is next on my buy list.

The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Vintage Canvas
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Vintage Canvas

It's a barrel-leg-denim summer.

Denim Midi Skirt
H&M
Denim Midi Skirt

The wash on this midi skirt makes it look way pricier than $38.

Dallas Denim Minidress
Rolla's
Dallas Denim Minidress

Just easy.

Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash

A chambray shirt, to me, is just as essential of a wardrobe item as a white poplin button-down.

501® Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Need.

Tagliatelle Denim Dress
Reformation
Tagliatelle Denim Dress

Tea-length dresses like this one are so classic and refined.

Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans
AGOLDE
Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans

Oh, these are very good.

Denim Overlay Mini Shirtdress in Caulk Wash
Madewell
Denim Overlay Mini Shirtdress in Caulk Wash

The tie-waist detail is so cool and different.

Loose Denim Jacket
H&M
Loose Denim Jacket

This jacket is giving Khaite vibes on an H&M budget.

Slit Denim Skirt
MANGO
Slit Denim Skirt

I personally love the stitching on this midi skirt.

'90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's
'90s Denim Trucker Jacket

A classic choice.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

So many WWW editors own these Free People jeans.

Westwood Sleeveless Denim Dress
Rails
Westwood Sleeveless Denim Dress

I love how you can bring this dress into fall by swapping sandals for boots.

Blake Lively
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

