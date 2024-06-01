I Live in NYC and Just Got Back From France—8 Trends I Spotted in Both Places

A woman wearing a white sheer knit with white trousers and matching kitten-heel pumps.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

On Monday, French TSA agents had to practically drag me onto my plane at the Nice Airport—that's how badly I would have liked to stay in the French Riviera for even just one more day instead of flying back to New York City. In addition to the obvious reasons—the food, the pharmacy products, and the picturesque beach views, just to name a few—I didn't want to leave France because of the effortless fashion that met me at every turn. With every stop up the coast (I was in the area with Alpine F1 Racing for the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, which is about 30 minutes by train from Nice), I discovered another handful of chic outfits. They're seemingly everywhere and unlimited in supply.

Of course, I did take the nine-hour plane ride back to JFK Airport, and while I was bummed that my trip was over after so much anticipation and buildup, all wasn't completely lost. Upon arriving in my home city, I remembered something: The fashion here is great too. After consulting my style notes from France, I noticed quite a few similarities between the trends I spotted there and the ones I've already seen in my short time back in New York City. Below, find out which eight trends can be found all along the Côte d'Azur and Manhattan alike.

Flat Slide Sandals

A woman taking an outfit selfie wearing a button-down shirt, a white tank top, brown short shorts, and brown Hermès flat slides.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

When I tell you that I saw at least 100 women wearing Hermès Oran Sandals at the Monaco Grand Prix this past weekend, I'm not exaggerating. It was honestly probably closer to 200, especially if I expand my observation zone to Nice. Downtown NYC, they're not as common, but I live on the Upper West Side, and in the summer, these slides and others just like them are just as ubiquitous.

White Trousers

A woman wearing a white sheer knit with white trousers and matching kitten-heel pumps.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Two weeks ago when I was brainstorming outfits for my trip, 99% of the summer-in-France photo research I found included some version of white trousers. By the time I actually got there, I could understand why—they're everywhere just like they are all across Manhattan and Brooklyn the second temperatures surpass 65º.

Halternecks

Eliza Huber in a mirror selfie wearing a navy blue halter dress with a black bag and sunglasses.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

A few years ago, spotting anything with a halterneck anywhere, let alone two of the biggest fashion locations in the world, would have been a shock. They'd all but disappeared. These days, the wraparound silhouette is firmly rooted in the "in" department, which explains why I saw halterneck dresses all over the French Riviera.

Capri Pants

A woman wearing a black blazer, black capri pants, and Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I now have worn capri pants in Nice, Monaco, and New York, and so has seemingly everyone I follow on Instagram who's been in any of the three locations in the last few months. Once hated, the cropped bottoms are now securely stationed at the top of every stylish person's summer wish list.

White Sundresses

Camille Charriere wearing a white sundress with a pink Hermès bag and flat sandals.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

White dresses for summer? Shocker, I know. Actually, no one in France and Manhattan can resist the allure of a billowy white frock when the sun shows its face and temperatures begin to soar. It's tradition!

Vintage Jeans

Leia Sfez wearing a navy button-down shirt tucked into baggy jeans with Chanel cap-toe shoes and a Loewe bag.

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

No matter how often denim trends change, the ones that France- and New York–based women always come back to are classic vintage or vintage-inspired jeans, usually from Levi's. Once you have the perfect pair, you never really need any other jeans, which is probably why residents in both locations are so loyal to this style.

Cocktail Watches

A woman wearing a tan sweater, white pants, tan slide sandals, and a Cartier Tank cocktail watch.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

I didn't see very much jewelry when I was away apart from the occasion simple pendant or pair of thin hoops. The only really prominent pieces I noticed were cocktail watches, often by the likes of Cartier, Rolex, and Bulgari. Practically every chic woman I saw had one.

Retro Headscarves

Anna LaPlaca wearing a silk headscarf with a button-down shirt, capri pants, a brown bag, and kitten-heel sandals.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

With retro vibes taking over the fashion scene right now, it should come as no surprise that silk scarves are gearing up to be everywhere, both in the U.S. and Europe. Here, many people (including WWW editor Anna LaPlaca) are styling them like bandanas, whereas in Monaco, I saw F1 WAG and entrepreneur Carmen Montero Mundt tie one around her neck during the grand prix weekend.

